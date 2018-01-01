Latest

This section contains some ideas for troubleshooting common problems experienced with distributed hypertables.

Temporary file size limit exceeded when converting chunks to the columnstore

ERROR: temporary file size exceeds temp_file_limit

When you try to convert a chunk to the columnstore, especially if the chunk is very large, you could get this error. Compression operations write files to a new compressed chunk table, which is written in temporary memory. The maximum amount of temporary memory available is determined by the temp_file_limit parameter. You can work around this problem by adjusting the temp_file_limit and maintenance_work_mem parameters.

Can't create unique index on hypertable, or can't create hypertable with unique index

ERROR: cannot create a unique index without the column "<COLUMN_NAME>" (used in partitioning)

You might get a unique index and partitioning column error in 2 situations:

  • When creating a primary key or unique index on a hypertable
  • When creating a hypertable from a table that already has a unique index or primary key

For more information on how to fix this problem, see the section on creating unique indexes on hypertables.

Reindex hypertables to fix large indexes

ERROR:  invalid attribute number -6 for _hyper_2_839_chunk
CONTEXT:  SQL function "hypertable_local_size" statement 1 PL/pgSQL function hypertable_detailed_size(regclass) line 26 at RETURN QUERY SQL function "hypertable_size" statement 1
SQL state: XX000

You might see this error if your hypertable indexes have become very large. To resolve the problem, reindex your hypertables with this command:

reindex table _timescaledb_internal._hyper_2_1523284_chunk

For more information, see the hypertable documentation.

