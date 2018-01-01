Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
This section contains some ideas for troubleshooting common problems experienced with distributed hypertables.
ERROR: temporary file size exceeds temp_file_limit
When you try to convert a chunk to the columnstore, especially if the chunk is very large, you
could get this error. Compression operations write files to a new compressed
chunk table, which is written in temporary memory. The maximum amount of
temporary memory available is determined by the
temp_file_limit parameter. You
can work around this problem by adjusting the
temp_file_limit and
maintenance_work_mem parameters.
ERROR: cannot create a unique index without the column "<COLUMN_NAME>" (used in partitioning)
You might get a unique index and partitioning column error in 2 situations:
- When creating a primary key or unique index on a hypertable
- When creating a hypertable from a table that already has a unique index or primary key
For more information on how to fix this problem, see the section on creating unique indexes on hypertables.
ERROR: invalid attribute number -6 for _hyper_2_839_chunkCONTEXT: SQL function "hypertable_local_size" statement 1 PL/pgSQL function hypertable_detailed_size(regclass) line 26 at RETURN QUERY SQL function "hypertable_size" statement 1SQL state: XX000
You might see this error if your hypertable indexes have become very large. To resolve the problem, reindex your hypertables with this command:
reindex table _timescaledb_internal._hyper_2_1523284_chunk
For more information, see the hypertable documentation.
