This section contains some ideas for troubleshooting common problems experienced with distributed hypertables.

When you try to convert a chunk to the columnstore, especially if the chunk is very large, you could get this error. Compression operations write files to a new compressed chunk table, which is written in temporary memory. The maximum amount of temporary memory available is determined by the temp_file_limit parameter. You can work around this problem by adjusting the temp_file_limit and maintenance_work_mem parameters.

Temporary file size limit exceeded when converting chunks to the columnstore

Temporary file size limit exceeded when converting chunks to the columnstore

For more information on how to fix this problem, see the section on creating unique indexes on hypertables .

You might get a unique index and partitioning column error in 2 situations:

ERROR: cannot create a unique index without the column "<COLUMN_NAME>" (used in partitioning)

ERROR: cannot create a unique index without the column "<COLUMN_NAME>" (used in partitioning)

ERROR: cannot create a unique index without the column "<COLUMN_NAME>" (used in partitioning)

Can't create unique index on hypertable, or can't create hypertable with unique index

Can't create unique index on hypertable, or can't create hypertable with unique index

ERROR: invalid attribute number -6 for _hyper_2_839_chunk CONTEXT: SQL function "hypertable_local_size" statement 1 PL/pgSQL function hypertable_detailed_size(regclass) line 26 at RETURN QUERY SQL function "hypertable_size" statement 1 SQL state: XX000

You might see this error if your hypertable indexes have become very large. To resolve the problem, reindex your hypertables with this command:

reindex table _timescaledb_internal . _hyper_2_1523284_chunk Copy

For more information, see the hypertable documentation.