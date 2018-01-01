Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
This section contains some ideas for troubleshooting common problems experienced with schema management.
ERROR: invalid attribute number -6 for _hyper_2_839_chunkCONTEXT: SQL function "hypertable_local_size" statement 1 PL/pgSQL function hypertable_detailed_size(regclass) line 26 at RETURN QUERY SQL function "hypertable_size" statement 1SQL state: XX000
You might see this error if your hypertable indexes have become very large. To resolve the problem, reindex your hypertables with this command:
reindex table _timescaledb_internal._hyper_2_1523284_chunk
For more information, see the hypertable documentation.
