This section contains some ideas for troubleshooting common problems experienced with schema management.

Reindex hypertables to fix large indexes

ERROR:  invalid attribute number -6 for _hyper_2_839_chunk
CONTEXT:  SQL function "hypertable_local_size" statement 1 PL/pgSQL function hypertable_detailed_size(regclass) line 26 at RETURN QUERY SQL function "hypertable_size" statement 1
SQL state: XX000

You might see this error if your hypertable indexes have become very large. To resolve the problem, reindex your hypertables with this command:

reindex table _timescaledb_internal._hyper_2_1523284_chunk

For more information, see the hypertable documentation.

