You use unique indexes on a hypertable to enforce constraints. If you have a primary key,
you have a unique index. In Postgres, a primary key is a unique index with a
NOT NULL constraint.
You do not need to have a unique index on your hypertables. When you create a unique index, it must contain all the partitioning columns of the hypertable.
To create a unique index on a hypertable:
Determine the partitioning columns
Before you create a unique index, you need to determine which unique indexes are allowed on your hypertable. Begin by identifying your partitioning columns.
TimescaleDB traditionally uses the following columns to partition hypertables:
- The
timecolumn used to create the hypertable. Every TimescaleDB hypertable is partitioned by time.
- Any space-partitioning columns. Space partitions are optional and not included in every hypertable.
- The
Create a hypertable
Create a hypertable for your time-series data using CREATE TABLE. For efficient queries on data in the columnstore, remember to
segmentbythe column you will use most often to filter your data. For example:CREATE TABLE hypertable_example(time TIMESTAMPTZ,user_id BIGINT,device_id BIGINT,value FLOAT) WITH (tsdb.hypertable,tsdb.segmentby = 'device_id',tsdb.orderby = 'time DESC');
When you create a hypertable using CREATE TABLE ... WITH ..., the default partitioning column is automatically the first column with a timestamp data type. Also, TimescaleDB creates a columnstore policy that automatically converts your data to the columnstore, after an interval equal to the value of the chunk_interval, defined through
compress_afterin the policy. This columnar format enables fast scanning and aggregation, optimizing performance for analytical workloads while also saving significant storage space. In the columnstore conversion, hypertable chunks are compressed by up to 98%, and organized for efficient, large-scale queries.
You can customize this policy later using alter_job. However, to change
afteror
created_before, the compression settings, or the hypertable the policy is acting on, you must remove the columnstore policy and add a new one.
You can also manually convert chunks in a hypertable to the columnstore.
Create a unique index on the hypertable
When you create a unique index on a hypertable, it must contain all the partitioning columns. It may contain other columns as well, and they may be arranged in any order. You cannot create a unique index without
time, because
timeis a partitioning column.
For example:
Create a unique index on
timeand
device_idwith a call to
CREATE UNIQUE INDEX:CREATE UNIQUE INDEX idx_deviceid_timeON hypertable_example(device_id, time);
Create a unique index on
time,
user_id, and
device_id.
device_idis not a partitioning column, but this still works:CREATE UNIQUE INDEX idx_userid_deviceid_timeON hypertable_example(user_id, device_id, time);
Note
This restriction is necessary to guarantee global uniqueness in the index.
If you create a unique index on a table before turning it into a hypertable, the same restrictions apply in reverse. You can only partition the table by columns in your unique index.
Create a relational tableCREATE TABLE another_hypertable_example(time TIMESTAMPTZ,user_id BIGINT,device_id BIGINT,value FLOAT);
Create a unique index on the table
For example, on
device_idand
time:CREATE UNIQUE INDEX idx_deviceid_timeON another_hypertable_example(device_id, time);
Turn the table into a partitioned hypertable
On
timealone:SELECT * from create_hypertable('another_hypertable_example', by_range('time'));
On
timeand
device_id:SELECT * FROM create_hypertable('another_hypertable_example', by_range('time'));SELECT * FROM add_dimension('another_hypertable_example', by_hash('device_id', 4));
You get an error if you try to turn the relational table into a hypertable partitioned by
timeand
user_id. This is because
user_idis not part of the
UNIQUE INDEX. To fix the error, add
user_idto your unique index.
