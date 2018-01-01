Before you create a unique index, you need to determine which unique indexes are allowed on your hypertable. Begin by identifying your partitioning columns.

Create a hypertable

Create a hypertable for your time-series data using CREATE TABLE. For efficient queries on data in the columnstore, remember to segmentby the column you will use most often to filter your data. For example:

CREATE TABLE hypertable_example ( time TIMESTAMPTZ , user_id BIGINT , device_id BIGINT , value FLOAT ) WITH ( tsdb . hypertable , tsdb . segmentby = 'device_id' , tsdb . orderby = 'time DESC' ) ; Copy

When you create a hypertable using CREATE TABLE ... WITH ..., the default partitioning column is automatically the first column with a timestamp data type. Also, TimescaleDB creates a columnstore policy that automatically converts your data to the columnstore, after an interval equal to the value of the chunk_interval, defined through compress_after in the policy. This columnar format enables fast scanning and aggregation, optimizing performance for analytical workloads while also saving significant storage space. In the columnstore conversion, hypertable chunks are compressed by up to 98%, and organized for efficient, large-scale queries.

You can customize this policy later using alter_job. However, to change after or created_before , the compression settings, or the hypertable the policy is acting on, you must remove the columnstore policy and add a new one.

You can also manually convert chunks in a hypertable to the columnstore.