This section contains some ideas for troubleshooting common problems experienced with jobs.
Your scheduled jobs might stop running for various reasons. On self-hosted TimescaleDB, you can fix this by restarting background workers:
On Tiger Cloud and Managed Service for TimescaleDB, restart background workers by doing one of the following:
- Run
SELECT timescaledb_pre_restore(), followed by
SELECT timescaledb_post_restore().
- Power the service off and on again. This might cause a downtime of a few minutes while the service restores from backup and replays the write-ahead log.
