Integrate Decodable with Tiger Cloud

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free

Self-hosted products

MST

Decodable is a real-time data platform that allows you to build, run, and manage data pipelines effortlessly.

Decodable workflow

This page explains how to integrate Decodable with your Tiger Cloud service to enable efficient real-time streaming and analytics.

Prerequisites

To follow the steps on this page:

Connect Decodable to your Tiger Cloud service

To stream data gathered in Decodable to a Tiger Cloud service:

  1. Create the sync to pipe a Decodable data stream into your Tiger Cloud service

    1. Log in to your Decodable account.

    2. Click Connections, then click New Connection.

    3. Select a PostgreSQL sink connection type, then click Connect.

    4. Using your connection details, fill in the connection information.

      Leave schema and JDBC options empty.

    5. Select the http_events source stream, then click Next.

      Decodable creates the table in your Tiger Cloud service and starts streaming data.

  1. Test the connection

    1. Connect to your Tiger Cloud service.

      For Tiger Cloud, open an SQL editor in Tiger Console. For self-hosted TimescaleDB, use psql.

    2. Check the data from Decodable is streaming into your Tiger Cloud service.

      SELECT * FROM http_events;

      You see something like:

      Decodable workflow

You have successfully integrated Decodable with Tiger Cloud.

Keywords

DecodableTiger

