When you have your dataset loaded, you can create some continuous aggregates, and start constructing queries to discover what your data tells you. This tutorial uses TimescaleDB hyperfunctions to construct queries that are not possible in standard Postgres.

In this section, you learn how to write queries that answer these questions:

You can use continuous aggregates to simplify and speed up your queries. For this tutorial, you need three continuous aggregates, focusing on three aspects of the dataset: Bitcoin transactions, blocks, and coinbase transactions. In each continuous aggregate definition, the time_bucket() function controls how large the time buckets are. The examples all use 1-hour time buckets.

Continuous aggregate: transactions Connect to the Tiger Cloud service that contains the Bitcoin dataset. At the psql prompt, create a continuous aggregate called one_hour_transactions . This view holds aggregated data about each hour of transactions: CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW one_hour_transactions WITH ( timescaledb . continuous ) AS SELECT time_bucket ( '1 hour' , time ) AS bucket , count ( * ) AS tx_count , sum ( fee ) AS total_fee_sat , sum ( fee_usd ) AS total_fee_usd , stats_agg ( fee ) AS stats_fee_sat , avg ( size ) AS avg_tx_size , avg ( weight ) AS avg_tx_weight , count ( CASE WHEN ( fee > output_total ) THEN hash ELSE NULL END ) AS high_fee_count FROM transactions WHERE ( is_coinbase IS NOT TRUE ) GROUP BY bucket ; Copy Add a refresh policy to keep the continuous aggregate up-to-date: SELECT add_continuous_aggregate_policy ( 'one_hour_transactions' , start_offset = > INTERVAL '3 hours' , end_offset = > INTERVAL '1 hour' , schedule_interval = > INTERVAL '1 hour' ) ; Copy Create a continuous aggregate called one_hour_blocks . This view holds aggregated data about all the blocks that were mined each hour: CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW one_hour_blocks WITH ( timescaledb . continuous ) AS SELECT time_bucket ( '1 hour' , time ) AS bucket , block_id , count ( * ) AS tx_count , sum ( fee ) AS block_fee_sat , sum ( fee_usd ) AS block_fee_usd , stats_agg ( fee ) AS stats_tx_fee_sat , avg ( size ) AS avg_tx_size , avg ( weight ) AS avg_tx_weight , sum ( size ) AS block_size , sum ( weight ) AS block_weight , max ( size ) AS max_tx_size , max ( weight ) AS max_tx_weight , min ( size ) AS min_tx_size , min ( weight ) AS min_tx_weight FROM transactions WHERE is_coinbase IS NOT TRUE GROUP BY bucket , block_id ; Copy Add a refresh policy to keep the continuous aggregate up-to-date: SELECT add_continuous_aggregate_policy ( 'one_hour_blocks' , start_offset = > INTERVAL '3 hours' , end_offset = > INTERVAL '1 hour' , schedule_interval = > INTERVAL '1 hour' ) ; Copy Create a continuous aggregate called one_hour_coinbase . This view holds aggregated data about all the transactions that miners received as rewards each hour: CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW one_hour_coinbase WITH ( timescaledb . continuous ) AS SELECT time_bucket ( '1 hour' , time ) AS bucket , count ( * ) AS tx_count , stats_agg ( output_total , output_total_usd ) AS stats_miner_revenue , min ( output_total ) AS min_miner_revenue , max ( output_total ) AS max_miner_revenue FROM transactions WHERE is_coinbase IS TRUE GROUP BY bucket ; Copy Add a refresh policy to keep the continuous aggregate up-to-date: SELECT add_continuous_aggregate_policy ( 'one_hour_coinbase' , start_offset = > INTERVAL '3 hours' , end_offset = > INTERVAL '1 hour' , schedule_interval = > INTERVAL '1 hour' ) ; Copy

Transaction fees are a major concern for blockchain users. If a blockchain is too expensive, you might not want to use it. This query shows you whether there's any correlation between the number of Bitcoin transactions and the fees. The time range for this analysis is the last 2 days.

If you choose to visualize the query in Grafana, you can see the average transaction volume and the average fee per transaction, over time. These trends might help you decide whether to submit a transaction now or wait a few days for fees to decrease.

Finding a connection between the number of transactions and the transaction fees Connect to the Tiger Cloud service that contains the Bitcoin dataset. At the psql prompt, use this query to average transaction volume and the fees from the one_hour_transactions continuous aggregate: SELECT bucket AS "time" , tx_count as "tx volume" , average ( stats_fee_sat ) as fees FROM one_hour_transactions WHERE bucket > date_add ( '2023-11-22 00:00:00+00' , INTERVAL '-2 days' ) ORDER BY 1 ; Copy The data you get back looks a bit like this: time | tx volume | fees 2023 - 11 - 20 01 : 00 : 00 + 00 | 2602 | 105963.45810914681 2023 - 11 - 20 02 : 00 : 00 + 00 | 33037 | 26686.814117504615 2023 - 11 - 20 03 : 00 : 00 + 00 | 42077 | 22875.286546094067 2023 - 11 - 20 04 : 00 : 00 + 00 | 46021 | 20280.843180287262 2023 - 11 - 20 05 : 00 : 00 + 00 | 20828 | 24694.472969080085 . . . Copy OptionalTo visualize this in Grafana, create a new panel, select the Bitcoin dataset as your data source, and type the query from the previous step. In the Format as section, select Time series . Expand image

In cryptocurrency trading, there's a lot of speculation. You can adopt a data-based trading strategy by looking at correlations between blockchain metrics, such as transaction volume and the current exchange rate between Bitcoin and US Dollars.

If you choose to visualize the query in Grafana, you can see the average transaction volume, along with the BTC to US Dollar conversion rate.

Finding the transaction volume and the BTC-USD rate Connect to the Tiger Cloud service that contains the Bitcoin dataset. At the psql prompt, use this query to return the trading volume and the BTC to US Dollar exchange rate: SELECT bucket AS "time" , tx_count as "tx volume" , total_fee_usd / ( total_fee_sat * 0.00000001 ) AS "btc-usd rate" FROM one_hour_transactions WHERE bucket > date_add ( '2023-11-22 00:00:00+00' , INTERVAL '-2 days' ) ORDER BY 1 ; Copy The data you get back looks a bit like this: time | tx volume | btc - usd rate 2023 - 06 - 13 08 : 00 : 00 + 00 | 20063 | 25975.888587931426 2023 - 06 - 13 09 : 00 : 00 + 00 | 16984 | 25976.00446352126 2023 - 06 - 13 10 : 00 : 00 + 00 | 15856 | 25975.988587014584 2023 - 06 - 13 11 : 00 : 00 + 00 | 24967 | 25975.89166787936 2023 - 06 - 13 12 : 00 : 00 + 00 | 8575 | 25976.004209699528 . . . Copy OptionalTo visualize this in Grafana, create a new panel, select the Bitcoin dataset as your data source, and type the query from the previous step. In the Format as section, select Time series . OptionalTo make this visualization more useful, add an override to put the fees on a different Y-axis. In the options panel, add an override for the btc-usd rate field for Axis > Placement and choose Right . Expand image

The number of transactions in a block can influence the overall block mining fee. For this analysis, a larger time frame is required, so increase the analyzed time range to 5 days.

If you choose to visualize the query in Grafana, you can see that the more transactions in a block, the higher the mining fee becomes.

Finding if more transactions in a block mean the block is more expensive to mine Connect to the Tiger Cloud service that contains the Bitcoin dataset. At the psql prompt, use this query to return the number of transactions in a block, compared to the mining fee: SELECT bucket as "time" , avg ( tx_count ) AS transactions , avg ( block_fee_sat ) * 0.00000001 AS "mining fee" FROM one_hour_blocks WHERE bucket > date_add ( '2023-11-22 00:00:00+00' , INTERVAL '-5 days' ) GROUP BY bucket ORDER BY 1 ; Copy The data you get back looks a bit like this: time | transactions | mining fee 2023 - 06 - 10 08 : 00 : 00 + 00 | 2322.2500000000000000 | 0.29221418750000000000 2023 - 06 - 10 09 : 00 : 00 + 00 | 3305.0000000000000000 | 0.50512649666666666667 2023 - 06 - 10 10 : 00 : 00 + 00 | 3011.7500000000000000 | 0.44783255750000000000 2023 - 06 - 10 11 : 00 : 00 + 00 | 2874.7500000000000000 | 0.39303009500000000000 2023 - 06 - 10 12 : 00 : 00 + 00 | 2339.5714285714285714 | 0.25590717142857142857 . . . Copy OptionalTo visualize this in Grafana, create a new panel, select the Bitcoin dataset as your data source, and type the query from the previous step. In the Format as section, select Time series . OptionalTo make this visualization more useful, add an override to put the fees on a different Y-axis. In the options panel, add an override for the mining fee field for Axis > Placement and choose Right . Expand image

You can extend this analysis to find if there is the same correlation between block weight and mining fee. More transactions should increase the block weight, and boost the miner fee as well.

If you choose to visualize the query in Grafana, you can see the same kind of high correlation between block weight and mining fee. The relationship weakens when the block weight gets close to its maximum value, which is 4 million weight units, in which case it's impossible for a block to include more transactions.

Finding if higher block weight means the block is more expensive to mine Connect to the Tiger Cloud service that contains the Bitcoin dataset. At the psql prompt, use this query to return the block weight, compared to the mining fee: SELECT bucket as "time" , avg ( block_weight ) as "block weight" , avg ( block_fee_sat * 0.00000001 ) as "mining fee" FROM one_hour_blocks WHERE bucket > date_add ( '2023-11-22 00:00:00+00' , INTERVAL '-5 days' ) group by bucket ORDER BY 1 ; Copy The data you get back looks a bit like this: time | block weight | mining fee 2023 - 06 - 10 08 : 00 : 00 + 00 | 3992809.250000000000 | 0.29221418750000000000 2023 - 06 - 10 09 : 00 : 00 + 00 | 3991766.333333333333 | 0.50512649666666666667 2023 - 06 - 10 10 : 00 : 00 + 00 | 3992918.250000000000 | 0.44783255750000000000 2023 - 06 - 10 11 : 00 : 00 + 00 | 3991873.000000000000 | 0.39303009500000000000 2023 - 06 - 10 12 : 00 : 00 + 00 | 3992934.000000000000 | 0.25590717142857142857 . . . Copy OptionalTo visualize this in Grafana, create a new panel, select the Bitcoin dataset as your data source, and type the query from the previous step. In the Format as section, select Time series . OptionalTo make this visualization more useful, add an override to put the fees on a different Y-axis. In the options panel, add an override for the mining fee field for Axis > Placement and choose Right . Expand image

In the previous queries, you saw that mining fees are higher when block weights and transaction volumes are higher. This query analyzes the data from a different perspective. Miner revenue is not only made up of miner fees, it also includes block rewards for mining a new block. This reward is currently 6.25 BTC, and it gets halved every four years. This query looks at how much of a miner's revenue comes from fees, compares to block rewards.

If you choose to visualize the query in Grafana, you can see that most miner revenue actually comes from block rewards. Fees never account for more than a few percentage points of overall revenue.

Finding what percentage of the average miner's revenue comes from fees compared to block rewards Connect to the Tiger Cloud service that contains the Bitcoin dataset. At the psql prompt, use this query to return coinbase transactions, along with the block fees and rewards: WITH coinbase AS ( SELECT block_id , output_total AS coinbase_tx FROM transactions WHERE is_coinbase IS TRUE and time > date_add ( '2023-11-22 00:00:00+00' , INTERVAL '-5 days' ) ) SELECT bucket as "time" , avg ( block_fee_sat ) * 0.00000001 AS "fees" , FIRST ( ( c . coinbase_tx - block_fee_sat ) , bucket ) * 0.00000001 AS "reward" FROM one_hour_blocks b INNER JOIN coinbase c ON c . block_id = b . block_id GROUP BY bucket ORDER BY 1 ; Copy The data you get back looks a bit like this: time | fees | reward 2023 - 06 - 10 08 : 00 : 00 + 00 | 0.28247062857142857143 | 6.25000000 2023 - 06 - 10 09 : 00 : 00 + 00 | 0.50512649666666666667 | 6.25000000 2023 - 06 - 10 10 : 00 : 00 + 00 | 0.44783255750000000000 | 6.25000000 2023 - 06 - 10 11 : 00 : 00 + 00 | 0.39303009500000000000 | 6.25000000 2023 - 06 - 10 12 : 00 : 00 + 00 | 0.25590717142857142857 | 6.25000000 . . . Copy OptionalTo visualize this in Grafana, create a new panel, select the Bitcoin dataset as your data source, and type the query from the previous step. In the Format as section, select Time series . OptionalTo make this visualization more useful, stack the series to 100%. In the options panel, in the Graph styles section, for Stack series select 100% . Expand image

You've already found that more transactions in a block mean it's more expensive to mine. In this query, you ask if the same is true for block weights? The more transactions a block has, the larger its weight, so the block weight and mining fee should be tightly correlated. This query uses a 12-hour moving average to calculate the block weight and block mining fee over time.

If you choose to visualize the query in Grafana, you can see that the block weight and block mining fee are tightly connected. In practice, you can also see the four million weight units size limit. This means that there's still room to grow for individual blocks, and they could include even more transactions.

Finding how block weight affects miner fees Connect to the Tiger Cloud service that contains the Bitcoin dataset. At the psql prompt, use this query to return block weight, along with the block fees and rewards: WITH stats AS ( SELECT bucket , stats_agg ( block_weight , block_fee_sat ) AS block_stats FROM one_hour_blocks WHERE bucket > date_add ( '2023-11-22 00:00:00+00' , INTERVAL '-5 days' ) GROUP BY bucket ) SELECT bucket as "time" , average_y ( rolling ( block_stats ) OVER ( ORDER BY bucket RANGE '12 hours' PRECEDING ) ) AS "block weight" , average_x ( rolling ( block_stats ) OVER ( ORDER BY bucket RANGE '12 hours' PRECEDING ) ) * 0.00000001 AS "mining fee" FROM stats ORDER BY 1 ; Copy The data you get back looks a bit like this: time | block weight | mining fee 2023 - 06 - 10 09 : 00 : 00 + 00 | 3991766.3333333335 | 0.5051264966666666 2023 - 06 - 10 10 : 00 : 00 + 00 | 3992424.5714285714 | 0.47238710285714286 2023 - 06 - 10 11 : 00 : 00 + 00 | 3992224 | 0.44353000909090906 2023 - 06 - 10 12 : 00 : 00 + 00 | 3992500.111111111 | 0.37056557222222225 2023 - 06 - 10 13 : 00 : 00 + 00 | 3992446.65 | 0.39728022799999996 . . . Copy OptionalTo visualize this in Grafana, create a new panel, select the Bitcoin dataset as your data source, and type the query from the previous step. In the Format as section, select Time series . OptionalTo make this visualization more useful, add an override to put the fees on a different Y-axis. In the options panel, add an override for the mining fee field for Axis > Placement and choose Right . Expand image

In this final query, you analyze how much revenue miners actually generate by mining a new block on the blockchain, including fees and block rewards. To make the analysis more interesting, add the Bitcoin to US Dollar exchange rate, and increase the time range.