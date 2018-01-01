Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Self-hosted products
MST
TimescaleDB hyperfunctions are a specialized set of functions that power real-time analytics on time series and events. IoT devices, IT systems, marketing analytics, user behavior, financial metrics, cryptocurrency - these are only a few examples of domains where hyperfunctions can make a huge difference. Hyperfunctions provide you with meaningful, actionable insights in real time.
Tiger Cloud includes all hyperfunctions by default, while self-hosted TimescaleDB includes a subset of them. For additional hyperfunctions, install the TimescaleDB Toolkit Postgres extension.
Here is a list of all the hyperfunctions provided by TimescaleDB. Hyperfunctions
with a tick in the
Toolkit column require an installation of TimescaleDB Toolkit for self-hosted deployments. Hyperfunctions
with a tick in the
Experimental column are still under development.
Warning
Experimental features could have bugs. They might not be backwards compatible, and could be removed in future releases. Use these features at your own risk, and do not use any experimental features in production.
Important
When you upgrade the
timescaledb extension, the experimental schema is removed
by default. To use experimental features after an upgrade, you need to add the
experimental schema again.
Approximate count distinct functions
|Hyperfunction type
|Hyperfunction name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|hyperloglog() functions
|Aggregate
hyperloglog()
|✅
|Alternate aggregate
approx_count_distinct()
|✅
|Accessor
distinct_count()
|✅
stderror()
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
Counters and gauges functions
|Hyperfunction type
|Hyperfunction name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|counter_agg() functions
|Aggregate
counter_agg()
|✅
|Accessor
corr()
|✅
counter_zero_time()
|✅
delta()
|✅
extrapolated_delta()
|✅
extrapolated_rate()
|✅
first_time()
|✅
first_val()
|✅
idelta_left()
|✅
idelta_right()
|✅
intercept()
|✅
interpolated_delta()
|✅
interpolated_rate()
|✅
irate_left()
|✅
irate_right()
|✅
last_time()
|✅
last_val()
|✅
num_changes()
|✅
num_elements()
|✅
num_resets()
|✅
rate()
|✅
slope()
|✅
time_delta()
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
|Mutator
with_bounds()
|✅
|gauge_agg() functions
|Aggregate
gauge_agg()
|✅
|✅
|Accessor
corr()
|✅
|✅
delta()
|✅
|✅
extrapolated_delta()
|✅
|✅
extrapolated_rate()
|✅
|✅
gauge_zero_time()
|✅
|✅
idelta_left()
|✅
|✅
idelta_right()
|✅
|✅
intercept()
|✅
|✅
interpolated_delta()
|✅
|✅
interpolated_rate()
|✅
|✅
irate_left()
|✅
|✅
irate_right()
|✅
|✅
num_changes()
|✅
|✅
num_elements()
|✅
|✅
rate()
|✅
|✅
slope()
|✅
|✅
time_delta()
|✅
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
|✅
|Mutator
with_bounds()
|✅
|✅
Downsampling functions
|Hyperfunction type
|Hyperfunction name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|Function
asap_smooth()
|✅
gp_lttb()
|✅
|✅
lttb()
|✅
Financial analysis functions
|Hyperfunction type
|Hyperfunction name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|candlestick_agg() functions
|Aggregate
candlestick_agg()
|✅
|Pseudo aggregate
candlestick()
|✅
|Accessor
close()
|✅
close_time()
|✅
high()
|✅
high_time()
|✅
low()
|✅
low_time()
|✅
open()
|✅
open_time()
|✅
volume()
|✅
vwap()
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
Frequency analysis functions
|Hyperfunction type
|Hyperfunction name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|count_min_sketch() functions
|Aggregate
count_min_sketch()
|✅
|✅
|Accessor
approx_count()
|✅
|✅
|freq_agg() functions
|Aggregate
freq_agg()
|✅
|✅
|Accessor
into_values()
|✅
max_frequency()
|✅
min_frequency()
|✅
topn()
|✅
|Alternate aggregate
mcv_agg()
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
Gapfilling functions
|Hyperfunction type
|Hyperfunction name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|Bucket
time_bucket_gapfill()
|Interpolator
interpolate()
locf()
Minimum and maximum functions
|Hyperfunction type
|Hyperfunction name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|max_n() functions
|Aggregate
max_n()
|✅
|Accessor
into_array()
|✅
into_values()
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
|max_n_by() functions
|Aggregate
max_n_by()
|✅
|Accessor
into_values()
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
|min_n() functions
|Aggregate
min_n()
|✅
|Accessor
into_array()
|✅
into_values()
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
|min_n_by() functions
|Aggregate
min_n_by()
|✅
|Accessor
into_values()
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
Percentile approximation functions
|Hyperfunction type
|Hyperfunction name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|tdigest() functions
|Aggregate
tdigest()
|✅
|Accessor
approx_percentile()
|✅
approx_percentile_rank()
|✅
mean()
|✅
num_vals()
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
|uddsketch() functions
|Aggregate
uddsketch()
|✅
|Accessor
approx_percentile()
|✅
approx_percentile_array()
|✅
approx_percentile_rank()
|✅
error()
|✅
mean()
|✅
num_vals()
|✅
|Alternate aggregate
percentile_agg()
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
State tracking functions
|Hyperfunction type
|Hyperfunction name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|compact_state_agg() functions
|Aggregate
compact_state_agg()
|✅
|✅
|Accessor
duration_in()
|✅
|✅
interpolated_duration_in()
|✅
|✅
into_values()
|✅
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
|✅
|heartbeat_agg() functions
|Aggregate
heartbeat_agg()
|✅
|Accessor
dead_ranges()
|✅
downtime()
|✅
interpolate()
|✅
interpolated_downtime()
|✅
interpolated_uptime()
|✅
live_at()
|✅
live_ranges()
|✅
num_gaps()
|✅
num_live_ranges()
|✅
trim_to()
|✅
uptime()
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
|state_agg() functions
|Aggregate
state_agg()
|✅
|Accessor
duration_in()
|✅
interpolated_duration_in()
|✅
interpolated_state_periods()
|✅
interpolated_state_timeline()
|✅
into_values()
|✅
state_at()
|✅
state_periods()
|✅
state_timeline()
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
Statistical and regression analysis functions
|Hyperfunction type
|Hyperfunction name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|stats_agg() (one variable) functions
|Aggregate
stats_agg() (one variable)
|✅
|Accessor
average()
|✅
kurtosis()
|✅
num_vals()
|✅
skewness()
|✅
stddev()
|✅
sum()
|✅
variance()
|✅
|Rollup
rolling()
|✅
rollup()
|✅
|stats_agg() (two variables) functions
|Aggregate
stats_agg() (two variables)
|✅
|Accessor
average_y(),
average_x()
|✅
corr()
|✅
covariance()
|✅
determination_coeff()
|✅
intercept()
|✅
kurtosis_y(),
kurtosis_x()
|✅
num_vals()
|✅
skewness_y(),
skewness_x()
|✅
slope()
|✅
stddev_y(),
stddev_x()
|✅
sum_y(),
sum_x()
|✅
variance_y(),
variance_x()
|✅
x_intercept()
|✅
|Rollup
rolling()
|✅
rollup()
|✅
Time weighted calculations functions
|Hyperfunction type
|Hyperfunction name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|time_weight() functions
|Aggregate
time_weight()
|✅
|Accessor
average()
|✅
first_time()
|✅
first_val()
|✅
integral()
|✅
interpolated_average()
|✅
interpolated_integral()
|✅
last_val()
|✅
last_time()
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
General functions
|Hyperfunction type
|Hyperfunction name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|Bucket
time_bucket()
timescaledb_experimental.time_bucket_ng()
|✅
|One step aggregate
approximate_row_count()
first()
histogram()
last()
|One step operation
days_in_month()
|✅
month_normalize()
|✅
For more information about each of the API calls listed in this table, see the hyperfunction API documentation.
Function pipelines are an experimental feature, designed to radically improve the developer ergonomics of analyzing data in Postgres and SQL, by applying principles from functional programming and popular tools like Python's Pandas, and PromQL.
SQL is the best language for data analysis, but it is not perfect, and at times can get quite unwieldy. For example, this query gets data from the last day from the measurements table, sorts the data by the time column, calculates the delta between the values, takes the absolute value of the delta, and then takes the sum of the result of the previous steps:
SELECT device id,sum(abs_delta) as volatilityFROM (SELECT device_id,abs(val - lag(val) OVER last_day) as abs_deltaFROM measurementsWHERE ts >= now()-'1 day'::interval) calc_deltaGROUP BY device_id;
You can express the same query with a function pipeline like this:
SELECT device_id,timevector(ts, val) -> sort() -> delta() -> abs() -> sum() as volatilityFROM measurementsWHERE ts >= now()-'1 day'::intervalGROUP BY device_id;
Function pipelines are completely SQL compliant, meaning that any tool that speaks SQL is able to support data analysis using function pipelines.
For more information about how function pipelines work, read our blog post.
TimescaleDB Toolkit features are developed in the open. As features are developed they are categorized as experimental, beta, stable, or deprecated. This documentation covers the stable features, but more information on our experimental features in development can be found in the Toolkit repository.
We want and need your feedback! What are the frustrating parts of analyzing time-series data? What takes far more code than you feel it should? What runs slowly, or only runs quickly after many rewrites? We want to solve community-wide problems and incorporate as much feedback as possible.
- Join the discussion.
- Check out the proposed features.
- Explore the current feature requests.
- Add your own feature request.
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.