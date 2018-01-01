Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

TimescaleDB hyperfunctions are a specialized set of functions that power real-time analytics on time series and events. IoT devices, IT systems, marketing analytics, user behavior, financial metrics, cryptocurrency - these are only a few examples of domains where hyperfunctions can make a huge difference. Hyperfunctions provide you with meaningful, actionable insights in real time.

Tiger Cloud includes all hyperfunctions by default, while self-hosted TimescaleDB includes a subset of them. For additional hyperfunctions, install the TimescaleDB Toolkit Postgres extension.

Here is a list of all the hyperfunctions provided by TimescaleDB. Hyperfunctions with a tick in the Toolkit column require an installation of TimescaleDB Toolkit for self-hosted deployments. Hyperfunctions with a tick in the Experimental column are still under development.

Warning Experimental features could have bugs. They might not be backwards compatible, and could be removed in future releases. Use these features at your own risk, and do not use any experimental features in production.

Important When you upgrade the timescaledb extension, the experimental schema is removed by default. To use experimental features after an upgrade, you need to add the experimental schema again.

Function pipelines are an experimental feature, designed to radically improve the developer ergonomics of analyzing data in Postgres and SQL, by applying principles from functional programming and popular tools like Python's Pandas, and PromQL.

SQL is the best language for data analysis, but it is not perfect, and at times can get quite unwieldy. For example, this query gets data from the last day from the measurements table, sorts the data by the time column, calculates the delta between the values, takes the absolute value of the delta, and then takes the sum of the result of the previous steps:

SELECT device id , sum ( abs_delta ) as volatility FROM ( SELECT device_id , abs ( val - lag ( val ) OVER last_day ) as abs_delta FROM measurements WHERE ts >= now ( ) - '1 day' :: interval ) calc_delta GROUP BY device_id ; Copy

You can express the same query with a function pipeline like this:

SELECT device_id , timevector ( ts , val ) - > sort ( ) - > delta ( ) - > abs ( ) - > sum ( ) as volatility FROM measurements WHERE ts >= now ( ) - '1 day' :: interval GROUP BY device_id ; Copy

Function pipelines are completely SQL compliant, meaning that any tool that speaks SQL is able to support data analysis using function pipelines.

TimescaleDB Toolkit features are developed in the open. As features are developed they are categorized as experimental, beta, stable, or deprecated.

