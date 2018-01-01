Latest

About TimescaleDB hyperfunctions

TimescaleDB hyperfunctions are a specialized set of functions that power real-time analytics on time series and events. IoT devices, IT systems, marketing analytics, user behavior, financial metrics, cryptocurrency - these are only a few examples of domains where hyperfunctions can make a huge difference. Hyperfunctions provide you with meaningful, actionable insights in real time.

Tiger Cloud includes all hyperfunctions by default, while self-hosted TimescaleDB includes a subset of them. For additional hyperfunctions, install the TimescaleDB Toolkit Postgres extension.

Available hyperfunctions

Here is a list of all the hyperfunctions provided by TimescaleDB. Hyperfunctions with a tick in the Toolkit column require an installation of TimescaleDB Toolkit for self-hosted deployments. Hyperfunctions with a tick in the Experimental column are still under development.

Warning

Experimental features could have bugs. They might not be backwards compatible, and could be removed in future releases. Use these features at your own risk, and do not use any experimental features in production.

Important

When you upgrade the timescaledb extension, the experimental schema is removed by default. To use experimental features after an upgrade, you need to add the experimental schema again.

Approximate count distinct functions

Hyperfunction typeHyperfunction nameToolkitExperimental
hyperloglog() functions
Aggregatehyperloglog()
Alternate aggregateapprox_count_distinct()
Accessordistinct_count()
stderror()
Rolluprollup()

Counters and gauges functions

Hyperfunction typeHyperfunction nameToolkitExperimental
counter_agg() functions
Aggregatecounter_agg()
Accessorcorr()
counter_zero_time()
delta()
extrapolated_delta()
extrapolated_rate()
first_time()
first_val()
idelta_left()
idelta_right()
intercept()
interpolated_delta()
interpolated_rate()
irate_left()
irate_right()
last_time()
last_val()
num_changes()
num_elements()
num_resets()
rate()
slope()
time_delta()
Rolluprollup()
Mutatorwith_bounds()
gauge_agg() functions
Aggregategauge_agg()
Accessorcorr()
delta()
extrapolated_delta()
extrapolated_rate()
gauge_zero_time()
idelta_left()
idelta_right()
intercept()
interpolated_delta()
interpolated_rate()
irate_left()
irate_right()
num_changes()
num_elements()
rate()
slope()
time_delta()
Rolluprollup()
Mutatorwith_bounds()

Downsampling functions

Hyperfunction typeHyperfunction nameToolkitExperimental
Functionasap_smooth()
gp_lttb()
lttb()

Financial analysis functions

Hyperfunction typeHyperfunction nameToolkitExperimental
candlestick_agg() functions
Aggregatecandlestick_agg()
Pseudo aggregatecandlestick()
Accessorclose()
close_time()
high()
high_time()
low()
low_time()
open()
open_time()
volume()
vwap()
Rolluprollup()

Frequency analysis functions

Hyperfunction typeHyperfunction nameToolkitExperimental
count_min_sketch() functions
Aggregatecount_min_sketch()
Accessorapprox_count()
freq_agg() functions
Aggregatefreq_agg()
Accessorinto_values()
max_frequency()
min_frequency()
topn()
Alternate aggregatemcv_agg()
Rolluprollup()

Gapfilling functions

Hyperfunction typeHyperfunction nameToolkitExperimental
Buckettime_bucket_gapfill()
Interpolatorinterpolate()
locf()

Minimum and maximum functions

Hyperfunction typeHyperfunction nameToolkitExperimental
max_n() functions
Aggregatemax_n()
Accessorinto_array()
into_values()
Rolluprollup()
max_n_by() functions
Aggregatemax_n_by()
Accessorinto_values()
Rolluprollup()
min_n() functions
Aggregatemin_n()
Accessorinto_array()
into_values()
Rolluprollup()
min_n_by() functions
Aggregatemin_n_by()
Accessorinto_values()
Rolluprollup()

Percentile approximation functions

Hyperfunction typeHyperfunction nameToolkitExperimental
tdigest() functions
Aggregatetdigest()
Accessorapprox_percentile()
approx_percentile_rank()
mean()
num_vals()
Rolluprollup()
uddsketch() functions
Aggregateuddsketch()
Accessorapprox_percentile()
approx_percentile_array()
approx_percentile_rank()
error()
mean()
num_vals()
Alternate aggregatepercentile_agg()
Rolluprollup()

Saturating math functions

Hyperfunction typeHyperfunction nameToolkitExperimental
Functionsaturating_add()
saturating_add_pos()
saturating_mul()
saturating_sub()
saturating_sub_pos()

State tracking functions

Hyperfunction typeHyperfunction nameToolkitExperimental
compact_state_agg() functions
Aggregatecompact_state_agg()
Accessorduration_in()
interpolated_duration_in()
into_values()
Rolluprollup()
heartbeat_agg() functions
Aggregateheartbeat_agg()
Accessordead_ranges()
downtime()
interpolate()
interpolated_downtime()
interpolated_uptime()
live_at()
live_ranges()
num_gaps()
num_live_ranges()
trim_to()
uptime()
Rolluprollup()
state_agg() functions
Aggregatestate_agg()
Accessorduration_in()
interpolated_duration_in()
interpolated_state_periods()
interpolated_state_timeline()
into_values()
state_at()
state_periods()
state_timeline()
Rolluprollup()

Statistical and regression analysis functions

Hyperfunction typeHyperfunction nameToolkitExperimental
stats_agg() (one variable) functions
Aggregatestats_agg() (one variable)
Accessoraverage()
kurtosis()
num_vals()
skewness()
stddev()
sum()
variance()
Rolluprolling()
rollup()
stats_agg() (two variables) functions
Aggregatestats_agg() (two variables)
Accessoraverage_y(), average_x()
corr()
covariance()
determination_coeff()
intercept()
kurtosis_y(), kurtosis_x()
num_vals()
skewness_y(), skewness_x()
slope()
stddev_y(), stddev_x()
sum_y(), sum_x()
variance_y(), variance_x()
x_intercept()
Rolluprolling()
rollup()

Time weighted calculations functions

Hyperfunction typeHyperfunction nameToolkitExperimental
time_weight() functions
Aggregatetime_weight()
Accessoraverage()
first_time()
first_val()
integral()
interpolated_average()
interpolated_integral()
last_val()
last_time()
Rolluprollup()

General functions

Hyperfunction typeHyperfunction nameToolkitExperimental
Buckettime_bucket()
timescaledb_experimental.time_bucket_ng()
One step aggregateapproximate_row_count()
first()
histogram()
last()
One step operationdays_in_month()
month_normalize()

For more information about each of the API calls listed in this table, see the hyperfunction API documentation.

Function pipelines

Function pipelines are an experimental feature, designed to radically improve the developer ergonomics of analyzing data in Postgres and SQL, by applying principles from functional programming and popular tools like Python's Pandas, and PromQL.

SQL is the best language for data analysis, but it is not perfect, and at times can get quite unwieldy. For example, this query gets data from the last day from the measurements table, sorts the data by the time column, calculates the delta between the values, takes the absolute value of the delta, and then takes the sum of the result of the previous steps:

SELECT device id,
sum(abs_delta) as volatility
FROM (
 SELECT device_id,
abs(val - lag(val) OVER last_day) as abs_delta
FROM measurements
WHERE ts >= now()-'1 day'::interval) calc_delta
GROUP BY device_id;

You can express the same query with a function pipeline like this:

SELECT device_id,
 timevector(ts, val) -> sort() -> delta() -> abs() -> sum() as volatility
FROM measurements
WHERE ts >= now()-'1 day'::interval
GROUP BY device_id;

Function pipelines are completely SQL compliant, meaning that any tool that speaks SQL is able to support data analysis using function pipelines.

For more information about how function pipelines work, read our blog post.

Toolkit feature development

TimescaleDB Toolkit features are developed in the open. As features are developed they are categorized as experimental, beta, stable, or deprecated. This documentation covers the stable features, but more information on our experimental features in development can be found in the Toolkit repository.

Contribute to TimescaleDB Toolkit

We want and need your feedback! What are the frustrating parts of analyzing time-series data? What takes far more code than you feel it should? What runs slowly, or only runs quickly after many rewrites? We want to solve community-wide problems and incorporate as much feedback as possible.

Keywords

hyperfunctionsToolkitanalytics

