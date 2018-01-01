Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
When you have your dataset loaded, you can start constructing some queries to discover what your data tells you. In this section, you learn how to write queries that answer these questions:
- What are the five most recent coinbase transactions?
- What are the five most recent transactions?
- What are the five most recent blocks?
In the last procedure, you excluded coinbase transactions from the results.
Coinbase transactions are the first transaction in a block, and
they include the reward a coin miner receives for mining the coin. To find out
the most recent coinbase transactions, you can use a similar
SELECT statement,
but search for transactions that are coinbase instead. If you include the
transaction value in US Dollars again, you'll notice that the value is $0 for
each. This is because the coin has not transferred ownership in coinbase
transactions.
Connect to the Tiger Cloud service that contains the Bitcoin dataset.
At the psql prompt, use this query to select the five most recent coinbase transactions:SELECT time, hash, block_id, fee_usd FROM transactionsWHERE is_coinbase IS TRUEORDER BY time DESCLIMIT 5;
The data you get back looks a bit like this:time | hash | block_id | fee_usd------------------------+------------------------------------------------------------------+----------+---------2023-06-12 23:54:18+00 | 22e4610bc12d482bc49b7a1c5b27ad18df1a6f34256c16ee7e499b511e02d71e | 794111 | 02023-06-12 23:53:08+00 | dde958bb96a302fd956ced32d7b98dd9860ff82d569163968ecfe29de457fedb | 794110 | 02023-06-12 23:44:50+00 | 75ac1fa7febe1233ee57ca11180124c5ceb61b230cdbcbcba99aecc6a3e2a868 | 794109 | 02023-06-12 23:44:14+00 | 1e941d66b92bf0384514ecb83231854246a94c86ff26270fbdd9bc396dbcdb7b | 794108 | 02023-06-12 23:41:08+00 | 60ae50447254d5f4561e1c297ee8171bb999b6310d519a0d228786b36c9ffacf | 794107 | 0(5 rows)
This dataset contains Bitcoin transactions for the last five days. To find out
the most recent transactions in the dataset, you can use a
SELECT statement.
In this case, you want to find transactions that are not coinbase transactions,
sort them by time in descending order, and take the top five results. You also
want to see the block ID, and the value of the transaction in US Dollars.
Connect to the Tiger Cloud service that contains the Bitcoin dataset.
At the psql prompt, use this query to select the five most recent non-coinbase transactions:SELECT time, hash, block_id, fee_usd FROM transactionsWHERE is_coinbase IS NOT TRUEORDER BY time DESCLIMIT 5;
The data you get back looks a bit like this:time | hash | block_id | fee_usd------------------------+------------------------------------------------------------------+----------+---------2023-06-12 23:54:18+00 | 6f709d52e9aa7b2569a7f8c40e7686026ede6190d0532220a73fdac09deff973 | 794111 | 7.6142023-06-12 23:54:18+00 | ece5429f4a76b1603aecbee31bf3d05f74142a260e4023316250849fe49115ae | 794111 | 9.3062023-06-12 23:54:18+00 | 54a196398880a7e2e38312d4285fa66b9c7129f7d14dc68c715d783322544942 | 794111 | 13.19282023-06-12 23:54:18+00 | 3e83e68735af556d9385427183e8160516fafe2f30f30405711c4d64bf0778a6 | 794111 | 3.54162023-06-12 23:54:18+00 | ca20d073b1082d7700b3706fe2c20bc488d2fc4a9bb006eb4449efe3c3fc6b2b | 794111 | 8.6842(5 rows)
In this procedure, you use a more complicated query to return the five most recent blocks, and show some additional information about each, including the block weight, number of transactions in each block, and the total block value in US Dollars.
Connect to the Tiger Cloud service that contains the Bitcoin dataset.
At the psql prompt, use this query to select the five most recent coinbase transactions:WITH recent_blocks AS (SELECT block_id FROM transactionsWHERE is_coinbase IS TRUEORDER BY time DESCLIMIT 5)SELECTt.block_id, count(*) AS transaction_count,SUM(weight) AS block_weight,SUM(output_total_usd) AS block_value_usdFROM transactions tINNER JOIN recent_blocks b ON b.block_id = t.block_idWHERE is_coinbase IS NOT TRUEGROUP BY t.block_id;
The data you get back looks a bit like this:block_id | transaction_count | block_weight | block_value_usd----------+-------------------+--------------+--------------------794108 | 5625 | 3991408 | 65222453.36381342794111 | 5039 | 3991748 | 5966031.481099684794109 | 6325 | 3991923 | 5406755.801599815794110 | 2525 | 3995553 | 177249139.6457974794107 | 4464 | 3991838 | 107348519.36559173(5 rows)
Keywords
