Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

When you have your dataset loaded, you can start constructing some queries to discover what your data tells you. In this section, you learn how to write queries that answer these questions:

In the last procedure, you excluded coinbase transactions from the results. Coinbase transactions are the first transaction in a block, and they include the reward a coin miner receives for mining the coin. To find out the most recent coinbase transactions, you can use a similar SELECT statement, but search for transactions that are coinbase instead. If you include the transaction value in US Dollars again, you'll notice that the value is $0 for each. This is because the coin has not transferred ownership in coinbase transactions.

Finding the five most recent coinbase transactions Connect to the Tiger Cloud service that contains the Bitcoin dataset. At the psql prompt, use this query to select the five most recent coinbase transactions: SELECT time , hash , block_id , fee_usd FROM transactions WHERE is_coinbase IS TRUE ORDER BY time DESC LIMIT 5 ; Copy The data you get back looks a bit like this: time | hash | block_id | fee_usd 2023 - 06 - 12 23 : 54 : 18 + 00 | 22 e4610bc12d482bc49b7a1c5b27ad18df1a6f34256c16ee7e499b511e02d71e | 794111 | 0 2023 - 06 - 12 23 : 53 : 08 + 00 | dde958bb96a302fd956ced32d7b98dd9860ff82d569163968ecfe29de457fedb | 794110 | 0 2023 - 06 - 12 23 : 44 : 50 + 00 | 75 ac1fa7febe1233ee57ca11180124c5ceb61b230cdbcbcba99aecc6a3e2a868 | 794109 | 0 2023 - 06 - 12 23 : 44 : 14 + 00 | 1 e941d66b92bf0384514ecb83231854246a94c86ff26270fbdd9bc396dbcdb7b | 794108 | 0 2023 - 06 - 12 23 : 41 : 08 + 00 | 60 ae50447254d5f4561e1c297ee8171bb999b6310d519a0d228786b36c9ffacf | 794107 | 0 ( 5 rows ) Copy

This dataset contains Bitcoin transactions for the last five days. To find out the most recent transactions in the dataset, you can use a SELECT statement. In this case, you want to find transactions that are not coinbase transactions, sort them by time in descending order, and take the top five results. You also want to see the block ID, and the value of the transaction in US Dollars.

Finding the five most recent transactions Connect to the Tiger Cloud service that contains the Bitcoin dataset. At the psql prompt, use this query to select the five most recent non-coinbase transactions: SELECT time , hash , block_id , fee_usd FROM transactions WHERE is_coinbase IS NOT TRUE ORDER BY time DESC LIMIT 5 ; Copy The data you get back looks a bit like this: time | hash | block_id | fee_usd 2023 - 06 - 12 23 : 54 : 18 + 00 | 6 f709d52e9aa7b2569a7f8c40e7686026ede6190d0532220a73fdac09deff973 | 794111 | 7.614 2023 - 06 - 12 23 : 54 : 18 + 00 | ece5429f4a76b1603aecbee31bf3d05f74142a260e4023316250849fe49115ae | 794111 | 9.306 2023 - 06 - 12 23 : 54 : 18 + 00 | 54 a196398880a7e2e38312d4285fa66b9c7129f7d14dc68c715d783322544942 | 794111 | 13.1928 2023 - 06 - 12 23 : 54 : 18 + 00 | 3 e83e68735af556d9385427183e8160516fafe2f30f30405711c4d64bf0778a6 | 794111 | 3.5416 2023 - 06 - 12 23 : 54 : 18 + 00 | ca20d073b1082d7700b3706fe2c20bc488d2fc4a9bb006eb4449efe3c3fc6b2b | 794111 | 8.6842 ( 5 rows ) Copy

In this procedure, you use a more complicated query to return the five most recent blocks, and show some additional information about each, including the block weight, number of transactions in each block, and the total block value in US Dollars.