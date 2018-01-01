Latest

When you have your dataset loaded, you can start constructing some queries to discover what your data tells you. In this section, you learn how to write queries that answer these questions:

What are the five most recent coinbase transactions?

In the last procedure, you excluded coinbase transactions from the results. Coinbase transactions are the first transaction in a block, and they include the reward a coin miner receives for mining the coin. To find out the most recent coinbase transactions, you can use a similar SELECT statement, but search for transactions that are coinbase instead. If you include the transaction value in US Dollars again, you'll notice that the value is $0 for each. This is because the coin has not transferred ownership in coinbase transactions.

Finding the five most recent coinbase transactions

  1. Connect to the Tiger Cloud service that contains the Bitcoin dataset.

  2. At the psql prompt, use this query to select the five most recent coinbase transactions:

    SELECT time, hash, block_id, fee_usd  FROM transactions
    WHERE is_coinbase IS TRUE
    ORDER BY time DESC
    LIMIT 5;

  3. The data you get back looks a bit like this:

    time          |                               hash                               | block_id | fee_usd
    ------------------------+------------------------------------------------------------------+----------+---------
     2023-06-12 23:54:18+00 | 22e4610bc12d482bc49b7a1c5b27ad18df1a6f34256c16ee7e499b511e02d71e |   794111 |       0
     2023-06-12 23:53:08+00 | dde958bb96a302fd956ced32d7b98dd9860ff82d569163968ecfe29de457fedb |   794110 |       0
     2023-06-12 23:44:50+00 | 75ac1fa7febe1233ee57ca11180124c5ceb61b230cdbcbcba99aecc6a3e2a868 |   794109 |       0
     2023-06-12 23:44:14+00 | 1e941d66b92bf0384514ecb83231854246a94c86ff26270fbdd9bc396dbcdb7b |   794108 |       0
     2023-06-12 23:41:08+00 | 60ae50447254d5f4561e1c297ee8171bb999b6310d519a0d228786b36c9ffacf |   794107 |       0
    (5 rows)

What are the five most recent transactions?

This dataset contains Bitcoin transactions for the last five days. To find out the most recent transactions in the dataset, you can use a SELECT statement. In this case, you want to find transactions that are not coinbase transactions, sort them by time in descending order, and take the top five results. You also want to see the block ID, and the value of the transaction in US Dollars.

Finding the five most recent transactions

  1. Connect to the Tiger Cloud service that contains the Bitcoin dataset.

  2. At the psql prompt, use this query to select the five most recent non-coinbase transactions:

    SELECT time, hash, block_id, fee_usd  FROM transactions
    WHERE is_coinbase IS NOT TRUE
    ORDER BY time DESC
    LIMIT 5;

  3. The data you get back looks a bit like this:

    time          |                               hash                               | block_id | fee_usd
    ------------------------+------------------------------------------------------------------+----------+---------
     2023-06-12 23:54:18+00 | 6f709d52e9aa7b2569a7f8c40e7686026ede6190d0532220a73fdac09deff973 |   794111 |   7.614
     2023-06-12 23:54:18+00 | ece5429f4a76b1603aecbee31bf3d05f74142a260e4023316250849fe49115ae |   794111 |   9.306
     2023-06-12 23:54:18+00 | 54a196398880a7e2e38312d4285fa66b9c7129f7d14dc68c715d783322544942 |   794111 | 13.1928
     2023-06-12 23:54:18+00 | 3e83e68735af556d9385427183e8160516fafe2f30f30405711c4d64bf0778a6 |   794111 |  3.5416
     2023-06-12 23:54:18+00 | ca20d073b1082d7700b3706fe2c20bc488d2fc4a9bb006eb4449efe3c3fc6b2b |   794111 |  8.6842
    (5 rows)

What are the five most recent blocks?

In this procedure, you use a more complicated query to return the five most recent blocks, and show some additional information about each, including the block weight, number of transactions in each block, and the total block value in US Dollars.

Finding the five most recent blocks

  1. Connect to the Tiger Cloud service that contains the Bitcoin dataset.

  2. At the psql prompt, use this query to select the five most recent coinbase transactions:

    WITH recent_blocks AS (
     SELECT block_id FROM transactions
     WHERE is_coinbase IS TRUE
     ORDER BY time DESC
     LIMIT 5
    )
    SELECT
     t.block_id, count(*) AS transaction_count,
     SUM(weight) AS block_weight,
     SUM(output_total_usd) AS block_value_usd
    FROM transactions t
    INNER JOIN recent_blocks b ON b.block_id = t.block_id
    WHERE is_coinbase IS NOT TRUE
    GROUP BY t.block_id;

  3. The data you get back looks a bit like this:

    block_id | transaction_count | block_weight |  block_value_usd
    ----------+-------------------+--------------+--------------------
       794108 |              5625 |      3991408 |  65222453.36381342
       794111 |              5039 |      3991748 |  5966031.481099684
       794109 |              6325 |      3991923 |  5406755.801599815
       794110 |              2525 |      3995553 |  177249139.6457974
       794107 |              4464 |      3991838 | 107348519.36559173
    (5 rows)

