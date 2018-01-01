Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

This tutorial uses a dataset that contains Bitcoin blockchain data for the past five days, in a hypertable named transactions .

To follow the steps on this page:

Create a target Tiger Cloud service with the Real-time analytics capability. You need your connection details. This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.

Hypertables are Postgres tables in TimescaleDB that automatically partition your time-series data by time. Time-series data represents the way a system, process, or behavior changes over time. Hypertables enable TimescaleDB to work efficiently with time-series data. Each hypertable is made up of child tables called chunks. Each chunk is assigned a range of time, and only contains data from that range. When you run a query, TimescaleDB identifies the correct chunk and runs the query on it, instead of going through the entire table.

Hypercore is the hybrid row-columnar storage engine in TimescaleDB used by hypertables. Traditional databases force a trade-off between fast inserts (row-based storage) and efficient analytics (columnar storage). Hypercore eliminates this trade-off, allowing real-time analytics without sacrificing transactional capabilities.

Hypercore dynamically stores data in the most efficient format for its lifecycle:

Expand image

Row-based storage for recent data : the most recent chunk (and possibly more) is always stored in the rowstore, ensuring fast inserts, updates, and low-latency single record queries. Additionally, row-based storage is used as a writethrough for inserts and updates to columnar storage.

: the most recent chunk (and possibly more) is always stored in the rowstore, ensuring fast inserts, updates, and low-latency single record queries. Additionally, row-based storage is used as a writethrough for inserts and updates to columnar storage. Columnar storage for analytical performance: chunks are automatically compressed into the columnstore, optimizing storage efficiency and accelerating analytical queries.

Unlike traditional columnar databases, hypercore allows data to be inserted or modified at any stage, making it a flexible solution for both high-ingest transactional workloads and real-time analytics—within a single database.

Because TimescaleDB is 100% Postgres, you can use all the standard Postgres tables, indexes, stored procedures, and other objects alongside your hypertables. This makes creating and working with hypertables similar to standard Postgres.

Connect to your Tiger Cloud service In Tiger Console open an SQL editor. The in-Console editors display the query speed. You can also connect to your service using psql. Create a hypertable for your time-series data using CREATE TABLE. For efficient queries on data in the columnstore, remember to segmentby the column you will use most often to filter your data: CREATE TABLE transactions ( time TIMESTAMPTZ NOT NULL , block_id INT , hash TEXT , size INT , weight INT , is_coinbase BOOLEAN , output_total BIGINT , output_total_usd DOUBLE PRECISION , fee BIGINT , fee_usd DOUBLE PRECISION , details JSONB ) WITH ( tsdb . hypertable , tsdb . segmentby = 'block_id' , tsdb . orderby = 'time DESC' ) ; Copy When you create a hypertable using CREATE TABLE ... WITH ..., the default partitioning column is automatically the first column with a timestamp data type. Also, TimescaleDB creates a columnstore policy that automatically converts your data to the columnstore, after an interval equal to the value of the chunk_interval, defined through compress_after in the policy. This columnar format enables fast scanning and aggregation, optimizing performance for analytical workloads while also saving significant storage space. In the columnstore conversion, hypertable chunks are compressed by up to 98%, and organized for efficient, large-scale queries. You can customize this policy later using alter_job. However, to change after or created_before , the compression settings, or the hypertable the policy is acting on, you must remove the columnstore policy and add a new one. You can also manually convert chunks in a hypertable to the columnstore. Create an index on the hash column to make queries for individual transactions faster: CREATE INDEX hash_idx ON public . transactions USING HASH ( hash ) ; Copy Create an index on the block_id column to make block-level queries faster: When you create a hypertable, it is partitioned on the time column. TimescaleDB automatically creates an index on the time column. However, you'll often filter your time-series data on other columns as well. You use indexes to improve query performance. CREATE INDEX block_idx ON public . transactions ( block_id ) ; Copy Create a unique index on the time and hash columns to make sure you don't accidentally insert duplicate records: CREATE UNIQUE INDEX time_hash_idx ON public . transactions ( time , hash ) ; Copy

The dataset contains around 1.5 million Bitcoin transactions, the trades for five days. It includes information about each transaction, along with the value in satoshi . It also states if a trade is a coinbase transaction, and the reward a coin miner receives for mining the coin.

To ingest data into the tables that you created, you need to download the dataset and copy the data to your database.