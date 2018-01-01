Hyperfunctions

Real-time analytics demands more than basic SQL functions, efficient computation becomes essential as datasets grow in size and complexity. That’s where TimescaleDB hyperfunctions come in: high-performance, SQL-native functions purpose-built for time-series analysis. They are designed to process, aggregate, and analyze large volumes of data with maximum efficiency while maintaining consistently high performance. With hyperfunctions, you can run sophisticated analytical queries and extract meaningful insights in real time.

Hyperfunctions introduce partial aggregation, letting TimescaleDB store intermediate states instead of raw data or final results. These partials can be merged later for rollups (consolidation), eliminating costly reprocessing and slashing compute overhead, especially when paired with continuous aggregates.

Take tracking p95 latency across thousands of app instances as an example:

  • With standard SQL, every rollup requires rescanning and resorting massive datasets.
  • With TimescaleDB, the percentile_agg hyperfunction stores a compact state per minute, which you simply merge to get hourly or daily percentiles—no full reprocess needed.

Tiger Cloud hyperfunctions

The result? Scalable, real-time percentile analytics that deliver fast, accurate insights across high-ingest, high-resolution data, while keeping resource use lean.

Tiger Cloud includes all hyperfunctions by default, while self-hosted TimescaleDB includes a subset of them. To include all hyperfunctions with TimescaleDB, install the TimescaleDB Toolkit Postgres extension on your self-hosted Postgres deployment.

For more information, read the hyperfunctions blog post.

Learn hyperfunction basics and install TimescaleDB Toolkit

Browse hyperfunctions and TimescaleDB Toolkit features by category

Function pipelines
Use functional programming to simplify complex SQL queries
Approximate count distincts
Count the number of unique values in a dataset
Statistical aggregates
Calculate descriptive statistics and models, including averages, standard deviation, linear regression, and more
Gapfilling and interpolation
Fill in data collected at irregular time intervals
Percentile approximation
Calculate percentiles
Counter aggregation
Calculate statistics from gauges and counters
Time-weighted averages
Calculate time-weighted averages

