Postgres full-text search at scale consistently hits a wall where performance degrades catastrophically. Tiger Data's pg_textsearch brings modern BM25-based full-text search directly into Postgres, with a memtable architecture for efficient indexing and ranking. pg_textsearch integrates seamlessly with SQL and provides better search quality and performance than the Postgres built-in full-text search. With Block-Max WAND optimization, pg_textsearch delivers up to 4x faster top-k queries compared to native BM25 implementations. Advanced compression using delta encoding and bitpacking reduces index sizes by 41% while improving query performance by 10-20% for shorter queries.

BM25 scores in pg_textsearch are returned as negative values, where lower (more negative) numbers indicate better matches. pg_textsearch implements the following:

  • Corpus-aware ranking: BM25 uses inverse document frequency to weight rare terms higher
  • Term frequency saturation: prevents documents with excessive term repetition from dominating results
  • Length normalization: adjusts scores based on document length relative to corpus average
  • Relative ranking: focuses on rank order rather than absolute score values

This page shows you how to install pg_textsearch, configure BM25 indexes, and optimize your search capabilities using the following best practice:

  • Language configuration: choose appropriate text search configurations for your data language
  • Hybrid search: combine with pgvector or pgvectorscale for applications requiring both semantic and keyword search
  • Query optimization: use score thresholds to filter low-relevance results
  • Index monitoring: regularly check index usage and memory consumption
Early access: October 2025 this preview release is designed for development and staging environments.

Prerequisites

To follow the steps on this page:

Install pg_textsearch

To install this Postgres extension:

  1. Connect to your Tiger Cloud service

    In Tiger Console open an SQL editor. You can also connect to your service using psql.

  2. Enable the extension on your Tiger Cloud service

    • For new services, simply enable the extension:

      CREATE EXTENSION pg_textsearch;

    • For existing services, update your instance, then enable the extension:

      The extension may not be available until after your next scheduled maintenance window. To pick up the update immediately, manually pause and restart your service.

  3. Verify the installation

    SELECT * FROM pg_extension WHERE extname = 'pg_textsearch';

You have installed pg_textsearch on Tiger Cloud.

Create BM25 indexes on your data

BM25 indexes provide modern relevance ranking that outperforms Postgres's built-in ts_rank functions by using corpus statistics and better algorithmic design.

To create a BM25 index with pg_textsearch:

  1. Create a table with text content

    CREATE TABLE products (
        id serial PRIMARY KEY,
        name text,
        description text,
        category text,
        price numeric
    );

  2. Insert sample data

    INSERT INTO products (name, description, category, price) VALUES
    ('Mechanical Keyboard', 'Durable mechanical switches with RGB backlighting for gaming and productivity', 'Electronics', 149.99),
    ('Ergonomic Mouse', 'Wireless mouse with ergonomic design to reduce wrist strain during long work sessions', 'Electronics', 79.99),
    ('Standing Desk', 'Adjustable height desk for better posture and productivity throughout the workday', 'Furniture', 599.99);

  3. Create a BM25 index

    CREATE INDEX products_search_idx ON products
    USING bm25(description)
    WITH (text_config='english');

    BM25 supports single-column indexes only. For optimal performance, load your data first, then create the index.

You have created a BM25 index for full-text search.

Optimize search queries for performance

Use efficient query patterns to leverage BM25 ranking and optimize search performance. The <@> operator provides BM25-based ranking scores as negative values, where lower (more negative) scores indicate better matches. In ORDER BY clauses, the index is automatically detected from the column. For WHERE clause filtering, use to_bm25query() with an explicit index name.

  1. Perform ranked searches using the distance operator

    -- Simplified syntax: index is automatically detected in ORDER BY
    SELECT name, description, description <@> 'ergonomic work' as score
    FROM products
    ORDER BY score
    LIMIT 3;
    

    -- Alternative explicit syntax (works in all contexts)
    SELECT name, description, description <@> to_bm25query('ergonomic work', 'products_search_idx') as score
    FROM products
    ORDER BY score
    LIMIT 3;

    You see something like:

    name           |                                    description                                    |        score
    ----------------------------+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------+---------------------
     Ergonomic Mouse            | Wireless mouse with ergonomic design to reduce wrist strain during long work sessions | -1.8132977485656738
     Mechanical Keyboard        | Durable mechanical switches with RGB backlighting for gaming and productivity      |                   0
     Standing Desk              | Adjustable height desk for better posture and productivity throughout the workday  |                   0

  2. Filter results by score threshold

    For filtering with WHERE clauses, use explicit index specification with to_bm25query():

    SELECT name, description <@> to_bm25query('wireless', 'products_search_idx') as score
    FROM products
    WHERE description <@> to_bm25query('wireless', 'products_search_idx') < -0.5;

    You see something like:

    name       |        score
    ----------------+---------------------
     Ergonomic Mouse | -0.9066488742828369

  3. Combine with standard SQL operations

    SELECT category, name, description <@> to_bm25query('ergonomic', 'products_search_idx') as score
    FROM products
    WHERE price < 500
      AND description <@> to_bm25query('ergonomic', 'products_search_idx') < -0.5
    ORDER BY score
    LIMIT 5;

    You see something like:

    category   |      name       |        score
    -------------+-----------------+---------------------
     Electronics | Ergonomic Mouse | -0.9066488742828369

  4. Verify index usage with EXPLAIN

    EXPLAIN SELECT * FROM products
    ORDER BY description <@> to_bm25query('ergonomic', 'products_search_idx')
    LIMIT 5;

    You see something like:

    QUERY PLAN
    --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     Limit  (cost=8.55..8.56 rows=3 width=140)
       ->  Sort  (cost=8.55..8.56 rows=3 width=140)
             Sort Key: ((description <@> 'products_search_idx:ergonomic'::bm25query))
             ->  Seq Scan on products  (cost=0.00..8.53 rows=3 width=140)

You have optimized your search queries for BM25 ranking.

Combine pg_textsearch with pgvector or pgvectorscale to build powerful hybrid search systems that use both semantic vector search and keyword BM25 search.

  1. Enable the vectorscale extension on your Tiger Cloud service

    CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS vectorscale CASCADE;

  2. Create a table with both text content and vector embeddings

    CREATE TABLE articles (
        id serial PRIMARY KEY,
        title text,
        content text,
        embedding vector(3)  -- Using 3 dimensions for this example; use 1536 for OpenAI ada-002
    );

  3. Insert sample data

    INSERT INTO articles (title, content, embedding) VALUES
    ('Database Query Optimization', 'Learn how to optimize database query performance using indexes and query planning', '[0.1, 0.15, 0.2]'),
    ('Performance Tuning Guide', 'A comprehensive guide to performance tuning in distributed systems and databases', '[0.12, 0.18, 0.25]'),
    ('Introduction to Indexing', 'Understanding how database indexes improve query performance and data retrieval', '[0.09, 0.14, 0.19]'),
    ('Advanced SQL Techniques', 'Master advanced SQL techniques for complex data analysis and reporting', '[0.5, 0.6, 0.7]'),
    ('Data Warehousing Basics', 'Getting started with data warehousing and analytical query processing', '[0.8, 0.9, 0.85]');

  4. Create indexes for both search types

    -- Vector index for semantic search
    CREATE INDEX articles_embedding_idx ON articles
    USING hnsw (embedding vector_cosine_ops);
    

    -- Keyword index for BM25 search
    CREATE INDEX articles_content_idx ON articles
    USING bm25(content)
    WITH (text_config='english');

  5. Perform hybrid search using reciprocal rank fusion

    WITH vector_search AS (
      SELECT id,
             ROW_NUMBER() OVER (ORDER BY embedding <=> '[0.1, 0.2, 0.3]'::vector) AS rank
      FROM articles
      ORDER BY embedding <=> '[0.1, 0.2, 0.3]'::vector
      LIMIT 20
    ),
    keyword_search AS (
      SELECT id,
             ROW_NUMBER() OVER (ORDER BY content <@> to_bm25query('query performance', 'articles_content_idx')) AS rank
      FROM articles
      ORDER BY content <@> to_bm25query('query performance', 'articles_content_idx')
      LIMIT 20
    )
    SELECT a.id,
           a.title,
           COALESCE(1.0 / (60 + v.rank), 0.0) + COALESCE(1.0 / (60 + k.rank), 0.0) AS combined_score
    FROM articles a
    LEFT JOIN vector_search v ON a.id = v.id
    LEFT JOIN keyword_search k ON a.id = k.id
    WHERE v.id IS NOT NULL OR k.id IS NOT NULL
    ORDER BY combined_score DESC
    LIMIT 10;

    You see something like:

    id |           title            |   combined_score
    ----+----------------------------+--------------------
      3 | Introduction to Indexing   | 0.0325224748810153
      1 | Database Query Optimization| 0.0322664584959667
      2 | Performance Tuning Guide   | 0.0320020481310804
      5 | Data Warehousing Basics    | 0.0310096153846154
      4 | Advanced SQL Techniques    | 0.0310096153846154

  6. Adjust relative weights for different search types

    WITH vector_search AS (
      SELECT id,
             ROW_NUMBER() OVER (ORDER BY embedding <=> '[0.1, 0.2, 0.3]'::vector) AS rank
      FROM articles
      ORDER BY embedding <=> '[0.1, 0.2, 0.3]'::vector
      LIMIT 20
    ),
    keyword_search AS (
      SELECT id,
             ROW_NUMBER() OVER (ORDER BY content <@> to_bm25query('query performance', 'articles_content_idx')) AS rank
      FROM articles
      ORDER BY content <@> to_bm25query('query performance', 'articles_content_idx')
      LIMIT 20
    )
    SELECT
        a.id,
        a.title,
        0.7 * COALESCE(1.0 / (60 + v.rank), 0.0) +  -- 70% weight to vectors
        0.3 * COALESCE(1.0 / (60 + k.rank), 0.0)    -- 30% weight to keywords
    AS combined_score
    FROM articles a
    LEFT JOIN vector_search v ON a.id = v.id
    LEFT JOIN keyword_search k ON a.id = k.id
    WHERE v.id IS NOT NULL OR k.id IS NOT NULL
    ORDER BY combined_score DESC
    LIMIT 10;

    You see something like:

    id |           title            |   combined_score
    ----+----------------------------+--------------------
      3 | Introduction to Indexing   | 0.0163141195134849
      2 | Performance Tuning Guide   | 0.0160522273425499
      1 | Database Query Optimization| 0.0160291438979964
      4 | Advanced SQL Techniques    | 0.0155528846153846
      5 | Data Warehousing Basics    | 0.0154567307692308

You have implemented hybrid search combining semantic and keyword search.

Configuration options

Customize pg_textsearch behavior for your specific use case and data characteristics.

  1. Configure memory and performance settings

    To manage memory usage, you control when the in-memory index spills to disk segments. When the memtable reaches the threshold, it automatically flushes to a segment at transaction commit.

    -- Set memtable spill threshold (default 32000000 posting entries, ~1M docs/segment)
    SET pg_textsearch.memtable_spill_threshold = 32000000;
    

    -- Set bulk load spill threshold (default 100000 terms per transaction)
    SET pg_textsearch.bulk_load_threshold = 150000;
    

    -- Set default query limit when no LIMIT clause is present (default 1000)
    SET pg_textsearch.default_limit = 5000;
    

    -- Enable Block-Max WAND optimization for faster top-k queries (enabled by default)
    SET pg_textsearch.enable_bmw = true;
    

    -- Log block skip statistics for debugging query performance (disabled by default)
    SET pg_textsearch.log_bmw_stats = false;
    Since pg_textsearch v0.1.0
    -- Enable segment compression using delta encoding and bitpacking (enabled by default)
    -- Reduces index size by ~41% with 10-20% query performance improvement for shorter queries
    SET pg_textsearch.compress_segments = on;
    Since pg_textsearch v0.4.0

  2. Configure language-specific text processing

    You can create multiple BM25 indexes on the same column with different language configurations:

    -- Create an additional index with simple tokenization (no stemming)
    CREATE INDEX products_simple_idx ON products
    USING bm25(description)
    WITH (text_config='simple');
    

    -- Example: French language configuration for a French products table
    -- CREATE INDEX products_fr_idx ON products_fr
    -- USING bm25(description)
    -- WITH (text_config='french');

  3. Tune BM25 parameters

    -- Adjust term frequency saturation (k1) and length normalization (b)
    CREATE INDEX products_custom_idx ON products
    USING bm25(description)
    WITH (text_config='english', k1=1.5, b=0.8);

    1. Monitor index usage and memory consumption

      • Check index usage statistics

        SELECT schemaname, relname, indexrelname, idx_scan, idx_tup_read
        FROM pg_stat_user_indexes
        WHERE indexrelid::regclass::text ~ 'bm25';

      • View index summary with corpus statistics and memory usage

        SELECT bm25_summarize_index('products_search_idx');

      • View detailed index structure (output is truncated for display)

        SELECT bm25_dump_index('products_search_idx');

      • Export full index dump to a file for detailed analysis

        SELECT bm25_dump_index('products_search_idx', '/tmp/index_dump.txt');

      • Force memtable spill to disk (useful for testing or memory management)

        SELECT bm25_spill_index('products_search_idx');

You have configured pg_textsearch for optimal performance. For production applications, consider implementing result caching and pagination to improve user experience with large result sets.

Current limitations

This preview release focuses on core BM25 functionality. In this release, you cannot search for exact multi-word phrases.

Keywords

pg_textsearchBM25full-text searchtext searchrankinghybrid search

