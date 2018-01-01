Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Postgres full-text search at scale consistently hits a wall where performance degrades catastrophically. Tiger Data's pg_textsearch brings modern BM25 -based full-text search directly into Postgres, with a memtable architecture for efficient indexing and ranking. pg_textsearch integrates seamlessly with SQL and provides better search quality and performance than the Postgres built-in full-text search. With Block-Max WAND optimization, pg_textsearch delivers up to 4x faster top-k queries compared to native BM25 implementations. Advanced compression using delta encoding and bitpacking reduces index sizes by 41% while improving query performance by 10-20% for shorter queries.

BM25 scores in pg_textsearch are returned as negative values, where lower (more negative) numbers indicate better matches. pg_textsearch implements the following:

Corpus-aware ranking : BM25 uses inverse document frequency to weight rare terms higher

: BM25 uses inverse document frequency to weight rare terms higher Term frequency saturation : prevents documents with excessive term repetition from dominating results

: prevents documents with excessive term repetition from dominating results Length normalization : adjusts scores based on document length relative to corpus average

: adjusts scores based on document length relative to corpus average Relative ranking: focuses on rank order rather than absolute score values

This page shows you how to install pg_textsearch , configure BM25 indexes, and optimize your search capabilities using the following best practice:

Language configuration : choose appropriate text search configurations for your data language

: choose appropriate text search configurations for your data language Hybrid search : combine with pgvector or pgvectorscale for applications requiring both semantic and keyword search

: combine with pgvector or pgvectorscale for applications requiring both semantic and keyword search Query optimization : use score thresholds to filter low-relevance results

: use score thresholds to filter low-relevance results Index monitoring: regularly check index usage and memory consumption

Early access: October 2025

To follow the steps on this page:

Create a target Tiger Cloud service with the Real-time analytics capability. You need your connection details. This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.

To install this Postgres extension:

Connect to your Tiger Cloud service In Tiger Console open an SQL editor. You can also connect to your service using psql. Enable the extension on your Tiger Cloud service For new services, simply enable the extension: CREATE EXTENSION pg_textsearch ; Copy

For existing services, update your instance, then enable the extension: The extension may not be available until after your next scheduled maintenance window. To pick up the update immediately, manually pause and restart your service. Verify the installation SELECT * FROM pg_extension WHERE extname = 'pg_textsearch' ; Copy

You have installed pg_textsearch on Tiger Cloud.

BM25 indexes provide modern relevance ranking that outperforms Postgres's built-in ts_rank functions by using corpus statistics and better algorithmic design.

To create a BM25 index with pg_textsearch:

Create a table with text content CREATE TABLE products ( id serial PRIMARY KEY , name text , description text , category text , price numeric ) ; Copy Insert sample data INSERT INTO products ( name , description , category , price ) VALUES ( 'Mechanical Keyboard' , 'Durable mechanical switches with RGB backlighting for gaming and productivity' , 'Electronics' , 149.99 ) , ( 'Ergonomic Mouse' , 'Wireless mouse with ergonomic design to reduce wrist strain during long work sessions' , 'Electronics' , 79.99 ) , ( 'Standing Desk' , 'Adjustable height desk for better posture and productivity throughout the workday' , 'Furniture' , 599.99 ) ; Copy Create a BM25 index CREATE INDEX products_search_idx ON products USING bm25 ( description ) WITH ( text_config = 'english' ) ; Copy BM25 supports single-column indexes only. For optimal performance, load your data first, then create the index.

You have created a BM25 index for full-text search.

Use efficient query patterns to leverage BM25 ranking and optimize search performance. The <@> operator provides BM25-based ranking scores as negative values, where lower (more negative) scores indicate better matches. In ORDER BY clauses, the index is automatically detected from the column. For WHERE clause filtering, use to_bm25query() with an explicit index name.

Perform ranked searches using the distance operator SELECT name , description , description < @ > 'ergonomic work' as score FROM products ORDER BY score LIMIT 3 ; SELECT name , description , description < @ > to_bm25query ( 'ergonomic work' , 'products_search_idx' ) as score FROM products ORDER BY score LIMIT 3 ; Copy You see something like: name | description | score Ergonomic Mouse | Wireless mouse with ergonomic design to reduce wrist strain during long work sessions | - 1.8132977485656738 Mechanical Keyboard | Durable mechanical switches with RGB backlighting for gaming and productivity | 0 Standing Desk | Adjustable height desk for better posture and productivity throughout the workday | 0 Copy Filter results by score threshold For filtering with WHERE clauses, use explicit index specification with to_bm25query() : SELECT name , description < @ > to_bm25query ( 'wireless' , 'products_search_idx' ) as score FROM products WHERE description < @ > to_bm25query ( 'wireless' , 'products_search_idx' ) < - 0.5 ; Copy You see something like: name | score Ergonomic Mouse | - 0.9066488742828369 Copy Combine with standard SQL operations SELECT category , name , description < @ > to_bm25query ( 'ergonomic' , 'products_search_idx' ) as score FROM products WHERE price < 500 AND description < @ > to_bm25query ( 'ergonomic' , 'products_search_idx' ) < - 0.5 ORDER BY score LIMIT 5 ; Copy You see something like: category | name | score Electronics | Ergonomic Mouse | - 0.9066488742828369 Copy Verify index usage with EXPLAIN EXPLAIN SELECT * FROM products ORDER BY description < @ > to_bm25query ( 'ergonomic' , 'products_search_idx' ) LIMIT 5 ; Copy You see something like: QUERY PLAN Limit ( cost = 8.55 . .8 .56 rows = 3 width = 140 ) - > Sort ( cost = 8.55 . .8 .56 rows = 3 width = 140 ) Sort Key : ( ( description < @ > 'products_search_idx:ergonomic' ::bm25query ) ) - > Seq Scan on products ( cost = 0.00 . .8 .53 rows = 3 width = 140 ) Copy

You have optimized your search queries for BM25 ranking.

Combine pg_textsearch with pgvector or pgvectorscale to build powerful hybrid search systems that use both semantic vector search and keyword BM25 search.

Enable the vectorscale extension on your Tiger Cloud service CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS vectorscale CASCADE ; Copy Create a table with both text content and vector embeddings CREATE TABLE articles ( id serial PRIMARY KEY , title text , content text , embedding vector ( 3 ) ) ; Copy Insert sample data INSERT INTO articles ( title , content , embedding ) VALUES ( 'Database Query Optimization' , 'Learn how to optimize database query performance using indexes and query planning' , '[0.1, 0.15, 0.2]' ) , ( 'Performance Tuning Guide' , 'A comprehensive guide to performance tuning in distributed systems and databases' , '[0.12, 0.18, 0.25]' ) , ( 'Introduction to Indexing' , 'Understanding how database indexes improve query performance and data retrieval' , '[0.09, 0.14, 0.19]' ) , ( 'Advanced SQL Techniques' , 'Master advanced SQL techniques for complex data analysis and reporting' , '[0.5, 0.6, 0.7]' ) , ( 'Data Warehousing Basics' , 'Getting started with data warehousing and analytical query processing' , '[0.8, 0.9, 0.85]' ) ; Copy Create indexes for both search types CREATE INDEX articles_embedding_idx ON articles USING hnsw ( embedding vector_cosine_ops ) ; CREATE INDEX articles_content_idx ON articles USING bm25 ( content ) WITH ( text_config = 'english' ) ; Copy Perform hybrid search using reciprocal rank fusion WITH vector_search AS ( SELECT id , ROW_NUMBER ( ) OVER ( ORDER BY embedding <=> '[0.1, 0.2, 0.3]' ::vector ) AS rank FROM articles ORDER BY embedding <=> '[0.1, 0.2, 0.3]' ::vector LIMIT 20 ) , keyword_search AS ( SELECT id , ROW_NUMBER ( ) OVER ( ORDER BY content < @ > to_bm25query ( 'query performance' , 'articles_content_idx' ) ) AS rank FROM articles ORDER BY content < @ > to_bm25query ( 'query performance' , 'articles_content_idx' ) LIMIT 20 ) SELECT a . id , a . title , COALESCE ( 1.0 / ( 60 + v . rank ) , 0.0 ) + COALESCE ( 1.0 / ( 60 + k . rank ) , 0.0 ) AS combined_score FROM articles a LEFT JOIN vector_search v ON a . id = v . id LEFT JOIN keyword_search k ON a . id = k . id WHERE v . id IS NOT NULL OR k . id IS NOT NULL ORDER BY combined_score DESC LIMIT 10 ; Copy You see something like: id | title | combined_score 3 | Introduction to Indexing | 0.0325224748810153 1 | Database Query Optimization | 0.0322664584959667 2 | Performance Tuning Guide | 0.0320020481310804 5 | Data Warehousing Basics | 0.0310096153846154 4 | Advanced SQL Techniques | 0.0310096153846154 Copy Adjust relative weights for different search types WITH vector_search AS ( SELECT id , ROW_NUMBER ( ) OVER ( ORDER BY embedding <=> '[0.1, 0.2, 0.3]' ::vector ) AS rank FROM articles ORDER BY embedding <=> '[0.1, 0.2, 0.3]' ::vector LIMIT 20 ) , keyword_search AS ( SELECT id , ROW_NUMBER ( ) OVER ( ORDER BY content < @ > to_bm25query ( 'query performance' , 'articles_content_idx' ) ) AS rank FROM articles ORDER BY content < @ > to_bm25query ( 'query performance' , 'articles_content_idx' ) LIMIT 20 ) SELECT a . id , a . title , 0.7 * COALESCE ( 1.0 / ( 60 + v . rank ) , 0.0 ) + 0.3 * COALESCE ( 1.0 / ( 60 + k . rank ) , 0.0 ) AS combined_score FROM articles a LEFT JOIN vector_search v ON a . id = v . id LEFT JOIN keyword_search k ON a . id = k . id WHERE v . id IS NOT NULL OR k . id IS NOT NULL ORDER BY combined_score DESC LIMIT 10 ; Copy You see something like: id | title | combined_score 3 | Introduction to Indexing | 0.0163141195134849 2 | Performance Tuning Guide | 0.0160522273425499 1 | Database Query Optimization | 0.0160291438979964 4 | Advanced SQL Techniques | 0.0155528846153846 5 | Data Warehousing Basics | 0.0154567307692308 Copy

You have implemented hybrid search combining semantic and keyword search.

Customize pg_textsearch behavior for your specific use case and data characteristics.

Configure memory and performance settings To manage memory usage, you control when the in-memory index spills to disk segments. When the memtable reaches the threshold, it automatically flushes to a segment at transaction commit. SET pg_textsearch . memtable_spill_threshold = 32000000 ; SET pg_textsearch . bulk_load_threshold = 150000 ; SET pg_textsearch . default_limit = 5000 ; SET pg_textsearch . enable_bmw = true ; SET pg_textsearch . log_bmw_stats = false ; Copy Since pg_textsearch v0.1.0 SET pg_textsearch . compress_segments = on ; Copy Since pg_textsearch v0.4.0 Configure language-specific text processing You can create multiple BM25 indexes on the same column with different language configurations: CREATE INDEX products_simple_idx ON products USING bm25 ( description ) WITH ( text_config = 'simple' ) ; Copy Tune BM25 parameters CREATE INDEX products_custom_idx ON products USING bm25 ( description ) WITH ( text_config = 'english' , k1 = 1.5 , b = 0.8 ) ; Copy Monitor index usage and memory consumption Check index usage statistics SELECT schemaname , relname , indexrelname , idx_scan , idx_tup_read FROM pg_stat_user_indexes WHERE indexrelid::regclass:: text ~ 'bm25' ; Copy

View index summary with corpus statistics and memory usage SELECT bm25_summarize_index ( 'products_search_idx' ) ; Copy

View detailed index structure (output is truncated for display) SELECT bm25_dump_index ( 'products_search_idx' ) ; Copy

Export full index dump to a file for detailed analysis SELECT bm25_dump_index ( 'products_search_idx' , '/tmp/index_dump.txt' ) ; Copy

Force memtable spill to disk (useful for testing or memory management) SELECT bm25_spill_index ( 'products_search_idx' ) ; Copy

You have configured pg_textsearch for optimal performance. For production applications, consider implementing result caching and pagination to improve user experience with large result sets.

This preview release focuses on core BM25 functionality. In this release, you cannot search for exact multi-word phrases.