Tiger Lake enables you to build real-time applications alongside efficient data pipeline management within a single system. Tiger Lake unifies the Tiger Cloud operational architecture with data lake architectures.

Tiger Lake is a native integration enabling synchronization between hypertables and relational tables running in Tiger Cloud services to Iceberg tables running in Amazon S3 Tables in your AWS account.

Create a target Tiger Cloud service with the Real-time analytics capability. You need your connection details.

Note This feature is currently not supported for Tiger Cloud on Microsoft Azure.

To connect a Tiger Cloud service to your data lake:

Records are imported in time order, from oldest to newest. Your hypertable or relational table must have a primary key, or composite primary keys as a prerequisite to sync to Iceberg.

When you start syncing, all data in the table is streamed to Iceberg in the following processes:

Table snapshot: stream data from a snapshot of the source table to the destination Iceberg table at approximately 300.000 records a second. For larger tables, import speeds are approximately 1 billion records or 100 GB of data an hour. However, these numbers vary on table width and the complexity of the schema.

Table changes: stream changes made to the source table (CDC) after the snapshot is taken to a branch of the destination Iceberg table. This happens at approximately 30.000 events a second. Ingest bursts exceeding this can be handled for a certain amount of time and feathered out over time. This depends on duration of the ingestion burst, and the amount of extra events to be handled.

Once the snapshot is fully imported, the snapshot and CDC Iceberg table branches are merged. Merging takes from a couple of seconds, to ten minutes for larger tables of 5TB or more. During this time, new events are held on the WAL. Once the merge is completed, events in the WAL are CDC'd to Iceberg. This implies eventual consistency of the Iceberg table after you started the the sync.

To stream data from a Postgres relational table, or a hypertable in your Tiger Cloud service to your data lake, run the following statement:

ALTER TABLE < table_name > SET ( tigerlake . iceberg_sync = true | false , tigerlake . iceberg_partitionby = '<partition_specification>' , tigerlake . iceberg_namespace = '<namespace>' , tigerlake . iceberg_table = '<table>' ) Copy

tigerlake.iceberg_sync : boolean , set to true to start streaming, or false to stop the stream. A stream cannot resume after being stopped.

: , set to to start streaming, or to stop the stream. A stream resume after being stopped. tigerlake.iceberg_partitionby : optional property to define a partition specification in Iceberg. By default the Iceberg table is partitioned as day(<time-column of $HYPERTABLE>) . This default behavior is only applicable

to hypertables. For more information, see partitioning.

: optional property to define a partition specification in Iceberg. By default the Iceberg table is partitioned as . This default behavior is only applicable to hypertables. For more information, see partitioning. tigerlake.iceberg_namespace : optional property to set a namespace, the default is timescaledb .

: optional property to set a namespace, the default is . tigerlake.iceberg_table : optional property to specify a different table name. If no name is specified the Postgres table name is used.

By default, the partition interval for an Iceberg table is one day(time-column) for a hypertable. Postgres table sync does not enable any partitioning in Iceberg for non-hypertables. You can set it using tigerlake.iceberg_partitionby. The following partition intervals and specifications are supported:

Interval Description Source types hour Extract a date or timestamp day, as days from epoch. Epoch is 1970-01-01. date , timestamp , timestamptz day Extract a date or timestamp day, as days from epoch. date , timestamp , timestamptz month Extract a date or timestamp day, as days from epoch. date , timestamp , timestamptz year Extract a date or timestamp day, as days from epoch. date , timestamp , timestamptz truncate[W] Value truncated to width W, see options

These partitions define the behavior using the Iceberg partition specification :

The following samples show you how to tune data sync from a hypertable or a Postgres relational table to your data lake:

Sync a hypertable with the default one-day partitioning interval on the ts_column column To start syncing data from a hypertable to your data lake using the default one-day chunk interval as the partitioning scheme to the Iceberg table, run the following statement: ALTER TABLE my_hypertable SET ( tigerlake . iceberg_sync = true ) ; Copy This is equivalent to day(ts_column) .

Specify a custom partitioning scheme for a hypertable You use the tigerlake.iceberg_partitionby property to specify a different partitioning scheme for the Iceberg table at sync start. For example, to enforce an hourly partition scheme from the chunks on ts_column on a hypertable, run the following statement: ALTER TABLE my_hypertable SET ( tigerlake . iceberg_sync = true , tigerlake . iceberg_partitionby = 'hour(ts_column)' ) ; Copy

Set the partition to sync relational tables Postgres relational tables do not forward a partitioning scheme to Iceberg, you must specify the partitioning scheme using tigerlake.iceberg_partitionby when you start the sync. For example, for a standard Postgres table to sync to the Iceberg table with daily partitioning , run the following statement: ALTER TABLE my_postgres_table SET ( tigerlake . iceberg_sync = true , tigerlake . iceberg_partitionby = 'day(timestamp_col)' ) ; Copy

Stop sync to an Iceberg table for a hypertable or a Postgres relational table ALTER TABLE my_hypertable SET ( tigerlake . iceberg_sync = false ) ; Copy

Update or add the partitioning scheme of an Iceberg table To change the partitioning scheme of an Iceberg table, you specify the desired partitioning scheme using the tigerlake.iceberg_partitionby property. For example. if the samples table has an hourly ( hour(ts) ) partition on the ts timestamp column,

to change to daily partitioning, call the following statement: ALTER TABLE samples SET ( tigerlake . iceberg_partitionby = 'day(ts)' ) ; Copy This statement is also correct for Iceberg tables without a partitioning scheme. When you change the partition, you do not have to pause the sync to Iceberg. Apache Iceberg handles the partitioning operation in function of the internal implementation.

Specify a different namespace

By default, tables are created in the the timescaledb namespace. To specify a different namespace when you start the sync, use the tigerlake.iceberg_namespace property. For example:

ALTER TABLE my_hypertable SET ( tigerlake . iceberg_sync = true , tigerlake . iceberg_namespace = 'my_namespace' ) ; Copy

Specify a different Iceberg table name

The table name in Iceberg is the same as the source table in Tiger Cloud. Some services do not allow mixed case, or have other constraints for table names. To define a different table name for the Iceberg table at sync start, use the tigerlake.iceberg_table property. For example:

ALTER TABLE Mixed_CASE_TableNAME SET ( tigerlake . iceberg_sync = true , tigerlake . iceberg_table = 'my_table_name' ) ; Copy