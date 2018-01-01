Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

This section contains some ideas for troubleshooting common problems experienced with self-hosted TimescaleDB. For general troubleshooting advice that applies to all TigerData products, see the Use TigerData products section.

Failed to start a background worker "<TYPE_OF_BACKGROUND_JOB>": failed to start a background worker You might see this error message in the logs if background workers aren't properly configured. To fix this error, make sure that max_worker_processes , max_parallel_workers , and timescaledb.max_background_workers are properly set. timescaledb.max_background_workers should equal the number of databases plus the number of concurrent background workers. max_worker_processes should equal the sum of timescaledb.max_background_workers and max_parallel_workers . For more information, see the worker configuration docs.

Can't access file "timescaledb" after installation Log error: could not access file "timescaledb" If your Postgres logs have this error preventing it from starting up, you should double check that the TimescaleDB files have been installed to the correct location. Our installation methods use pg_config to get Postgres's location. However if you have multiple versions of Postgres installed on the same machine, the location pg_config points to may not be for the version you expect. To check which version TimescaleDB used: $ pg_config --version PostgreSQL 12.3 Copy If that is the correct version, double check that the installation path is the one you'd expect. For example, for Postgres 11.0 installed via Homebrew on macOS it should be /usr/local/Cellar/postgresql/11.0/bin : $ pg_config --bindir /usr/local/Cellar/postgresql/11.0/bin Copy If either of those steps is not the version you are expecting, you need to either (a) uninstall the incorrect version of Postgres if you can or (b) update your PATH environmental variable to have the correct path of pg_config listed first, that is, by prepending the full path: export PATH = /usr/local/Cellar/postgresql/11.0/bin:$PATH Copy Then, reinstall TimescaleDB and it should find the correct installation path.

Errors encountered during a pgdump migration pg_restore: creating EXTENSION "timescaledb" pg_restore: creating COMMENT "EXTENSION timescaledb" pg_restore: while PROCESSING TOC: pg_restore: from TOC entry 6239; 0 0 COMMENT EXTENSION timescaledb pg_restore: error: could not execute query: ERROR: must be owner of extension timescaledb The pg_restore function tries to apply the TimescaleDB extension when it copies your schema. This can cause a permissions error. If you already have the TimescaleDB extension installed, you can safely ignore this.

Errors encountered during a pgdump migration pg_dump: warning: there are circular foreign-key constraints on this table: pg_dump: hypertable pg_dump: You might not be able to restore the dump without using --disable-triggers or temporarily dropping the constraints. pg_dump: Consider using a full dump instead of a --data-only dump to avoid this problem. pg_dump: NOTICE: hypertable data are in the chunks, no data will be copied DETAIL: Data for hypertables are stored in the chunks of a hypertable so COPY TO of a hypertable will not copy any data. HINT: Use "COPY (SELECT * FROM <hypertable>) TO ..." to copy all data in hypertable, or copy each chunk individually. WARNING: skipping "<TABLE OR INDEX>" --- only superuser can analyze it If you see these errors during the migration process, you can safely ignore them. The migration still occurs successfully.

Errors occur when running pg_dump pg_dump: NOTICE: hypertable data are in the chunks, no data will be copied DETAIL: Data for hypertables are stored in the chunks of a hypertable so COPY TO of a hypertable will not copy any data. HINT: Use "COPY (SELECT * FROM <hypertable>) TO ..." to copy all data in hypertable, or copy each chunk individually. You might see the errors above when running pg_dump . You can safely ignore these. Your hypertable data is still accurately copied.

Permission denied for table job_errors when running pg_dump pg_dump: error: query failed: ERROR: permission denied for table job_errors pg_dump: detail: Query was: LOCK TABLE _timescaledb_internal.job_errors IN ACCESS SHARE MODE When the pg_dump tool tries to acquire a lock on the job_errors table, if the user doesn't have the required SELECT permission, it results in this error. To resolve this issue, use a superuser account to grant the necessary permissions to the user requiring the pg_dump tool. Use this command to grant permissions to <TEST_USER> : GRANT SELECT ON TABLE _timescaledb_internal . job_errors TO < TEST_USER > ; Copy

Versions are mismatched when dumping and restoring a database The Postgres pg_dump command does not allow you to specify which version of the extension to use when backing up. This can create problems if you have a more recent version installed. For example, if you create the backup using an older version of TimescaleDB, and when you restore it uses the current version, without giving you an opportunity to upgrade first. You can work around this problem when you are restoring from backup by making sure the new Postgres instance has the same extension version as the original database before you perform the restore. After the data is restored, you can upgrade the version of TimescaleDB.

Errors occur after restoring from file dump org.postgresql.util.PSQLException: ERROR: invalid INSERT on the root table of hypertable "_hyper_1_10_chunk. You might see the errors above when running pg_restore . When loading from a logical dump make sure that you set timescaledb.restoring to true before loading the dump.

Install or upgrade of TimescaleDB Toolkit fails ERROR: extension "timescaledb_toolkit" has no update path from version "1.2" to version "1.3" In some cases, when you create the TimescaleDB Toolkit extension, or upgrade it with the ALTER EXTENSION timescaledb_toolkit UPDATE command, it might fail with the above error. This occurs if the list of available extensions does not include the version you are trying to upgrade to, and it can occur if the package was not installed correctly in the first place. To correct the problem, install the upgrade package, restart Postgres, verify the version, and then attempt the update again. Troubleshooting TimescaleDB Toolkit setup If you're installing Toolkit from a package, check your package manager's local repository list. Make sure the TimescaleDB repository is available and contains Toolkit. For instructions on adding the TimescaleDB repository, see the installation guides: Linux installation guide Update your local repository list with apt update or yum update . Restart your Postgres service. Check that the right version of Toolkit is among your available extensions: SELECT * FROM pg_available_extensions WHERE name = 'timescaledb_toolkit' ; Copy The result should look like this: -[ RECORD 1 ]-----+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- name | timescaledb_toolkit default_version | 1.6.0 installed_version | 1.6.0 comment | Library of analytical hyperfunctions, time-series pipelining, and other SQL utilities Copy Retry CREATE EXTENSION or ALTER EXTENSION .

ERROR: could not access file "timescaledb-<VERSION>": No such file or directory If the error occurs immediately after updating your version of TimescaleDB and the file mentioned is from the previous version, it is probably due to an incomplete update process. Within the greater Postgres server instance, each database that has TimescaleDB installed needs to be updated with the SQL command ALTER EXTENSION timescaledb UPDATE; while connected to that database. Otherwise, the database looks for the previous version of the TimescaleDB files. See our update docs for more info.

Upgrading fails with an error saying "old version has already been loaded" ERROR: extension "timescaledb" cannot be updated after the old version has already been loaded When you use the ALTER EXTENSION timescaledb UPDATE command to upgrade, this error might appear. This occurs if you don't run ALTER EXTENSION timescaledb UPDATE command as the first command after starting a new session using psql or if you use tab completion when running the command. Tab completion triggers metadata queries in the background which prevents the alter extension from being the first command. To correct the problem, execute the ALTER EXTENSION command like this: psql - X - c 'ALTER EXTENSION timescaledb UPDATE;' Copy

ERROR: extension "timescaledb_toolkit" has no update path from version "1.2" to version "1.3" In some cases, when you use the ALTER EXTENSION timescaledb UPDATE command to upgrade, it might fail with the above error. This occurs if the list of available extensions does not include the version you are trying to upgrade to, and it can occur if the package was not installed correctly in the first place. To correct the problem, install the upgrade package, restart Postgres, verify the version, and then attempt the upgrade again.