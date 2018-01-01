Warning Multi-node support is sunsetted . TimescaleDB v2.13 is the last release that includes multi-node support for Postgres versions 13, 14, and 15.

Distributed hypertables are hypertables that span multiple nodes. With distributed hypertables, you can scale your data storage across multiple machines and benefit from parallelized processing for some queries.

Many features of distributed hypertables work the same way as standard hypertables. To learn how hypertables work in general, see the hypertables section.

In this section: