Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Self-hosted products
MST
By default, TimescaleDB uses the default Postgres server configuration settings. However, in some cases, these settings are not appropriate, especially if you have larger servers that use more hardware resources such as CPU, memory, and storage.
- Learn about configuration to understand how it works before you begin using it.
- Use the TimescaleDB tune tool.
- Manually edit the
postgresql.confconfiguration file.
- If you run TimescaleDB in a Docker container, configure within Docker.
- Find out more about the data that we collect.
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.