Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Self-hosted products
MST
A major upgrade is when you update from TimescaleDB
X.<minor version> to
Y.<minor version>.
A minor upgrade is when you update from TimescaleDB
<major version>.x, to TimescaleDB
<major version>.y.
You upgrade your self-hosted TimescaleDB installation in-place.
Try for free on Tiger Cloud
Try for free
Tiger Cloud is a fully managed service with automatic backup and restore, high availability with replication, seamless scaling and resizing, and much more. You can try Tiger Cloud free for thirty days.
This section shows you how to:
- Upgrade self-hosted TimescaleDB to a new minor version.
- Upgrade self-hosted TimescaleDB to a new major version.
- Upgrade self-hosted TimescaleDB running in a Docker container to a new minor version.
- Upgrade Postgres to a new version.
- Downgrade self-hosted TimescaleDB to the previous minor version.
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.