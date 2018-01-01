Warning

Multi-node support is sunsetted.

TimescaleDB v2.13 is the last release that includes multi-node support for Postgres versions 13, 14, and 15.

Multi-node

If you have a larger workload, you might need more than one TimescaleDB instance. TimescaleDB multi-node allows you to run and manage multiple instances, giving you faster data ingest, and more responsive and efficient queries.

Keywords

multi-nodescaling

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

PreviousTroubleshooting self-hosted TimescaleDBNextAbout multi-node

Related Content

High availability with multi-node
Sunsetted v2.14.x. Configure your self-hosted multi-node TimescaleDB for high availability
Multi-node authentication
Sunsetted v2.14.x. Configure authentication between access nodes and data nodes in a multi-node TimescaleDB installation
About multi-node
Sunsetted in v2.14.x. Multi-node TimescaleDB enables you to run and manage a cluster of databases, which can result in faster data ingest, and more responsive and efficient queries for large workloads
Set up multi-node on self-hosted TimescaleDB
Sunsetted v2.14.x. Learn how to set up a self-hosted multi-node TimescaleDB instance
Multi-node configuration
Sunsetted v2.14.x. Configure the main settings in your multi-node TimescaleDB instance
Grow and shrink multi-node
Sunsetted v2.14.x. Add and remove data nodes from your self-hosted multi-node TimescaleDB cluster