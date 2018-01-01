Warning
Multi-node support is sunsetted.
TimescaleDB v2.13 is the last release that includes multi-node support for Postgres versions 13, 14, and 15.
If you have a larger workload, you might need more than one TimescaleDB instance. TimescaleDB multi-node allows you to run and manage multiple instances, giving you faster data ingest, and more responsive and efficient queries.
- Learn about multi-node to understand how it works before you begin using it.
- Set up multi-node in a self-hosted environment.
- Set up authentication for your cluster
- Configure your cluster
- Administer your cluster
- Grow or shrink your cluster
- Set up high availability (HA) for your cluster
- Maintain your multi-node environment
