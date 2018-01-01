Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
By default, TimescaleDB uses the default Postgres server configuration settings. However, in some cases, these settings are not appropriate, especially if you have larger servers that use more hardware resources such as CPU, memory, and storage. This section explains some of the settings you are most likely to need to adjust.
Some of these settings are Postgres settings, and some are TimescaleDB
specific settings. For most changes, you can use the tuning tool
to adjust your configuration. For more advanced configuration settings, or to
change settings that aren't included in the
timescaledb-tune tool, you can
manually adjust the
postgresql.conf configuration file.
Settings:
shared_buffers
effective_cache_size
work_mem
maintenance_work_mem
max_connections
You can adjust each of these to match the machine's available memory. To make it
easier, you can use the PgTune site to work out what settings to use:
enter your machine details, and select the
data warehouse DB type to see the
suggested parameters.
Tip
You can adjust these settings with
timescaledb-tune.
Settings:
timescaledb.max_background_workers
max_parallel_workers
max_worker_processes
Postgres uses worker pools to provide workers for live queries and background jobs. If you do not configure these settings, your queries and background jobs could run more slowly.
TimescaleDB background workers are configured with
timescaledb.max_background_workers. Each database needs a background worker
allocated to schedule jobs. Additional workers run background jobs as required.
This setting should be the sum of the total number of databases and the total
number of concurrent background workers you want running at any one time. By
default,
timescaledb-tune sets
timescaledb.max_background_workers to 16.
You can change this setting directly, use the
--max-bg-workers flag, or adjust
the
TS_TUNE_MAX_BG_WORKERS
Docker environment variable.
TimescaleDB parallel workers are configured with
max_parallel_workers. For
larger queries, Postgres automatically uses parallel workers if they are
available. Increasing this setting can improve query performance for large
queries that trigger the use of parallel workers. By default, this setting
corresponds to the number of CPUs available. You can change this parameter
directly, by adjusting the
--cpus flag, or by using the
TS_TUNE_NUM_CPUS
Docker environment variable.
The
max_worker_processes setting defines the total pool of workers available
to both background and parallel workers, as well a small number of built-in
Postgres workers. It should be at least the sum of
timescaledb.max_background_workers and
max_parallel_workers.
Tip
You can adjust these settings with
timescaledb-tune.
Settings:
synchronous_commit
By default, disk writes are performed synchronously, so each transaction must be
completed and a success message sent, before the next transaction can begin. You
can change this to asynchronous to increase write throughput by setting
synchronous_commit = 'off'. Note that disabling synchronous commits could
result in some committed transactions being lost. To help reduce the risk, do
not also change
fsync setting. For more information about asynchronous commits
and disk write speed, see the Postgres documentation.
Tip
You can adjust these settings in the
postgresql.conf configuration
file.
Settings:
max_locks_per_transaction
TimescaleDB relies on table partitioning to scale time-series workloads. A hypertable needs to acquire locks on many chunks during queries, which can exhaust the default limits for the number of allowed locks held. In some cases, you might see a warning like this:
psql: FATAL: out of shared memoryHINT: You might need to increase max_locks_per_transaction.
To avoid this issue, you can increase the
max_locks_per_transaction setting
from the default value, which is usually 64. This parameter limits the average
number of object locks used by each transaction; individual transactions can lock
more objects as long as the locks of all transactions fit in the lock table.
For most workloads, choose a number equal to double the maximum number of chunks
you expect to have in a hypertable divided by
max_connections.
This takes into account that the number of locks used by a hypertable query is
roughly equal to the number of chunks in the hypertable if you need to access
all chunks in a query, or double that number if the query uses an index.
You can see how many chunks you currently have using the
timescaledb_information.hypertables view.
Changing this parameter requires a database restart, so make sure you pick a larger
number to allow for some growth. For more information about lock management,
see the Postgres documentation.
Tip
You can adjust these settings in the
postgresql.conf configuration
file.
