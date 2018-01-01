Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Turning raw, real-time tick data into aggregated candlestick views is a common task for users who work with financial data. TimescaleDB includes hyperfunctions that you can use to store and query your financial data more easily. Hyperfunctions are SQL functions within TimescaleDB that make it easier to manipulate and analyze time-series data in Postgres with fewer lines of code.
There are three hyperfunctions that are essential for calculating candlestick
values:
time_bucket(),
FIRST(), and
LAST().
The
time_bucket() hyperfunction helps you aggregate records into buckets of
arbitrary time intervals based on the timestamp value.
FIRST() and
LAST()
help you calculate the opening and closing prices. To calculate highest and
lowest prices, you can use the standard Postgres aggregate functions
MIN and
MAX.
In TimescaleDB, the most efficient way to create candlestick views is to use continuous aggregates. In this tutorial, you create a continuous aggregate for a candlestick time bucket, and then query the aggregate with different refresh policies. Finally, you can use Grafana to visualize your data as a candlestick chart.
To look at OHLCV values, the most effective way is to create a continuous aggregate. In this tutorial, you create a continuous aggregate to aggregate data for each day. You then set the aggregate to refresh every day, and to aggregate the last two days' worth of data.
At the psql prompt, create the continuous aggregate to aggregate data every minute:CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW one_day_candleWITH (timescaledb.continuous) ASSELECTtime_bucket('1 day', time) AS bucket,symbol,FIRST(price, time) AS "open",MAX(price) AS high,MIN(price) AS low,LAST(price, time) AS "close",LAST(day_volume, time) AS day_volumeFROM crypto_ticksGROUP BY bucket, symbol;
When you create the continuous aggregate, it refreshes by default.
Set a refresh policy to update the continuous aggregate every day, if there is new data available in the hypertable for the last two days:SELECT add_continuous_aggregate_policy('one_day_candle',start_offset => INTERVAL '3 days',end_offset => INTERVAL '1 day',schedule_interval => INTERVAL '1 day');
When you have your continuous aggregate set up, you can query it to get the OHLCV values.
Connect to the Tiger Cloud service that contains the Twelve Data cryptocurrency dataset.
At the psql prompt, use this query to select all Bitcoin OHLCV data for the past 14 days, by time bucket:SELECT * FROM one_day_candleWHERE symbol = 'BTC/USD' AND bucket >= NOW() - INTERVAL '14 days'ORDER BY bucket;
The result of the query looks like this:bucket | symbol | open | high | low | close | day_volume------------------------+---------+---------+---------+---------+---------+------------2022-11-24 00:00:00+00 | BTC/USD | 16587 | 16781.2 | 16463.4 | 16597.4 | 218032022-11-25 00:00:00+00 | BTC/USD | 16597.4 | 16610.1 | 16344.4 | 16503.1 | 207882022-11-26 00:00:00+00 | BTC/USD | 16507.9 | 16685.5 | 16384.5 | 16450.6 | 12300
When you have extracted the raw OHLCV data, you can use it to graph the result in a candlestick chart, using Grafana. To do this, you need to have Grafana set up to connect to your self-hosted TimescaleDB instance.
Ensure you have Grafana installed, and you are using the TimescaleDB database that contains the Twelve Data dataset set up as a data source.
In Grafana, from the
Dashboardsmenu, click
New Dashboard. In the
New Dashboardpage, click
Add a new panel.
In the
Visualizationsmenu in the top right corner, select
Candlestickfrom the list. Ensure you have set the Twelve Data dataset as your data source.
Click
Edit SQLand paste in the query you used to get the OHLCV values.
In the
Format assection, select
Table.
Adjust elements of the table as required, and click
Applyto save your graph to the dashboard.
