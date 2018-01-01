Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Turning raw, real-time tick data into aggregated candlestick views is a common task for users who work with financial data. TimescaleDB includes hyperfunctions that you can use to store and query your financial data more easily. Hyperfunctions are SQL functions within TimescaleDB that make it easier to manipulate and analyze time-series data in Postgres with fewer lines of code.

There are three hyperfunctions that are essential for calculating candlestick values: time_bucket() , FIRST() , and LAST() . The time_bucket() hyperfunction helps you aggregate records into buckets of arbitrary time intervals based on the timestamp value. FIRST() and LAST() help you calculate the opening and closing prices. To calculate highest and lowest prices, you can use the standard Postgres aggregate functions MIN and MAX .

In TimescaleDB, the most efficient way to create candlestick views is to use continuous aggregates. In this tutorial, you create a continuous aggregate for a candlestick time bucket, and then query the aggregate with different refresh policies. Finally, you can use Grafana to visualize your data as a candlestick chart.

To look at OHLCV values, the most effective way is to create a continuous aggregate. In this tutorial, you create a continuous aggregate to aggregate data for each day. You then set the aggregate to refresh every day, and to aggregate the last two days' worth of data.

Creating a continuous aggregate Connect to the Tiger Cloud service that contains the Twelve Data cryptocurrency dataset. At the psql prompt, create the continuous aggregate to aggregate data every minute: CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW one_day_candle WITH ( timescaledb . continuous ) AS SELECT time_bucket ( '1 day' , time ) AS bucket , symbol , FIRST ( price , time ) AS "open" , MAX ( price ) AS high , MIN ( price ) AS low , LAST ( price , time ) AS "close" , LAST ( day_volume , time ) AS day_volume FROM crypto_ticks GROUP BY bucket , symbol ; Copy When you create the continuous aggregate, it refreshes by default. Set a refresh policy to update the continuous aggregate every day, if there is new data available in the hypertable for the last two days: SELECT add_continuous_aggregate_policy ( 'one_day_candle' , start_offset = > INTERVAL '3 days' , end_offset = > INTERVAL '1 day' , schedule_interval = > INTERVAL '1 day' ) ; Copy

When you have your continuous aggregate set up, you can query it to get the OHLCV values.

Querying the continuous aggregate Connect to the Tiger Cloud service that contains the Twelve Data cryptocurrency dataset. At the psql prompt, use this query to select all Bitcoin OHLCV data for the past 14 days, by time bucket: SELECT * FROM one_day_candle WHERE symbol = 'BTC/USD' AND bucket >= NOW ( ) - INTERVAL '14 days' ORDER BY bucket ; Copy The result of the query looks like this: bucket | symbol | open | high | low | close | day_volume 2022 - 11 - 24 00 : 00 : 00 + 00 | BTC / USD | 16587 | 16781.2 | 16463.4 | 16597.4 | 21803 2022 - 11 - 25 00 : 00 : 00 + 00 | BTC / USD | 16597.4 | 16610.1 | 16344.4 | 16503.1 | 20788 2022 - 11 - 26 00 : 00 : 00 + 00 | BTC / USD | 16507.9 | 16685.5 | 16384.5 | 16450.6 | 12300 Copy

When you have extracted the raw OHLCV data, you can use it to graph the result in a candlestick chart, using Grafana. To do this, you need to have Grafana set up to connect to your self-hosted TimescaleDB instance.