Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

The time_bucket function is similar to the standard Postgres date_bin function. Unlike date_bin , it allows for arbitrary time intervals of months or longer. The return value is the bucket's start time.

Buckets are aligned to start at midnight in UTC+0. The time bucket size ( bucket_width ) can be set as INTERVAL or INTEGER. For INTERVAL-type bucket_width , you can change the time zone with the optional timezone parameter. In this case, the buckets are realigned to start at midnight in the time zone you specify.

Note that during shifts to and from daylight savings, the amount of data aggregated into the corresponding buckets can be irregular. For example, if the bucket_width is 2 hours, the number of bucketed hours is either three hours or one hour.

Simple five-minute averaging:

SELECT time_bucket ( '5 minutes' , time ) AS five_min , avg ( cpu ) FROM metrics GROUP BY five_min ORDER BY five_min DESC LIMIT 10 ; Copy

To report the middle of the bucket, instead of the left edge:

SELECT time_bucket ( '5 minutes' , time ) + '2.5 minutes' AS five_min , avg ( cpu ) FROM metrics GROUP BY five_min ORDER BY five_min DESC LIMIT 10 ; Copy

For rounding, move the alignment so that the middle of the bucket is at the five-minute mark, and report the middle of the bucket:

SELECT time_bucket ( '5 minutes' , time , '-2.5 minutes' :: INTERVAL ) + '2.5 minutes' AS five_min , avg ( cpu ) FROM metrics GROUP BY five_min ORDER BY five_min DESC LIMIT 10 ; Copy

In this example, add the explicit cast to ensure that Postgres chooses the correct function.

To shift the alignment of the buckets, you can use the origin parameter passed as a timestamp, timestamptz, or date type. This example shifts the start of the week to a Sunday, instead of the default of Monday:

SELECT time_bucket ( '1 week' , timetz , TIMESTAMPTZ '2017-12-31' ) AS one_week , avg ( cpu ) FROM metrics GROUP BY one_week WHERE time > TIMESTAMPTZ '2017-12-01' AND time < TIMESTAMPTZ '2018-01-03' ORDER BY one_week DESC LIMIT 10 ; Copy

The value of the origin parameter in this example is 2017-12-31 , a Sunday within the period being analyzed. However, the origin provided to the function can be before, during, or after the data being analyzed. All buckets are calculated relative to this origin. So, in this example, any Sunday could have been used. Note that because time < TIMESTAMPTZ '2018-01-03' is used in this example, the last bucket would have only 4 days of data. This cast to TIMESTAMP converts the time to local time according to the server's time zone setting.

SELECT time_bucket ( INTERVAL '2 hours' , timetz:: TIMESTAMP ) AS five_min , avg ( cpu ) FROM metrics GROUP BY five_min ORDER BY five_min DESC LIMIT 10 ; Copy

Bucket temperature values to calculate the average monthly temperature. Set the time zone to 'Europe/Berlin' so bucket start and end times are aligned to midnight in Berlin.

SELECT time_bucket ( '1 month' , ts , 'Europe/Berlin' ) AS month_bucket , avg ( temperature ) AS avg_temp FROM weather GROUP BY month_bucket ORDER BY month_bucket DESC LIMIT 10 ; Copy

To compute buckets on version 7 UUIDs that contain a timestamp in Unix time format, run the following:

SELECT time_bucket ( '1 hour' , '0194214e-cd00-7000-a9a7-63f1416dab45' ::uuid ) ; time_bucket 2025 - 01 - 01 11 : 00 : 00 + 01 Copy

When you bucket UUIDs, a regular TIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONE value is returned.

Name Type Description bucket_width INTERVAL A Postgres time interval for how long each bucket is ts DATE, TIMESTAMP, TIMESTAMPTZ, or UUID (v7) The timestamp to bucket

If you use months as an interval for bucket_width , you cannot combine it with a non-month component. For example, 1 month and 3 months are both valid bucket widths, but 1 month 1 day and 3 months 2 weeks are not.

Name Type Description timezone TEXT The time zone for calculating bucket start and end times. Can only be used with TIMESTAMPTZ and UUID (version 7). Defaults to UTC+0. origin DATE, TIMESTAMP, or TIMESTAMPTZ Buckets are aligned relative to this timestamp. Defaults to midnight on January 3, 2000, for buckets that don't include a month or year interval, and to midnight on January 1, 2000, for month, year, and century buckets. offset INTERVAL The time interval to offset all time buckets by. A positive value shifts bucket start and end times later. A negative value shifts bucket start and end times earlier. offset must be surrounded with double quotes when used as a named argument, because it is a reserved key word in Postgres.

Name Type Description bucket_width INTEGER The bucket width ts INTEGER The timestamp to bucket