This tutorial uses a dataset that contains second-by-second trade data for the most-traded crypto-assets. You optimize this time-series data in a a hypertable called assets_real_time . You also create a separate table of asset symbols in a regular Postgres table named assets .

The dataset is updated on a nightly basis and contains data from the last four weeks, typically around 8 million rows of data. Trades are recorded in real-time from 180+ cryptocurrency exchanges.

To follow the steps on this page:

Create a target Tiger Cloud service with the Real-time analytics capability. You need your connection details. This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.

Hypertables are Postgres tables in TimescaleDB that automatically partition your time-series data by time. Time-series data represents the way a system, process, or behavior changes over time. Hypertables enable TimescaleDB to work efficiently with time-series data. Each hypertable is made up of child tables called chunks. Each chunk is assigned a range of time, and only contains data from that range. When you run a query, TimescaleDB identifies the correct chunk and runs the query on it, instead of going through the entire table.

Hypercore is the hybrid row-columnar storage engine in TimescaleDB used by hypertables. Traditional databases force a trade-off between fast inserts (row-based storage) and efficient analytics (columnar storage). Hypercore eliminates this trade-off, allowing real-time analytics without sacrificing transactional capabilities.

Hypercore dynamically stores data in the most efficient format for its lifecycle:

Row-based storage for recent data : the most recent chunk (and possibly more) is always stored in the rowstore, ensuring fast inserts, updates, and low-latency single record queries. Additionally, row-based storage is used as a writethrough for inserts and updates to columnar storage.

: the most recent chunk (and possibly more) is always stored in the rowstore, ensuring fast inserts, updates, and low-latency single record queries. Additionally, row-based storage is used as a writethrough for inserts and updates to columnar storage. Columnar storage for analytical performance: chunks are automatically compressed into the columnstore, optimizing storage efficiency and accelerating analytical queries.

Unlike traditional columnar databases, hypercore allows data to be inserted or modified at any stage, making it a flexible solution for both high-ingest transactional workloads and real-time analytics—within a single database.

Because TimescaleDB is 100% Postgres, you can use all the standard Postgres tables, indexes, stored procedures, and other objects alongside your hypertables. This makes creating and working with hypertables similar to standard Postgres.

When you have relational data that enhances your time-series data, store that data in standard Postgres relational tables.

Add a table to store the asset symbol and name in a relational table CREATE TABLE crypto_assets ( symbol TEXT UNIQUE , "name" TEXT ) ; Copy

You now have two tables within your Tiger Cloud service. A hypertable named crypto_ticks , and a normal Postgres table named crypto_assets .

This tutorial uses real-time cryptocurrency data, also known as tick data, from Twelve Data . To ingest data into the tables that you created, you need to download the dataset, then upload the data to your Tiger Cloud service.

Unzip crypto_sample.zip <local folder> . This test dataset contains second-by-second trade data for the most-traded crypto-assets and a regular table of asset symbols and company names. To import up to 100GB of data directly from your current Postgres-based database, migrate with downtime using native Postgres tooling. To seamlessly import 100GB-10TB+ of data, use the live migration tooling supplied by Tiger Data. To add data from non-Postgres data sources, see Import and ingest data. In Terminal, navigate to <local folder> and connect to your service. psql -d "postgres://<username>:<password>@<host>:<port>/<database-name>" Copy The connection information for a service is available in the file you downloaded when you created it. At the psql prompt, use the COPY command to transfer data into your Tiger Cloud service. If the .csv files aren't in your current directory, specify the file paths in these commands: \COPY crypto_ticks FROM 'tutorial_sample_tick.csv' CSV HEADER ; Copy \COPY crypto_assets FROM 'tutorial_sample_assets.csv' CSV HEADER ; Copy Because there are millions of rows of data, the COPY process could take a few minutes depending on your internet connection and local client resources.

To visualize the results of your queries, enable Grafana to read the data in your service: