Hyperfunctions in TimescaleDB are a specialized set of functions that allow you to analyze time-series data. You can use hyperfunctions to analyze anything you have stored as time-series data, including IoT devices, IT systems, marketing analytics, user behavior, financial metrics, and cryptocurrency.

Some hyperfunctions are included by default in TimescaleDB. For additional hyperfunctions, you need to install the TimescaleDB Toolkit Postgres extension.

For more information, see the hyperfunctions documentation.