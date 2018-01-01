Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Hyperfunctions in TimescaleDB are a specialized set of functions that allow you to analyze time-series data. You can use hyperfunctions to analyze anything you have stored as time-series data, including IoT devices, IT systems, marketing analytics, user behavior, financial metrics, and cryptocurrency.
Some hyperfunctions are included by default in TimescaleDB. For additional hyperfunctions, you need to install the TimescaleDB Toolkit Postgres extension.
For more information, see the hyperfunctions documentation.
Approximate count distinct functions
|Hyperfunction type
|Hyperfunction name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|hyperloglog() functions
|Aggregate
hyperloglog()
|✅
|Alternate aggregate
approx_count_distinct()
|✅
|Accessor
distinct_count()
|✅
stderror()
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
Counters and gauges functions
|Hyperfunction type
|Hyperfunction name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|counter_agg() functions
|Aggregate
counter_agg()
|✅
|Accessor
corr()
|✅
counter_zero_time()
|✅
delta()
|✅
extrapolated_delta()
|✅
extrapolated_rate()
|✅
first_time()
|✅
first_val()
|✅
idelta_left()
|✅
idelta_right()
|✅
intercept()
|✅
interpolated_delta()
|✅
interpolated_rate()
|✅
irate_left()
|✅
irate_right()
|✅
last_time()
|✅
last_val()
|✅
num_changes()
|✅
num_elements()
|✅
num_resets()
|✅
rate()
|✅
slope()
|✅
time_delta()
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
|Mutator
with_bounds()
|✅
|gauge_agg() functions
|Aggregate
gauge_agg()
|✅
|✅
|Accessor
corr()
|✅
|✅
delta()
|✅
|✅
extrapolated_delta()
|✅
|✅
extrapolated_rate()
|✅
|✅
gauge_zero_time()
|✅
|✅
idelta_left()
|✅
|✅
idelta_right()
|✅
|✅
intercept()
|✅
|✅
interpolated_delta()
|✅
|✅
interpolated_rate()
|✅
|✅
irate_left()
|✅
|✅
irate_right()
|✅
|✅
num_changes()
|✅
|✅
num_elements()
|✅
|✅
rate()
|✅
|✅
slope()
|✅
|✅
time_delta()
|✅
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
|✅
|Mutator
with_bounds()
|✅
|✅
Downsampling functions
|Hyperfunction type
|Hyperfunction name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|Function
asap_smooth()
|✅
gp_lttb()
|✅
|✅
lttb()
|✅
Financial analysis functions
|Hyperfunction type
|Hyperfunction name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|candlestick_agg() functions
|Aggregate
candlestick_agg()
|✅
|Pseudo aggregate
candlestick()
|✅
|Accessor
close()
|✅
close_time()
|✅
high()
|✅
high_time()
|✅
low()
|✅
low_time()
|✅
open()
|✅
open_time()
|✅
volume()
|✅
vwap()
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
Frequency analysis functions
|Hyperfunction type
|Hyperfunction name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|count_min_sketch() functions
|Aggregate
count_min_sketch()
|✅
|✅
|Accessor
approx_count()
|✅
|✅
|freq_agg() functions
|Aggregate
freq_agg()
|✅
|✅
|Accessor
into_values()
|✅
max_frequency()
|✅
min_frequency()
|✅
topn()
|✅
|Alternate aggregate
mcv_agg()
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
Gapfilling functions
|Hyperfunction type
|Hyperfunction name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|Bucket
time_bucket_gapfill()
|Interpolator
interpolate()
locf()
Minimum and maximum functions
|Hyperfunction type
|Hyperfunction name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|max_n() functions
|Aggregate
max_n()
|✅
|Accessor
into_array()
|✅
into_values()
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
|max_n_by() functions
|Aggregate
max_n_by()
|✅
|Accessor
into_values()
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
|min_n() functions
|Aggregate
min_n()
|✅
|Accessor
into_array()
|✅
into_values()
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
|min_n_by() functions
|Aggregate
min_n_by()
|✅
|Accessor
into_values()
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
Percentile approximation functions
|Hyperfunction type
|Hyperfunction name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|tdigest() functions
|Aggregate
tdigest()
|✅
|Accessor
approx_percentile()
|✅
approx_percentile_rank()
|✅
mean()
|✅
num_vals()
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
|uddsketch() functions
|Aggregate
uddsketch()
|✅
|Accessor
approx_percentile()
|✅
approx_percentile_array()
|✅
approx_percentile_rank()
|✅
error()
|✅
mean()
|✅
num_vals()
|✅
|Alternate aggregate
percentile_agg()
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
State tracking functions
|Hyperfunction type
|Hyperfunction name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|compact_state_agg() functions
|Aggregate
compact_state_agg()
|✅
|✅
|Accessor
duration_in()
|✅
|✅
interpolated_duration_in()
|✅
|✅
into_values()
|✅
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
|✅
|heartbeat_agg() functions
|Aggregate
heartbeat_agg()
|✅
|Accessor
dead_ranges()
|✅
downtime()
|✅
interpolate()
|✅
interpolated_downtime()
|✅
interpolated_uptime()
|✅
live_at()
|✅
live_ranges()
|✅
num_gaps()
|✅
num_live_ranges()
|✅
trim_to()
|✅
uptime()
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
|state_agg() functions
|Aggregate
state_agg()
|✅
|Accessor
duration_in()
|✅
interpolated_duration_in()
|✅
interpolated_state_periods()
|✅
interpolated_state_timeline()
|✅
into_values()
|✅
state_at()
|✅
state_periods()
|✅
state_timeline()
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
Statistical and regression analysis functions
|Hyperfunction type
|Hyperfunction name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|stats_agg() (one variable) functions
|Aggregate
stats_agg() (one variable)
|✅
|Accessor
average()
|✅
kurtosis()
|✅
num_vals()
|✅
skewness()
|✅
stddev()
|✅
sum()
|✅
variance()
|✅
|Rollup
rolling()
|✅
rollup()
|✅
|stats_agg() (two variables) functions
|Aggregate
stats_agg() (two variables)
|✅
|Accessor
average_y(),
average_x()
|✅
corr()
|✅
covariance()
|✅
determination_coeff()
|✅
intercept()
|✅
kurtosis_y(),
kurtosis_x()
|✅
num_vals()
|✅
skewness_y(),
skewness_x()
|✅
slope()
|✅
stddev_y(),
stddev_x()
|✅
sum_y(),
sum_x()
|✅
variance_y(),
variance_x()
|✅
x_intercept()
|✅
|Rollup
rolling()
|✅
rollup()
|✅
Time weighted calculations functions
|Hyperfunction type
|Hyperfunction name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|time_weight() functions
|Aggregate
time_weight()
|✅
|Accessor
average()
|✅
first_time()
|✅
first_val()
|✅
integral()
|✅
interpolated_average()
|✅
interpolated_integral()
|✅
last_val()
|✅
last_time()
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
General functions
|Hyperfunction type
|Hyperfunction name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|Bucket
time_bucket()
timescaledb_experimental.time_bucket_ng()
|✅
|One step aggregate
approximate_row_count()
first()
histogram()
last()
|One step operation
days_in_month()
|✅
month_normalize()
|✅
Keywords
