By default, all new Managed Service for TimescaleDB services require a credit card, which is charged at the end of the month for all charges accrued over that month. Each project is charged separately. Your credit card statement records the transaction as coming from Aiven, as Aiven provides billing services for Managed Service for TimescaleDB.

Managed Service for TimescaleDB uses hourly billing. This charge is automatically calculated, based on the MST services you are running in your project. The price charged for your project includes:

Virtual machine

Networking

Backups

Setting up

Note Managed Service for TimescaleDB does not charge you for network traffic used by your service. However, your application cloud service provider might charge you for the network traffic going to or from your service.

Terminating or powering a MST service down stops the accumulation of new charges immediately. However, the minimum hourly charge unit is one hour. For example, if you launch a MST service and shut it down after 40 minutes, you are charged for one full hour.

Migrating to different service plan levels does not incur extra charges for the migration itself. Note, though, that some service plan levels are more costly per hour, and your new MST service is charged at the new rate.

Migrating a MST service to another cloud region or different cloud provider does not incur extra charges.

Note All prices listed for Managed Service for TimescaleDB are inclusive of credit card and processing fees. However, in some cases, your credit card provider might charge additional fees, such as an international transaction fee. These fees are not charged by Tiger Data or Aiven.

Create billing groups to set up common billing profiles for projects within an organization. Billing groups make it easier to manage your costs since you receive a consolidated invoice for all projects assigned to a billing group and can pay with one saved payment method.

Billing groups can only be used in one organization. Credits are assigned per billing group and are automatically used to cover charges of any project assigned to that group.

You can track spending by exporting cost information to business intelligence tools using the invoice API .

To access billing groups in MST Console , you must be a super admin or account owner.

To create a billing group, take the following steps:

In MST Console , click Billing > Billing groups > Create billing group. Enter a name for the billing group and click Continue. Enter the billing details. You can copy these details from another billing group by selecting it from the list. Click Continue. Select the projects to add to this billing group and click Continue You can skip this step and add projects later. Check the information in the Summary step. To make changes to any section, click Edit. When you have confirmed everything is correct, click Create & Assign.

To view and update your billing groups, take the following steps:

Rename billing groups: In MST Console , go to Billing > Billing groups and find the billing group to rename. Click Actions > Rename . Enter the new name and click Rename .

Update your billing information: In MST Console , go to Billing > Billing groups and click on the name of the group to update. Open the Billing information tab and click Edit to update the details for each section.

Delete billing groups In MST Console , open Billing > Billing groups and select the group to delete. On the Projects tab, confirm that the billing group has no projects. If there are projects listed, move them to a different billing group. Go back to the list of billing groups and click Actions > Delete next to the group to be deleted.



To manage projects in billing groups, take the following steps.

Assign projects to a billing group: In MST Console , go to Billing > Billing groups . Select the billing group to assign the project to. On the Projects tab, click Assign projects . Select the projects and click Assign projects . Click Cancel to close the dialog box. Note Assigning a project that is already assigned to another billing group will unassign it from that billing group.

Move a project to another billing group In MST Console , go to Billing > Billing groups . Click on the name of the billing group that the project is currently assigned to. On the Projects tab, find the project to move. Click the three dots for that project and select the billing group to move it to.



Aiven provides billing services for Managed Service for TimescaleDB. These services are provided by Aiven Ltd, a private limited company incorporated in Finland.

If you are within the European Union, Finnish law requires that you are charged a value-added tax (VAT). The VAT percentage depends on where you are domiciled. For business customers in EU countries other than Finland, you can use the reverse charge mechanism of 2006/112/EC article 196, by entering a valid VAT ID into the billing information of your project.

If you are within the United States, no tax is withheld from your payments. In most cases, you do not require a W-8 form to confirm this, however, if you require a W-8BEN-E form describing this status, you can request one .

If you are elsewhere in the world, no taxes are applied to your account, according to the Value-Added Tax Act of Finland, section 69 h.

If you prefer to pay by invoice, or if you are unable to provide a credit card for billing, you can switch your project to corporate billing instead. Under this model, invoices are generated at the end of the month based on actual usage, and are sent in .pdf format by email to the billing email addresses you configured in your dashboard.

Payment terms for corporate invoices are 14 days net, by bank transfer, to the bank details provided on the invoice. By default, services are charged in US Dollars (USD), but you can request your invoices be sent in either Euros (EUR) or Pounds Sterling (GBP) at the invoice date's currency exchange rates.

To switch from credit card to corporate billing, make sure your billing profile and email address is correct in your project's billing settings, and send a message to the Tiger Data support team asking to be changed to corporate billing.