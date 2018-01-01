Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Managed Service for TimescaleDB supports many Postgres extensions. See available extensions for a full list.

You can add a supported extension to your database from the command line.

Important Some extensions have dependencies. When adding these, make sure to create them in the proper order.

Important Some extensions require disconnecting and reconnecting the client connection before they are fully available.

Adding an extension Connect to your database as the tsdbadmin user. Run CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS <extension_name> .

These extensions are available on Managed Service for TimescaleDB:

address_standardizer

address_standardizer_data_us

aiven_extras

amcheck

anon

autoinc

bloom

bool_plperl

btree_gin

btree_gist

citext

cube

dblink

dict_int

dict_xsyn

earthdistance

file_fdw

fuzzystrmatch

h3

h3_postgis

hll

hstore

hstore_plperl

insert_username

intagg

intarray

isn

jsonb_plperl

lo

ltree

moddatetime

pageinspect

pg_buffercache

pg_cron

pg_freespacemap

pg_prewarm

pg_repack

pg_similarity

pg_stat_monitor

pg_stat_statements

pg_surgery

pg_trgm

pg_visibility

pg_walinspect

pgaudit

pgcrypto

pgrouting

pgrowlocks

pgstattuple

plperl

plpgsql

postgis

postgis_raster

postgis_sfcgal

postgis_tiger_geocoder

postgis_topology

postgres_fdw

refint

rum

seg

sslinfo

tablefunc

tcn

timescaledb

tsm_system_rows

tsm_system_time

unaccent

unit

uuid-ossp

vector

vectorscale

xml2

timescaledb_toolkit

Note The postgis_legacy extension is not packaged or supported as an extension by the PostGIS project. Tiger Data provides the extension package for Managed Service for TimescaleDB.

You can request an extension not on the list by contacting Support. In your request, specify the database service and user database where you want to use the extension.

Untrusted language extensions are not supported. This restriction preserves our ability to offer the highest possible service level. An example of an untrusted language extension is plpythonu .