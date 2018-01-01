Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Managed Service for TimescaleDB supports many Postgres extensions. See available extensions for a full list.
You can add a supported extension to your database from the command line.
Important
Some extensions have dependencies. When adding these, make sure to create them in the proper order.
Important
Some extensions require disconnecting and reconnecting the client connection before they are fully available.
- Connect to your database as the
tsdbadminuser.
- Run
CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS <extension_name>.
These extensions are available on Managed Service for TimescaleDB:
- address_standardizer
- address_standardizer_data_us
- aiven_extras
- amcheck
- anon
- autoinc
- bloom
- bool_plperl
- btree_gin
- btree_gist
- citext
- cube
- dblink
- dict_int
- dict_xsyn
- earthdistance
- file_fdw
- fuzzystrmatch
- h3
- h3_postgis
- hll
- hstore
- hstore_plperl
- insert_username
- intagg
- intarray
- isn
- jsonb_plperl
- lo
- ltree
- moddatetime
- pageinspect
- pg_buffercache
- pg_cron
- pg_freespacemap
- pg_prewarm
- pg_repack
- pg_similarity
- pg_stat_monitor
- pg_stat_statements
- pg_surgery
- pg_trgm
- pg_visibility
- pg_walinspect
- pgaudit
- pgcrypto
- pgrouting
- pgrowlocks
- pgstattuple
- plperl
- plpgsql
- postgis
- postgis_raster
- postgis_sfcgal
- postgis_tiger_geocoder
- postgis_topology
- postgres_fdw
- refint
- rum
- seg
- sslinfo
- tablefunc
- tcn
- timescaledb
- tsm_system_rows
- tsm_system_time
- unaccent
- unit
- uuid-ossp
- vector
- vectorscale
- xml2
- timescaledb_toolkit
Note
The
postgis_legacy extension is not packaged or supported as an extension by
the PostGIS project. Tiger Data provides the extension package for Managed Service for TimescaleDB.
You can request an extension not on the list by contacting Support. In your request, specify the database service and user database where you want to use the extension.
Untrusted language extensions are not supported. This restriction preserves our
ability to offer the highest possible service level. An example of an untrusted
language extension is
plpythonu.
Note
You can contact Support directly from Managed Service for TimescaleDB. Click the life-preserver icon in the upper-right corner of your dashboard.
