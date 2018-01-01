Supported Postgres extensions

Managed Service for TimescaleDB supports many Postgres extensions. See available extensions for a full list.

Add an extension

You can add a supported extension to your database from the command line.

Important

Some extensions have dependencies. When adding these, make sure to create them in the proper order.

Important

Some extensions require disconnecting and reconnecting the client connection before they are fully available.

Adding an extension

  1. Connect to your database as the tsdbadmin user.
  2. Run CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS <extension_name>.

Available extensions

These extensions are available on Managed Service for TimescaleDB:

  • address_standardizer
  • address_standardizer_data_us
  • aiven_extras
  • amcheck
  • anon
  • autoinc
  • bloom
  • bool_plperl
  • btree_gin
  • btree_gist
  • citext
  • cube
  • dblink
  • dict_int
  • dict_xsyn
  • earthdistance
  • file_fdw
  • fuzzystrmatch
  • h3
  • h3_postgis
  • hll
  • hstore
  • hstore_plperl
  • insert_username
  • intagg
  • intarray
  • isn
  • jsonb_plperl
  • lo
  • ltree
  • moddatetime
  • pageinspect
  • pg_buffercache
  • pg_cron
  • pg_freespacemap
  • pg_prewarm
  • pg_repack
  • pg_similarity
  • pg_stat_monitor
  • pg_stat_statements
  • pg_surgery
  • pg_trgm
  • pg_visibility
  • pg_walinspect
  • pgaudit
  • pgcrypto
  • pgrouting
  • pgrowlocks
  • pgstattuple
  • plperl
  • plpgsql
  • postgis
  • postgis_raster
  • postgis_sfcgal
  • postgis_tiger_geocoder
  • postgis_topology
  • postgres_fdw
  • refint
  • rum
  • seg
  • sslinfo
  • tablefunc
  • tcn
  • timescaledb
  • tsm_system_rows
  • tsm_system_time
  • unaccent
  • unit
  • uuid-ossp
  • vector
  • vectorscale
  • xml2
  • timescaledb_toolkit
Note

The postgis_legacy extension is not packaged or supported as an extension by the PostGIS project. Tiger Data provides the extension package for Managed Service for TimescaleDB.

Request an extension

You can request an extension not on the list by contacting Support. In your request, specify the database service and user database where you want to use the extension.

Untrusted language extensions are not supported. This restriction preserves our ability to offer the highest possible service level. An example of an untrusted language extension is plpythonu.

Note

You can contact Support directly from Managed Service for TimescaleDB. Click the life-preserver icon in the upper-right corner of your dashboard.

