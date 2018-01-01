Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
This section contains some ideas for troubleshooting common problems experienced with Managed Service for TimescaleDB. For general troubleshooting advice that applies to all TigerData products, see the Use TigerData products section.
ERROR: permission denied for schema _timescaledb_internal
You might see this error when using the
ALTER TABLE command to change the
ownership of tables or hypertables.
This use of
ALTER TABLE is blocked because the
tsdbadmin user is not a
superuser.
To change table ownership, use the
REASSIGN command instead:
REASSIGN OWNED BY <current_role> TO <desired_role>
ERROR: could not create unique indexDETAIL: Table contains duplicated values.
When you try to rebuild index with
REINDEX it fails because of conflicting
duplicated rows.
To identify conflicting duplicate rows, you need to run a query that counts the number of rows for each combination of columns included in the index definition.
For example, this
route table has a
unique_route_index index defining
unique rows based on the combination of the
source and
destination columns:
CREATE TABLE route(source TEXT,destination TEXT,description TEXT);CREATE UNIQUE INDEX unique_route_indexON route (source, destination);
If the
unique_route_index is corrupt, you can find duplicated rows in the
route table using this query:
SELECTsource,destination,countFROM(SELECTsource,destination,COUNT(*) AS countFROM routeGROUP BYsource,destination) AS fooWHERE count > 1;
The query groups the data by the same
source and
destination fields defined
in the index, and filters any entries with more than one occurrence.
Resolve the problematic entries in the rows by manually deleting or merging the
entries until no duplicates exist. After all duplicate entries are removed, you
can use the
REINDEX command to rebuild the index.
It happens to us all, you want to login to MST Console, and the password is somewhere next to your keys, wherever they are.
To reset your password:
- Open MST Portal.
- Click
Forgot password.
- Enter your email address, then click
Reset password.
A secure reset password link is sent to the email associated with this account. Click the link and update your password.
Your Managed Service for TimescaleDB service, in project "ExampleAccount", is running low onCPU. Running low on CPU affects performance and could affect serviceavailability. Please either optimize your usage pattern or reduce the workload,and consider upgrading to a larger plan to avoid service outage.
When your database reaches 90% of your allocated disk, memory, or CPU resources, an automated message with the text above is sent to your email address.
You can resolve this by logging in to your Managed Service for TimescaleDB account and changing your plan to increase your available resources:
- From the Managed Service for TimescaleDB Dashboard, select the MST service that you want to increase resources for.
- Click
Service Settings>
Service summary>
Change Plan.
- Select the suitable plan and click
Change Plan.
If you run out of resources regularly, you might need to consider using your resources more efficiently. Consider enabling hypercore, using continuous aggregates, or configuring data retention to reduce the amount of resources your database uses.
Managed Service for TimescaleDB services require a DNS record. When you launch a new MST service the DNS record is created, and it can take some time for the new name to propagate to DNS servers around the world.
If you move an existing service to a new Cloud provider or region, the MST service is rebuilt in the new region in the background. When the MST service has been rebuilt in the new region, the DNS records are updated. This could cause a short interruption to your MST service while the DNS changes are propagated.
If you are unable to resolve DNS, wait a few minutes and try again.
The transaction control mechanism in Postgres assigns a transaction ID to
every row that is modified in the database; these IDs control the visibility of
that row to other concurrent transactions. The transaction ID is a 32-bit number
where two billion IDs are always in the visible past and the remaining IDs are
reserved for future transactions and are not visible to the running transaction.
To avoid a transaction wraparound of old rows, Postgres requires occasional
cleanup and freezing of old rows. This ensures that existing rows are visible
when more transactions are created. You can manually freeze the old rows by
executing
VACUUM FREEZE. It can also be done automatically using the
autovacuum daemon when a configured number of transactions has been created
since the last freeze point.
In Managed Service for TimescaleDB, the transaction limit is set according to
the size of the database, up to 1.5 billion transactions. This ensures 500
million transaction IDs are available before a forced freeze and avoids
churning stable data in existing tables. To check your transaction freeze
limits, you can execute
show autovacuum_freeze_max_age in your Postgres
instance. When the limit is reached,
autovacuum starts freezing the old rows.
Some applications do not automatically adjust the configuration when the Postgres
settings change, which can result in unnecessary warnings. For example,
PGHero's default settings alert when 500 million transactions have been created
instead of alerting after 1.5 billion transactions. To avoid this, change the
value of the
transaction_id_danger setting from 1,500,000,000 to
500,000,000, to receive warnings when the transaction limit reaches 1.5 billion.
