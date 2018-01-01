Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

This section contains some ideas for troubleshooting common problems experienced with Managed Service for TimescaleDB. For general troubleshooting advice that applies to all TigerData products, see the Use TigerData products section.

Permission denied when changing ownership of tables and hypertables ERROR: permission denied for schema _timescaledb_internal You might see this error when using the ALTER TABLE command to change the ownership of tables or hypertables. This use of ALTER TABLE is blocked because the tsdbadmin user is not a superuser. To change table ownership, use the REASSIGN command instead: REASSIGN OWNED BY < current_role > TO < desired_role > Copy

Corrupted unique index has duplicated rows ERROR: could not create unique index DETAIL: Table contains duplicated values. When you try to rebuild index with REINDEX it fails because of conflicting duplicated rows. To identify conflicting duplicate rows, you need to run a query that counts the number of rows for each combination of columns included in the index definition. For example, this route table has a unique_route_index index defining unique rows based on the combination of the source and destination columns: CREATE TABLE route ( source TEXT , destination TEXT , description TEXT ) ; CREATE UNIQUE INDEX unique_route_index ON route ( source , destination ) ; Copy If the unique_route_index is corrupt, you can find duplicated rows in the route table using this query: SELECT source , destination , count FROM ( SELECT source , destination , COUNT ( * ) AS count FROM route GROUP BY source , destination ) AS foo WHERE count > 1 ; Copy The query groups the data by the same source and destination fields defined in the index, and filters any entries with more than one occurrence. Resolve the problematic entries in the rows by manually deleting or merging the entries until no duplicates exist. After all duplicate entries are removed, you can use the REINDEX command to rebuild the index.

Reset password It happens to us all, you want to login to MST Console, and the password is somewhere next to your keys, wherever they are. To reset your password: Open MST Portal . Click Forgot password . Enter your email address, then click Reset password . A secure reset password link is sent to the email associated with this account. Click the link and update your password.

Service is running low on disk, memory, or CPU Your Managed Service for TimescaleDB service, in project "ExampleAccount", is running low on CPU. Running low on CPU affects performance and could affect service availability. Please either optimize your usage pattern or reduce the workload, and consider upgrading to a larger plan to avoid service outage. When your database reaches 90% of your allocated disk, memory, or CPU resources, an automated message with the text above is sent to your email address. You can resolve this by logging in to your Managed Service for TimescaleDB account and changing your plan to increase your available resources: From the Managed Service for TimescaleDB Dashboard, select the MST service that you want to increase resources for. Click Service Settings > Service summary > Change Plan . Select the suitable plan and click Change Plan . If you run out of resources regularly, you might need to consider using your resources more efficiently. Consider enabling hypercore, using continuous aggregates, or configuring data retention to reduce the amount of resources your database uses.

Problem resolving DNS Managed Service for TimescaleDB services require a DNS record. When you launch a new MST service the DNS record is created, and it can take some time for the new name to propagate to DNS servers around the world. If you move an existing service to a new Cloud provider or region, the MST service is rebuilt in the new region in the background. When the MST service has been rebuilt in the new region, the DNS records are updated. This could cause a short interruption to your MST service while the DNS changes are propagated. If you are unable to resolve DNS, wait a few minutes and try again.