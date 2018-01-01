Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Managed Service for TimescaleDB (MST) is hosted TimescaleDB offered in partnership with Aiven.

A MST service in Managed Service for TimescaleDB is a cloud instance on your chosen cloud provider, which you can install your database on.

Creating your first MST service Sign in to your Managed Service for TimescaleDB Console. Click Create service and choose TimescaleDB , and update your preferences: Expand image In the Select Your Cloud Service Provider field, click your preferred provider.

field, click your preferred provider. In the Select Your Cloud Service Region field, click your preferred server location. This is often the server that's physically closest to you.

field, click your preferred server location. This is often the server that's physically closest to you. In the Select Your Service Plan field, click your preferred plan, based on the hardware configuration you require. If you are in your trial period, and just want to try the MST service out, or develop a proof of concept, we recommend the Dev plan, because it is the most cost-effective during your trial period. In the information bar on the right of the screen, review the settings you have selected for your MST service, and click Create Service . The MST service takes a few minutes to provision.

When you have a MST service up and running, you can connect to it from your local system using the psql command-line utility. This is the same tool you might have used to connect to Postgres before, but if you haven't installed it yet, check out the installing psql section.

Connecting to your MST service from the command prompt Sign in to your MST Console. In the Services tab, find the MST service you want to connect to, and check it is marked as Running . Click the name of the MST service you want to connect to see the connection information. Take a note of the host , port , and password . On your local system, at the command prompt, connect to the MST service, using your own MST service details: psql -x "postgres://tsdbadmin:<PASSWORD>@<HOSTNAME>:<PORT>/defaultdb?sslmode=require" Copy If your connection is successful, you'll see a message like this, followed by the psql prompt: psql (13.3, server 13.4) SSL connection (protocol: TLSv1.3, cipher: TLS_AES_256_GCM_SHA384, bits: 256, compression: off) Type "help" for help. defaultdb=> Copy

TimescaleDB is provided as an extension to your Postgres database, and it is enabled by default when you create a new service on Managed Service for TimescaleDB You can check that the TimescaleDB extension is installed by using the \dx command at the psql prompt. It looks like this:

defaultdb = > \dx List of installed extensions - [ RECORD 1 ] Name | plpgsql Version | 1.0 Schema | pg_catalog Description | PL / pgSQL procedural language - [ RECORD 2 ] Name | timescaledb Version | 2.5 .1 Schema | public Description | Enables scalable inserts and complex queries for time - series data defaultdb = > Copy

Run this command on each database you want to use the Toolkit with:

CREATE EXTENSION timescaledb_toolkit ; Copy

Update an installed version of the Toolkit using this command:

ALTER EXTENSION timescaledb_toolkit UPDATE ; Copy

Now that you have your first service up and running, you can check out the Managed Service for TimescaleDB section in the documentation, and find out what you can do with it.

If you want to work through some tutorials to help you get up and running with TimescaleDB and time-series data, check out the tutorials section.

You can always contact us if you need help working something out, or if you want to have a chat.