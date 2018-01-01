Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
A MST service in Managed Service for TimescaleDB is a cloud instance on your chosen cloud provider, which you can install your database on.
Sign in to your Managed Service for TimescaleDB Console.
Click
Create serviceand choose
TimescaleDB, and update your preferences:
- In the
Select Your Cloud Service Providerfield, click your preferred provider.
- In the
Select Your Cloud Service Regionfield, click your preferred server location. This is often the server that's physically closest to you.
- In the
Select Your Service Planfield, click your preferred plan, based on the hardware configuration you require. If you are in your trial period, and just want to try the MST service out, or develop a proof of concept, we recommend the
Devplan, because it is the most cost-effective during your trial period.
- In the
In the information bar on the right of the screen, review the settings you have selected for your MST service, and click
Create Service. The MST service takes a few minutes to provision.
When you have a MST service up and running, you can connect to it from your local
system using the
psql command-line utility. This is the same tool you might
have used to connect to Postgres before, but if you haven't installed it yet,
check out the installing psql section.
Sign in to your MST Console.
In the
Servicestab, find the MST service you want to connect to, and check it is marked as
Running.
Click the name of the MST service you want to connect to see the connection information. Take a note of the
host,
port, and
password.
On your local system, at the command prompt, connect to the MST service, using your own MST service details:psql -x "postgres://tsdbadmin:<PASSWORD>@<HOSTNAME>:<PORT>/defaultdb?sslmode=require"
If your connection is successful, you'll see a message like this, followed by the
psqlprompt:psql (13.3, server 13.4)SSL connection (protocol: TLSv1.3, cipher: TLS_AES_256_GCM_SHA384, bits: 256, compression: off)Type "help" for help.defaultdb=>
TimescaleDB is provided as an extension to your Postgres database, and it is
enabled by default when you create a new service on Managed Service for TimescaleDB You can check that the TimescaleDB extension is installed by using
the
\dx command at the
psql prompt. It looks like this:
defaultdb=> \dxList of installed extensions-[ RECORD 1 ]------------------------------------------------------------------Name | plpgsqlVersion | 1.0Schema | pg_catalogDescription | PL/pgSQL procedural language-[ RECORD 2 ]------------------------------------------------------------------Name | timescaledbVersion | 2.5.1Schema | publicDescription | Enables scalable inserts and complex queries for time-series datadefaultdb=>
Run this command on each database you want to use the Toolkit with:
CREATE EXTENSION timescaledb_toolkit;
Update an installed version of the Toolkit using this command:
ALTER EXTENSION timescaledb_toolkit UPDATE;
Now that you have your first service up and running, you can check out the Managed Service for TimescaleDB section in the documentation, and find out what you can do with it.
If you want to work through some tutorials to help you get up and running with TimescaleDB and time-series data, check out the tutorials section.
You can always contact us if you need help working something out, or if you want to have a chat.
