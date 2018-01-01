Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
dblink Postgres extension allows you to connect to
other Postgres databases and to run arbitrary queries.
You can use foreign data wrappers (FDWs) to define a remote
foreign server to access its data. The database connection details such as
hostnames are kept in a single place, and you only need to create a
user mapping to store remote connections credentials.
Before you begin, sign in to your Managed Service for TimescaleDB service,
navigate to the
Overview tab, and take a note of these parameters for the
Postgres remote server. Alternatively, you can use the
avn service get
command in the Aiven client:
HOSTNAME: The remote database hostname
PORT: The remote database port
USER: The remote database user to connect. The default user is
tsdbadmin.
PASSWORD: The remote database password for the
USER
DATABASE_NAME: The remote database name. The default database name is
defaultdb.
To enable the
dblink extension on an MST Postgres MST service:
Connect to the database as the
tsdbadminuser:psql -x "postgres://tsdbadmin:<PASSWORD>@<HOSTNAME>:<PORT>/defaultdb?sslmode=require"
Create the
dblinkextensionCREATE EXTENSION dblink;
Create a table named
inventory:CREATE TABLE inventory (id int);
Insert data into the
inventorytable:INSERT INTO inventory (id) VALUES (100), (200), (300);
Create a user
user1who can access the
dblinkCREATE USER user1 PASSWORD 'secret1'
Create a remote server definition named
mst_remote, using
dblink_fdwand the connection details of the Managed Service for TimescaleDB service.CREATE SERVER mst_remoteFOREIGN DATA WRAPPER dblink_fdwOPTIONS (host 'HOST',dbname 'DATABASE_NAME',port 'PORT');
Create a user mapping for the
user1to automatically authenticate as the
tsdbadminwhen using the
dblink:CREATE USER MAPPING FOR user1SERVER mst_remoteOPTIONS (user 'tsdbadmin',password 'PASSWORD');
Enable
user1to use the remote Postgres connection
mst_remote:GRANT USAGE ON FOREIGN SERVER mst_remote TO user1;
In this example in the
user1 user queries the remote table
inventory defined
in the target Postgres database from the
mst_remote server definition:
To query a foreign data wrapper, you must be a database user with the necessary permissions on the remote server.
Connect to the Managed Service for TimescaleDB service as
user1with necessary grants to the remote server.
Establish the
dblinkconnection to the remote target server:SELECT dblink_connect('my_new_conn', 'mst_remote');
Query using the foreign server definition as parameter:SELECT * FROM dblink('my_new_conn','SELECT * FROM inventory') AS t(a int);
Output is similar to:
a-----100200300(3 rows)
