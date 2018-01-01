Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

The dblink Postgres extension allows you to connect to other Postgres databases and to run arbitrary queries.

You can use foreign data wrappers (FDWs) to define a remote foreign server to access its data. The database connection details such as hostnames are kept in a single place, and you only need to create a user mapping to store remote connections credentials.

Before you begin, sign in to your Managed Service for TimescaleDB service, navigate to the Overview tab, and take a note of these parameters for the Postgres remote server. Alternatively, you can use the avn service get command in the Aiven client:

HOSTNAME : The remote database hostname

PORT : The remote database port

USER : The remote database user to connect. The default user is tsdbadmin .

PASSWORD : The remote database password for the USER

DATABASE_NAME : The remote database name. The default database name is defaultdb .

Enable the dblink extension To enable the dblink extension on an MST Postgres MST service: Connect to the database as the tsdbadmin user: psql -x "postgres://tsdbadmin:<PASSWORD>@<HOSTNAME>:<PORT>/defaultdb?sslmode=require" Copy Create the dblink extension CREATE EXTENSION dblink ; Copy Create a table named inventory : CREATE TABLE inventory ( id int ) ; Copy Insert data into the inventory table: INSERT INTO inventory ( id ) VALUES ( 100 ) , ( 200 ) , ( 300 ) ; Copy

Create a foreign data wrapper using dblink_fdw Create a user user1 who can access the dblink CREATE USER user1 PASSWORD 'secret1' Copy Create a remote server definition named mst_remote , using dblink_fdw and the connection details of the Managed Service for TimescaleDB service. CREATE SERVER mst_remote FOREIGN DATA WRAPPER dblink_fdw OPTIONS ( host 'HOST' , dbname 'DATABASE_NAME' , port 'PORT' ) ; Copy Create a user mapping for the user1 to automatically authenticate as the tsdbadmin when using the dblink : CREATE USER MAPPING FOR user1 SERVER mst_remote OPTIONS ( user 'tsdbadmin' , password 'PASSWORD' ) ; Copy Enable user1 to use the remote Postgres connection mst_remote : GRANT USAGE ON FOREIGN SERVER mst_remote TO user1 ; Copy

In this example in the user1 user queries the remote table inventory defined in the target Postgres database from the mst_remote server definition:

To query a foreign data wrapper, you must be a database user with the necessary permissions on the remote server.