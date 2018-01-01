Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Occasionally there is a need to inspect logs from Managed Service for TimescaleDB. For example, to debug query performance or inspecting errors caused by a specific workload.

There are different built-in ways to inspect service logs at Managed Service for TimescaleDB:

When you select a specific service, navigate to the Logs tab to see recent events. Logs can be browsed back in time.

Download logs using the command-line client by running: avn service logs -S desc -f --project <PROJECT_NAME> <SERVICE_NAME> Copy

REST API endpoint is available for fetching the same information two above methods output, in case programmatic access is needed.

Service logs included on the normal service price are stored only for a few days. Unless you are using logs integration to another service, older logs are not accessible.