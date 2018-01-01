Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Managed Service for TimescaleDB has an API for integration and automation tasks. For information about using the endpoints, see the API Documentation. MST offers an HTTP API with token authentication and JSON-formatted data. You can use the API for all the tasks that can be performed using the MST Console. To get started you need to first create an authentication token, and then use the token in the header to use the API endpoints.
- In Managed Service for TimescaleDB, click
User Informationin the top right corner.
- In the
User Profilepage, navigate to the
Authenticationtab.
- Click
Generate Token.
- In the
Generate access tokendialog, type a descriptive name for the token and leave the rest of the fields blank.
- Copy the generated authentication token and save it.
Set the environment variable
MST_API_TOKENwith the access token that you generate:export MST_API_TOKEN="access token"
To get the details about the current user session using the
/meendpoint:curl -s -H "Authorization: aivenv1 $MST_API_TOKEN" https://api.aiven.io/v1/me|json_pp
The output looks similar to this:{"user": {"auth": [],"create_time": "string","features": { },"intercom": {},"invitations": [],"project_membership": {},"project_memberships": {},"projects": [],"real_name": "string","state": "string","token_validity_begin": "string","user": "string","user_id": "string"}}
