This section covers how Managed Service for TimescaleDB handles security of your data while it is stored.

Managed Service for TimescaleDB services are hosted by cloud provider accounts controlled by Tiger Data. These accounts are managed only by Tiger Data and Aiven operations personnel. Members of the public cannot directly access the cloud provider account resources.

Your MST services are located on one or more virtual machines. Each virtual machine is dedicated to a single customer, and is never multi-tenanted. Customer data never leaves the virtual machine, except when uploaded to an offsite backup location.

When you create a new service, you need to select a cloud region. When the virtual machine is launched, it does so in the cloud region you have chosen. Your data never leaves the chosen cloud region.

If a cloud region has multiple Availability Zones, or a similar high-availability mechanism, the virtual machines are distributed evenly across the zones. This provides the best possible service if an Availability Zone becomes unavailable.

Access to the virtual machine providing your service is restricted. Software that is accessing your database needs to run on a different virtual machine. To reduce latency, it is best for it to be using a virtual machine provided by the same cloud provider, and in the same region, if possible.

Virtual machines are not reused. They are terminated and wiped when you upgrade or delete your service.

Every Managed Service for TimescaleDB project has its own certificate authority. This certificate authority is used to sign certificates used internally by your services to communicate between different cluster nodes and to management systems.

You can download your project certificate authority in Managed Service for TimescaleDB Console. In the Services tab, click the service you want to find the certificate for. In the service Overview tab, under Connection information , locate the CA Certificate section, and click Show to see the certificate. It is recommended that you set up your browser or client to trust that certificate.

All server certificates are signed by the project certificate authority OF Managed Service for TimescaleDB Console.

Managed Service for TimescaleDB at-rest data encryption covers both active service instances as well as service backups in cloud object storage.

Service instances and the underlying virtual machines use full volume encryption. The encryption method uses LUKS, with a randomly generated ephemeral key per each instance, and per volume. The keys are never re-used, and are disposed of when the instance is destroyed. This means that a natural key rotation occurs with roll-forward upgrades. By default, the LUKS mode is aes-xts-plain64:sha256 , with a 512-bit key.

Backups are encrypted with a randomly generated key per file. These keys are in turn encrypted with an RSA key-encryption key-pair, and stored in the header section of each backup segment. The file encryption is performed with AES-256 in CTR mode, with HMAC-SHA256 for integrity protection. The RSA key-pair is randomly generated for each service. The key lengths are 256-bit for block encryption, 512-bit for the integrity protection, and 3072-bits for the RSA key.

Encrypted backup files are stored in the object storage in the same region that the virtual machines are located for the service.

Access to provided services is only provided over TLS encrypted connections. TLS ensures that third-parties can't eavesdrop or modify the data while it's in transit between your service and the clients accessing your service. You cannot use unencrypted plain text connections.

Communication between virtual machines within Managed Service for TimescaleDB is secured with either TLS or IPsec. You cannot use unencrypted plaintext connections.

Virtual machines network interfaces are protected by a dynamically configured firewall based on iptables, which only allows connections from specific addresses. This is used for network traffic from the internal network to other VMs in the same service, and for external public network, to client connections.

By default, new services accept incoming traffic from all sources, which is used to simplify initial set up of your service. It is highly recommended that you restrict the IP addresses that are allowed to establish connections to your services.

Configure allowed incoming IP addresses for your service In MST Console , select the service to update. In Overview check the Port number. This is the port that you are managing inbound access for. In Network , check IP filters . The default value is `Open for all. Click the ellipsis (...) to the right of Network, then select Set public IP filters . Set the Allowed inbound IP addresses : Expand image

When you set up VPC peering, you cannot access your services using public internet-based access. Service addresses are published in the public DNS record, but they can only be connected to from your peered VPC network using private network addresses.

The virtual machines providing your service are hosted by cloud provider accounts controlled by Tiger Data.

Customer data privacy is of utmost importance at Tiger Data. Tiger Data works with Aiven to provide Managed Service for TimescaleDB.

In most cases, all the resources required for providing your services are automatically created, maintained, and terminated by the Managed Service for TimescaleDB infrastructure, with no manual operator intervention required.

The Tiger Data Operations Team are able to securely log in to your service Virtual Machines, for the purposes of troubleshooting, as required. Tiger Data operators never access customer data unless you explicitly request them to do so, to troubleshoot a technical issue. This access is logged and audited.

There is no ability for any customer or member of the public to access any virtual machines used in Managed Service for TimescaleDB.

Managed Service for TimescaleDB services are periodically assessed and penetration tested for any security issues by an independent professional cyber-security vendor.

Aiven is fully GDPR-compliant, and has executed data processing agreements (DPAs) with relevant cloud infrastructure providers. If you require a DPA, or if you want more information about information security policies, contact Tiger Data .