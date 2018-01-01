Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

You can add new users, and manage existing users, in Managed Service for TimescaleDB Console. New users can be added to an entire project, or a single MST service.

You can invite new users to join your project as project members. There are several roles available for project members:

Role Invite more users Modify billing information Manage existing services Start and stop services View service information Admin ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Operator ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Developer ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ Read-only ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅

Users who can manage existing services can create databases and connect to them, on a service that already exists. To create a new service, users need the start and stop services permission.

Adding project members Sign in to your Managed Service for TimescaleDB Console. Check that you are in the project that you want to change the members for, and click Members . In the Project members page, type the email address of the member you want to add, and select a role for the member. Click Send invitation . The new user is sent an email inviting them to the project, and the invite shows in the Pending invitations list. You can click Withdraw invitation to remove an invitation before it has been accepted. When they accept the invitation, the user details show in the Members list. You can edit a member role by selecting a new role in the list. You can delete a member by clicking the delete icon in the list.

By default, when you create a new service, a new tsdbadmin user is created. This is the user that you use to connect to your new service.

The tsdbadmin user is the owner of the database, but is not a superuser. To access features requiring a superuser, log in as the postgres user instead.

The tsdbadmin user for Managed Service for TimescaleDBs can:

Create a database

Create a role

Perform replication

Bypass row level security (RLS)

This allows you to use the tsdbadmin user to create another user with any other roles. For a complete list of roles available, see the Postgres role attributes documentation .

Important Your service must be running before you can manage users.

Adding service users Sign in to Managed Service for TimescaleDB Console. By default, you start in the Services view, showing any services you currently have in your project. Click the name of the service that you want to add users to. Select Users , then click Add service user : Expand image In the Username field, type a name for your user. If you want to allow the user to be replicated, toggle Allow replication . Click Add service user to save the user. The new user shows in the Username list. To view the password, click the eye icon. Use the options in the list to change the replication setting and password, or delete the user.

You can use multi-factor authentication (MFA) to log in to Managed Service for TimescaleDB Console. This requires an authentication code, provided by the Google Authenticator app on your mobile device.

You can see which authentication method is in use by each member of your Managed Service for TimescaleDB project. From the dashboard, navigate to the Members section. Each member is listed in the table with an authentication method of either Password or Two-Factor .

Before you begin, install the Google Authenticator app on your mobile device. For more information, and installation instructions, see the Google Authenticator documentation .

Configuring multi-factor authentication Sign in to Managed Service for TimescaleDB Console. Click the User information icon in the top-right of the dashboard to go to the User profile section. In the Authentication tab, toggle Two-factor authentication to Enabled , and enter your password. On your mobile device, open the Google Authenticator app, tap + and select Scan a QR code . On your mobile device, scan the QR code provided by Managed Service for TimescaleDB. In your MST dashboard, enter the confirmation code provided by the Google Authenticator app, and click Enable Two-Factor Auth .

Warning If you lose access to the mobile device you use for multi-factor authentication, you cannot sign in to your Managed Service for TimescaleDB account. To regain access to your account, on the login screen, click Forgot password? and follow the step to reset your password. When you have regained access to your account, reconfigure multi-factor authentication.

Every time a registered user logs in, Managed Service for TimescaleDB creates a new authentication token. This occurs for login events using the portal, and using the API. By default, authentication tokens expire after 30 days, but the expiry date is adjusted every time the token is used. This means that tokens can be used indefinitely, if the user logs in at least every 30 days.

You can see the list of all current authentication tokens in the Managed Service for TimescaleDB dashboard. Sign in to your account, and click the User information icon in the top-right of the dashboard to go to the User profile section. In the Authentication tab, the table lists all current authentication tokens.

When you make authentication changes, such as enabling two factor authentication or resetting a password, all existing tokens are revoked. In some cases, a new token is immediately created so that the web console session remains valid. You can also manually revoke authentication tokens from the User profile page individually, or click Revoke all tokens to revoke all current tokens.

Additionally, you can click Generate token to create a new token. When you generate a token on this page, you can provide a description, maximum age, and an extension policy. Generating authentication tokens in this way allows you to use them with monitoring applications that make automatic API calls to Managed Service for TimescaleDB.