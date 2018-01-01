Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
MST
You can add new users, and manage existing users, in Managed Service for TimescaleDB Console. New users can be added to an entire project, or a single MST service.
You can invite new users to join your project as project members. There are several roles available for project members:
|Role
|Invite more users
|Modify billing information
|Manage existing services
|Start and stop services
|View service information
|Admin
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Operator
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Developer
|✅
|❌
|✅
|❌
|✅
|Read-only
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
Users who can manage existing services can create databases and connect to them, on a service that already exists. To create a new service, users need the start and stop services permission.
- Sign in to your Managed Service for TimescaleDB Console.
- Check that you are in the project that you want to change the members for,
and click
Members.
- In the
Project memberspage, type the email address of the member you want to add, and select a role for the member.
- Click
Send invitation.
- The new user is sent an email inviting them to the project, and the invite
shows in the
Pending invitationslist. You can click
Withdraw invitationto remove an invitation before it has been accepted.
- When they accept the invitation, the user details show in the
Memberslist. You can edit a member role by selecting a new role in the list. You can delete a member by clicking the delete icon in the list.
By default, when you create a new service, a new
tsdbadmin user is created.
This is the user that you use to connect to your new service.
The
tsdbadmin user is the owner of the database, but is not a superuser. To
access features requiring a superuser, log in as the
postgres user instead.
The
tsdbadmin user for Managed Service for TimescaleDBs can:
- Create a database
- Create a role
- Perform replication
- Bypass row level security (RLS)
This allows you to use the
tsdbadmin user to create another user with any
other roles. For a complete list of roles available, see the
Postgres role attributes documentation.
Important
Your service must be running before you can manage users.
Sign in to Managed Service for TimescaleDB Console. By default, you start in the
Servicesview, showing any services you currently have in your project.
Click the name of the service that you want to add users to.
Select
Users, then click
Add service user:
In the
Usernamefield, type a name for your user. If you want to allow the user to be replicated, toggle
Allow replication. Click
Add service userto save the user.
The new user shows in the
Usernamelist.
To view the password, click the eye icon. Use the options in the list to change the replication setting and password, or delete the user.
You can use multi-factor authentication (MFA) to log in to Managed Service for TimescaleDB Console. This requires an authentication code, provided by the Google Authenticator app on your mobile device.
You can see which authentication method is in use by each member of your Managed Service for TimescaleDB project. From the dashboard, navigate to the
Members
section. Each member is listed in the table with an authentication method of
either
Password or
Two-Factor.
Before you begin, install the Google Authenticator app on your mobile device. For more information, and installation instructions, see the Google Authenticator documentation.
- Sign in to Managed Service for TimescaleDB Console.
- Click the
User informationicon in the top-right of the dashboard to go to the
User profilesection.
- In the
Authenticationtab, toggle
Two-factor authenticationto
Enabled, and enter your password.
- On your mobile device, open the Google Authenticator app, tap
+and select
Scan a QR code.
- On your mobile device, scan the QR code provided by Managed Service for TimescaleDB.
- In your MST dashboard, enter the confirmation
code provided by the Google Authenticator app, and click
Enable Two-Factor Auth.
Warning
If you lose access to the mobile device you use for multi-factor
authentication, you cannot sign in to your Managed Service for TimescaleDB
account. To regain access to your account, on the login screen, click
Forgot password? and follow the step to reset your password. When you have
regained access to your account, reconfigure multi-factor authentication.
Every time a registered user logs in, Managed Service for TimescaleDB creates a new authentication token. This occurs for login events using the portal, and using the API. By default, authentication tokens expire after 30 days, but the expiry date is adjusted every time the token is used. This means that tokens can be used indefinitely, if the user logs in at least every 30 days.
You can see the list of all current authentication tokens in the Managed Service for TimescaleDB dashboard. Sign in to your account, and click the
User information icon in the top-right of the dashboard to go to the
User profile section. In the
Authentication tab, the table lists all current
authentication tokens.
When you make authentication changes, such as enabling two factor authentication
or resetting a password, all existing tokens are revoked. In some cases, a new
token is immediately created so that the web console session remains valid. You
can also manually revoke authentication tokens from the
User profile page
individually, or click
Revoke all tokens to revoke all current tokens.
Additionally, you can click
Generate token to create a new token. When you
generate a token on this page, you can provide a description, maximum age, and
an extension policy. Generating authentication tokens in this way allows you to
use them with monitoring applications that make automatic API calls to Managed Service for TimescaleDB.
Important
There is a limit to how many valid authentication tokens are allowed per user. This limit is different for tokens that are created as a result of a sign in operation, and for tokens created explicitly. For automatically created tokens, the system automatically deletes the oldest tokens as new ones are created. For explicitly created tokens, older tokens are not deleted unless they expire or are manually revoked. This can result in explicitly created tokens that stop working, even though they haven't expired or been revoked. To avoid this, make sure you sign out at the end of every user session, instead of just discarding your authentication token. This is especially important for automation tools that automatically sign in.
