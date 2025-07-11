Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Create a job that automatically moves chunks in a hypertable to the columnstore after a specific time interval.
Continuous aggregates:
You first call
ALTER MATERIALIZED VIEWto enable the columnstore on a continuous aggregate, then create the job that converts your data to the columnstore with a call to
add_columnstore_policy.
Hypertables:
When you create a hypertable using CREATE TABLE ... WITH ..., the default partitioning column is automatically the first column with a timestamp data type. Also, TimescaleDB creates a columnstore policy that automatically converts your data to the columnstore, after an interval equal to the value of the chunk_interval, defined through
compress_afterin the policy. This columnar format enables fast scanning and aggregation, optimizing performance for analytical workloads while also saving significant storage space. In the columnstore conversion, hypertable chunks are compressed by up to 98%, and organized for efficient, large-scale queries.
You can customize this policy later using alter_job. However, to change
afteror
created_before, the compression settings, or the hypertable the policy is acting on, you must remove the columnstore policy and add a new one.
You can also manually convert chunks in a hypertable to the columnstore.
When columnstore is enabled, bloom filters are enabled by default, and every new chunk has a bloom index. Bloom indexes are not retrofitted, existing chunks need to be fully recompressed to have the bloom indexes present. If you converted chunks to columnstore using TimescaleDB v2.19.3 or below, to enable bloom filters on that data you have to convert those chunks to the rowstore, then convert them back to the columnstore.
To view the policies that you set or the policies that already exist, see informational views.
A columnstore policy is applied on a per-chunk basis. If you remove an existing policy and then add a new one, the new policy applies only to the chunks that have not yet been converted to columnstore. The existing chunks in the columnstore remain unchanged. This means that chunks with different columnstore settings can co-exist in the same hypertable.Since TimescaleDB v2.18.0
To create a columnstore job:
Enable columnstore
For efficient queries on data in the columnstore, remember to
segmentbythe column you will use most often to filter your data.
Use
ALTER MATERIALIZED VIEWfor a continuous aggregateALTER MATERIALIZED VIEW assets_candlestick_daily SET (timescaledb.enable_columnstore = true,timescaledb.segmentby = 'symbol');
Use
CREATE TABLEfor a hypertable. The columnstore policy is created automatically.CREATE TABLE crypto_ticks ("time" TIMESTAMPTZ,symbol TEXT,price DOUBLE PRECISION,day_volume NUMERIC) WITH (tsdb.hypertable,tsdb.segmentby='symbol',tsdb.orderby='time DESC');
For TimescaleDB v2.23.0 and higher, the table is automatically partitioned on the first column in the table with a timestamp data type. If multiple columns are suitable candidates as a partitioning column, TimescaleDB throws an error and asks for an explicit definition. For earlier versions, set
partition_columnto a time column.
If you are self-hosting TimescaleDB v2.20.0 to v2.22.1, to convert your data to the columnstore after a specific time interval, you have to call [add_columnstore_policy] after you call CREATE TABLE
If you are self-hosting TimescaleDB v2.19.3 and below, create a Postgres relational table, then convert it using create_hypertable. You then enable hypercore with a call to ALTER TABLE.
Add a policy to move chunks to the columnstore at a specific time interval
For example:
60 days after the data was added to the table:CALL add_columnstore_policy('crypto_ticks', after => INTERVAL '60d');
3 months prior to the moment you run the query:CALL add_columnstore_policy('crypto_ticks', created_before => INTERVAL '3 months');
With an integer-based time column:CALL add_columnstore_policy('table_with_bigint_time', BIGINT '600000');
Older than eight weeks:CALL add_columnstore_policy('cpu_weekly', INTERVAL '8 weeks');
Control the time your policy runs:
When you use a policy with a fixed schedule, TimescaleDB uses the
initial_starttime to compute the next start time. When TimescaleDB finishes executing a policy, it picks the next available time on the schedule, skipping any candidate start times that have already passed.
When you set the
next_starttime, it only changes the start time of the next immediate execution. It does not change the computation of the next scheduled execution after that next execution. To change the schedule so a policy starts at a specific time, you need to set
initial_start. To change the next immediate execution, you need to set
next_start. For example, to modify a policy to execute on a fixed schedule 15 minutes past the hour, and every hour, you need to set both
initial_startand
next_startusing
alter_job:select * from alter_job(1000, fixed_schedule => true, initial_start => '2025-07-11 10:15:00', next_start =>'2025-07-11 11:15:00');
View the policies that you set or the policies that already existSELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.jobsWHERE proc_name='policy_compression';
Calls to
add_columnstore_policy require either
after or
created_before, but cannot have both.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
hypertable
|REGCLASS
|-
|✔
|Name of the hypertable or continuous aggregate to run this job on.
after
|INTERVAL or INTEGER
|-
|✖
|Add chunks containing data older than
now - {after}::interval to the columnstore.
Use an object type that matchs the time column type in
hypertable:
after is mutually exclusive with
created_before.
created_before
|INTERVAL
|NULL
|✖
|Add chunks with a creation time of
now() - created_before to the columnstore.
created_before is
schedule_interval
|INTERVAL
|12 hours when chunk_time_interval >=
1 day for
hypertable. Otherwise
chunk_time_interval /
2.
|✖
|Set the interval between the finish time of the last execution of this policy and the next start.
initial_start
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|The interval from the finish time of the last execution to the next_start.
|✖
|Set the time this job is first run. This is also the time that
next_start is calculated from.
next_start
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|-
|✖
|Set the start time of the next immediate execution. It does not change the computation of the next scheduled time after the next execution.
timezone
|TEXT
|UTC. However, daylight savings time(DST) changes may shift this alignment.
|✖
|Set to a valid time zone to mitigate DST shifting. If
initial_start is set, subsequent executions of this policy are aligned on
initial_start.
if_not_exists
|BOOLEAN
false
|✖
|Set to
true so this job fails with a warning rather than an error if a columnstore policy already exists on
hypertable
Keywords
