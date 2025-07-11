Latest

Create a job that automatically moves chunks in a hypertable to the columnstore after a specific time interval.

  • Continuous aggregates:

    You first call ALTER MATERIALIZED VIEW to enable the columnstore on a continuous aggregate, then create the job that converts your data to the columnstore with a call to add_columnstore_policy.

  • Hypertables:

    When you create a hypertable using CREATE TABLE ... WITH ..., the default partitioning column is automatically the first column with a timestamp data type. Also, TimescaleDB creates a columnstore policy that automatically converts your data to the columnstore, after an interval equal to the value of the chunk_interval, defined through compress_after in the policy. This columnar format enables fast scanning and aggregation, optimizing performance for analytical workloads while also saving significant storage space. In the columnstore conversion, hypertable chunks are compressed by up to 98%, and organized for efficient, large-scale queries.

    You can customize this policy later using alter_job. However, to change after or created_before, the compression settings, or the hypertable the policy is acting on, you must remove the columnstore policy and add a new one.

    You can also manually convert chunks in a hypertable to the columnstore.

When columnstore is enabled, bloom filters are enabled by default, and every new chunk has a bloom index. Bloom indexes are not retrofitted, existing chunks need to be fully recompressed to have the bloom indexes present. If you converted chunks to columnstore using TimescaleDB v2.19.3 or below, to enable bloom filters on that data you have to convert those chunks to the rowstore, then convert them back to the columnstore.

To view the policies that you set or the policies that already exist, see informational views.

A columnstore policy is applied on a per-chunk basis. If you remove an existing policy and then add a new one, the new policy applies only to the chunks that have not yet been converted to columnstore. The existing chunks in the columnstore remain unchanged. This means that chunks with different columnstore settings can co-exist in the same hypertable.

Since TimescaleDB v2.18.0

Samples

To create a columnstore job:

  • Enable columnstore

    For efficient queries on data in the columnstore, remember to segmentby the column you will use most often to filter your data.

    • Use ALTER MATERIALIZED VIEW for a continuous aggregate

      ALTER MATERIALIZED VIEW assets_candlestick_daily SET (
         timescaledb.enable_columnstore = true, 
         timescaledb.segmentby = 'symbol');

    • Use CREATE TABLE for a hypertable. The columnstore policy is created automatically.

      CREATE TABLE crypto_ticks (
         "time" TIMESTAMPTZ,
         symbol TEXT,
         price DOUBLE PRECISION,
         day_volume NUMERIC
      ) WITH (
        tsdb.hypertable,
        tsdb.segmentby='symbol', 
        tsdb.orderby='time DESC'
      );

      For TimescaleDB v2.23.0 and higher, the table is automatically partitioned on the first column in the table with a timestamp data type. If multiple columns are suitable candidates as a partitioning column, TimescaleDB throws an error and asks for an explicit definition. For earlier versions, set partition_column to a time column.

      If you are self-hosting TimescaleDB v2.20.0 to v2.22.1, to convert your data to the columnstore after a specific time interval, you have to call [add_columnstore_policy] after you call CREATE TABLE

      If you are self-hosting TimescaleDB v2.19.3 and below, create a Postgres relational table, then convert it using create_hypertable. You then enable hypercore with a call to ALTER TABLE.

  • Add a policy to move chunks to the columnstore at a specific time interval

    For example:

    • 60 days after the data was added to the table:

      CALL add_columnstore_policy('crypto_ticks', after => INTERVAL '60d');

    • 3 months prior to the moment you run the query:

      CALL add_columnstore_policy('crypto_ticks', created_before => INTERVAL '3 months');

    • With an integer-based time column:

      CALL add_columnstore_policy('table_with_bigint_time', BIGINT '600000');

    • Older than eight weeks:

      CALL add_columnstore_policy('cpu_weekly', INTERVAL '8 weeks');

    • Control the time your policy runs:

      When you use a policy with a fixed schedule, TimescaleDB uses the initial_start time to compute the next start time. When TimescaleDB finishes executing a policy, it picks the next available time on the schedule, skipping any candidate start times that have already passed.

      When you set the next_start time, it only changes the start time of the next immediate execution. It does not change the computation of the next scheduled execution after that next execution. To change the schedule so a policy starts at a specific time, you need to set initial_start. To change the next immediate execution, you need to set next_start. For example, to modify a policy to execute on a fixed schedule 15 minutes past the hour, and every hour, you need to set both initial_start and next_start using alter_job:

      select * from alter_job(1000, fixed_schedule => true, initial_start => '2025-07-11 10:15:00', next_start => 
      '2025-07-11 11:15:00');

  • View the policies that you set or the policies that already exist 

    SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.jobs
    WHERE proc_name='policy_compression';

    See timescaledb_information.jobs.

Arguments

Calls to add_columnstore_policy require either after or created_before, but cannot have both.

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
hypertableREGCLASS-Name of the hypertable or continuous aggregate to run this job on.
afterINTERVAL or INTEGER-Add chunks containing data older than now - {after}::interval to the columnstore.
Use an object type that matchs the time column type in hypertable:
  • TIMESTAMP, TIMESTAMPTZ, or DATE: use an INTERVAL type.
  • Integer-based timestamps : set an integer type using the integer_now_func.
after is mutually exclusive with created_before.
created_beforeINTERVALNULLAdd chunks with a creation time of now() - created_before to the columnstore.
created_before is
  • Not supported for continuous aggregates.
  • Mutually exclusive with after.
schedule_intervalINTERVAL12 hours when chunk_time_interval >= 1 day for hypertable. Otherwise chunk_time_interval / 2.Set the interval between the finish time of the last execution of this policy and the next start.
initial_startTIMESTAMPTZThe interval from the finish time of the last execution to the next_start.Set the time this job is first run. This is also the time that next_start is calculated from.
next_startTIMESTAMPTZ-Set the start time of the next immediate execution. It does not change the computation of the next scheduled time after the next execution.
timezoneTEXTUTC. However, daylight savings time(DST) changes may shift this alignment.Set to a valid time zone to mitigate DST shifting. If initial_start is set, subsequent executions of this policy are aligned on initial_start.
if_not_existsBOOLEANfalseSet to true so this job fails with a warning rather than an error if a columnstore policy already exists on hypertable

Keywords

columnstorehypercorepolicies

