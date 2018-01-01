Latest

convert_to_columnstore()

Manually convert a specific chunk in the hypertable rowstore to the columnstore.

Although convert_to_columnstore gives you more fine-grained control, best practice is to use add_columnstore_policy. You can also add chunks to the columnstore at a specific time running the job associated with your columnstore policy manually.

To move a chunk from the columnstore back to the rowstore, use convert_to_rowstore.

Since TimescaleDB v2.18.0

Samples

To convert a single chunk to columnstore:

CALL convert_to_columnstore('_timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_2_chunk');

Arguments

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
chunkREGCLASS-Name of the chunk to add to the columnstore.
if_not_columnstoreBOOLEANtrueSet to false so this job fails with an error rather than a warning if chunk is already in the columnstore.
recompressBOOLEANfalseSet to true to recompress. In-memory recompression is attempted first; it falls back to internal decompress/compress.

Returns

Calls to convert_to_columnstore return:

ColumnTypeDescription
chunk name or tableREGCLASS or StringThe name of the chunk added to the columnstore, or a table-like result set with zero or more rows.

Keywords

columnstorerowstorehypercore

