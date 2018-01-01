Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Manually convert a specific chunk in the hypertable rowstore to the columnstore.

Although convert_to_columnstore gives you more fine-grained control, best practice is to use add_columnstore_policy . You can also add chunks to the columnstore at a specific time running the job associated with your columnstore policy manually.

To move a chunk from the columnstore back to the rowstore, use convert_to_rowstore .

To convert a single chunk to columnstore:

CALL convert_to_columnstore ( '_timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_2_chunk' ) ; Copy

Name Type Default Required Description chunk REGCLASS - ✔ Name of the chunk to add to the columnstore. if_not_columnstore BOOLEAN true ✖ Set to false so this job fails with an error rather than a warning if chunk is already in the columnstore. recompress BOOLEAN false ✖ Set to true to recompress. In-memory recompression is attempted first; it falls back to internal decompress/compress.

Calls to convert_to_columnstore return: