Remove a columnstore policy from a hypertable or continuous aggregate.

To restart automatic chunk migration to the columnstore, you need to call add_columnstore_policy again.

You see the columnstore policies in the informational views.

Remove the columnstore policy from the cpu table : CALL remove_columnstore_policy ( 'cpu' ) ; Copy

Remove the columnstore policy from the cpu_weekly continuous aggregate: CALL remove_columnstore_policy ( 'cpu_weekly' ) ; Copy