Remove a columnstore policy from a hypertable or continuous aggregate.

To restart automatic chunk migration to the columnstore, you need to call add_columnstore_policy again.

Since TimescaleDB v2.18.0

Samples

You see the columnstore policies in the informational views.

  • Remove the columnstore policy from the cpu table:

    CALL remove_columnstore_policy('cpu');

  • Remove the columnstore policy from the cpu_weekly continuous aggregate:

    CALL remove_columnstore_policy('cpu_weekly');

Arguments

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
hypertableREGCLASS-Name of the hypertable or continuous aggregate to remove the policy from
if_existsBOOLEANfalseSet to true so this job fails with a warning rather than an error if a columnstore policy does not exist on hypertable

