Jobs scheduled using the TimescaleDB automation framework run periodically in a background worker. You can change the schedule of these jobs with the alter_job function. To alter an existing job, refer to it by job_id . The job_id runs a given job, and its current schedule can be found in the timescaledb_information.jobs view, which lists information about every scheduled jobs, as well as in timescaledb_information.job_stats . The job_stats view also gives information about when each job was last run and other useful statistics for deciding what the new schedule should be.

When a job run results in a runtime failure, the next start of the job is calculated taking into account both its retry_period and schedule_interval . The next_start time is calculated using the following formula:

next_start = finish_time + consecutive_failures * retry_period ± jitter Copy

where jitter (± 13%) is added to avoid the "thundering herds" effect.

To ensure that the next_start time is not put off indefinitely or produce timestamps so large they end up out of range, it is capped at 5* schedule_interval . Also, more than 20 consecutive failures are not considered, so if the number of consecutive failures is higher, then it multiplies by 20.

Additionally, for jobs with fixed schedules, the system ensures that if the next start ( calculated as specified), surpasses the next scheduled execution, the job is executed again at the next scheduled slot and not after that. This ensures that the job does not miss scheduled executions.

There is a distinction between runtime failures that do not cause the job to crash and job crashes. In the event of a job crash, the next start calculation follows the same formula, but it is always at least 5 minutes after the job's last finish, to give an operator enough time to disable it before another crash.

Reschedule job ID 1000 so that it runs every two days : SELECT alter_job ( 1000 , schedule_interval = > INTERVAL '2 days' ) ; Copy

Disable scheduling of the compression policy on the conditions hypertable : SELECT alter_job ( job_id , scheduled = > false ) FROM timescaledb_information . jobs WHERE proc_name = 'policy_compression' AND hypertable_name = 'conditions' Copy

Reschedule continuous aggregate job ID 1000 so that it next runs at 9:00:00 on 15 March, 2020 : SELECT alter_job ( 1000 , next_start = > '2020-03-15 09:00:00.0+00' ) ; Copy

Alter a columnstore_policy : You can pause and restart a columnstore policy, change how often the policy runs and the job scheduling. To do this: Find the job ID for the columnstore policy: SELECT job_id , hypertable_name , config FROM timescaledb_information . jobs WHERE proc_name = 'policy_compression' ; Copy Update the policy: For example, to change the compression interval after 30 days instead of 7: SELECT alter_job ( 1000 , config = > '{"compress_after": "30 days"}' ) ; Copy However, to change the after or created_before , the compression settings, or the hypertable the policy is acting on, you must remove the columnstore policy and add a new one.



Name Type Default Required Description job_id INTEGER - ✔ The ID of the policy job being modified. schedule_interval INTERVAL 24 hours ✖ The interval at which the job runs. max_runtime INTERVAL - ✖ The maximum amount of time the job is allowed to run by the background worker scheduler before it is stopped. max_retries INTEGER - ✖ The number of times the job is retried if it fails. retry_period INTERVAL - ✖ The amount of time the scheduler waits between retries of the job on failure. scheduled BOOLEAN true ✖ Set to false to exclude this job from being run as a background job. config JSONB - ✖ Job-specific configuration, passed to the function when it runs. This includes: verbose_log : boolean, defaults to false . Enable verbose logging output when running the compression policy.

: boolean, defaults to . Enable verbose logging output when running the compression policy. maxchunks_to_compress : integer, defaults to 0 (no limit). The maximum number of chunks to compress during a policy run.

: integer, defaults to (no limit). The maximum number of chunks to compress during a policy run. recompress : boolean, defaults to true . Recompress partially compressed chunks.

: boolean, defaults to . Recompress partially compressed chunks. compress_after : see add_compression_policy .

: see . compress_created_before : see add_compression_policy . next_start TIMESTAMPTZ - ✖ The next time at which to run the job. The job can be paused by setting this value to infinity , and restarted with a value of now() . if_exists BOOLEAN false ✖ Set to true to issue a notice instead of an error if the job does not exist. check_config REGPROC - ✖ A function that takes a single argument, the JSONB config structure. The function is expected to raise an error if the configuration is not valid, and return nothing otherwise. Can be used to validate the configuration when updating a job. Only functions, not procedures, are allowed as values for check_config . fixed_schedule BOOLEAN false ✖ To enable fixed scheduled job runs, set to true . initial_start TIMESTAMPTZ - ✖ Set the time when the fixed_schedule job run starts. For example, 19:10:25-07 . timezone TEXT UTC ✖ Address the 1-hour shift in start time when clocks change from Daylight Saving Time to Standard Time . For example, America/Sao_Paulo .

When a job begins, the next_start parameter is set to infinity . This prevents the job from attempting to be started again while it is running. When the job completes, whether or not the job is successful, the parameter is automatically updated to the next computed start time.

Note that altering the next_start value is only effective for the next execution of the job in case of fixed schedules. On the next execution, it will automatically return to the schedule.