Jobs scheduled using the TimescaleDB automation framework run periodically in a background worker. You can change the schedule of these jobs with the alter_job function. To alter an existing job, refer to it by job_id. The job_id runs a given job, and its current schedule can be found in the timescaledb_information.jobs view, which lists information about every scheduled jobs, as well as in timescaledb_information.job_stats. The job_stats view also gives information about when each job was last run and other useful statistics for deciding what the new schedule should be.

Calculate the next start on failure

When a job run results in a runtime failure, the next start of the job is calculated taking into account both its retry_period and schedule_interval. The next_start time is calculated using the following formula:

next_start = finish_time + consecutive_failures * retry_period ± jitter

where jitter (± 13%) is added to avoid the "thundering herds" effect.

To ensure that the next_start time is not put off indefinitely or produce timestamps so large they end up out of range, it is capped at 5*schedule_interval. Also, more than 20 consecutive failures are not considered, so if the number of consecutive failures is higher, then it multiplies by 20.

Additionally, for jobs with fixed schedules, the system ensures that if the next start ( calculated as specified), surpasses the next scheduled execution, the job is executed again at the next scheduled slot and not after that. This ensures that the job does not miss scheduled executions.

There is a distinction between runtime failures that do not cause the job to crash and job crashes. In the event of a job crash, the next start calculation follows the same formula, but it is always at least 5 minutes after the job's last finish, to give an operator enough time to disable it before another crash.

Samples

  • Reschedule job ID 1000 so that it runs every two days:

    SELECT alter_job(1000, schedule_interval => INTERVAL '2 days');

  • Disable scheduling of the compression policy on the conditions hypertable:

    SELECT alter_job(job_id, scheduled => false)
    FROM timescaledb_information.jobs
    WHERE proc_name = 'policy_compression' AND hypertable_name = 'conditions'

  • Reschedule continuous aggregate job ID 1000 so that it next runs at 9:00:00 on 15 March, 2020:

    SELECT alter_job(1000, next_start => '2020-03-15 09:00:00.0+00');

  • Alter a columnstore_policy:

    You can pause and restart a columnstore policy, change how often the policy runs and the job scheduling. To do this:

    1. Find the job ID for the columnstore policy:

      SELECT job_id, hypertable_name, config
      FROM timescaledb_information.jobs
      WHERE proc_name = 'policy_compression';

    2. Update the policy:

      For example, to change the compression interval after 30 days instead of 7:

      SELECT alter_job(1000, config => '{"compress_after": "30 days"}');

      However, to change the after or created_before, the compression settings, or the hypertable the policy is acting on, you must remove the columnstore policy and add a new one.

Arguments

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
job_idINTEGER-The ID of the policy job being modified.
schedule_intervalINTERVAL24 hoursThe interval at which the job runs.
max_runtimeINTERVAL-The maximum amount of time the job is allowed to run by the background worker scheduler before it is stopped.
max_retriesINTEGER-The number of times the job is retried if it fails.
retry_periodINTERVAL-The amount of time the scheduler waits between retries of the job on failure.
scheduledBOOLEANtrueSet to false to exclude this job from being run as a background job.
configJSONB-Job-specific configuration, passed to the function when it runs. This includes:
  • verbose_log: boolean, defaults to false. Enable verbose logging output when running the compression policy.
  • maxchunks_to_compress: integer, defaults to 0 (no limit). The maximum number of chunks to compress during a policy run.
  • recompress: boolean, defaults to true. Recompress partially compressed chunks.
  • compress_after: see add_compression_policy.
  • compress_created_before: see add_compression_policy.
next_startTIMESTAMPTZ-The next time at which to run the job. The job can be paused by setting this value to infinity, and restarted with a value of now().
if_existsBOOLEANfalseSet to true to issue a notice instead of an error if the job does not exist.
check_configREGPROC-A function that takes a single argument, the JSONB config structure. The function is expected to raise an error if the configuration is not valid, and return nothing otherwise. Can be used to validate the configuration when updating a job. Only functions, not procedures, are allowed as values for check_config.
fixed_scheduleBOOLEANfalseTo enable fixed scheduled job runs, set to true.
initial_startTIMESTAMPTZ-Set the time when the fixed_schedule job run starts. For example, 19:10:25-07.
timezoneTEXTUTCAddress the 1-hour shift in start time when clocks change from Daylight Saving Time to Standard Time. For example, America/Sao_Paulo.

When a job begins, the next_start parameter is set to infinity. This prevents the job from attempting to be started again while it is running. When the job completes, whether or not the job is successful, the parameter is automatically updated to the next computed start time.

Note that altering the next_start value is only effective for the next execution of the job in case of fixed schedules. On the next execution, it will automatically return to the schedule.

Returns

ColumnTypeDescription
job_idINTEGERThe ID of the job being modified
schedule_intervalINTERVALThe interval at which the job runs. Defaults to 24 hours
max_runtimeINTERVALThe maximum amount of time the job is allowed to run by the background worker scheduler before it is stopped
max_retriesINTEGERThe number of times the job is retried if it fails
retry_periodINTERVALThe amount of time the scheduler waits between retries of the job on failure
scheduledBOOLEANReturns true if the job is executed by the TimescaleDB scheduler
configJSONBJob-specific configuration, passed to the function when it runs
next_startTIMESTAMPTZThe next time to run the job
check_configTEXTThe function used to validate updated job configurations

Keywords

jobs

