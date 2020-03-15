alter_job()CommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.
Jobs scheduled using the TimescaleDB automation framework run periodically in
a background worker. You can change the schedule of these jobs with the
alter_job function. To alter an existing job, refer to it by
job_id. The
job_id runs a given job, and its current schedule can be found in the
timescaledb_information.jobs view, which lists information about every
scheduled jobs, as well as in
timescaledb_information.job_stats. The
job_stats view also gives information about when each job was last run and
other useful statistics for deciding what the new schedule should be.
When a job run results in a runtime failure, the next start of the job is calculated taking into account both its
retry_period and
schedule_interval.
The
next_start time is calculated using the following formula:
next_start = finish_time + consecutive_failures * retry_period ± jitter
where jitter (± 13%) is added to avoid the "thundering herds" effect.
To ensure that the
next_start time is not put off indefinitely or produce timestamps so large they end up out of range, it is capped at 5*
schedule_interval.
Also, more than 20 consecutive failures are not considered, so if the number of consecutive failures is higher, then it multiplies by 20.
Additionally, for jobs with fixed schedules, the system ensures that if the next start ( calculated as specified), surpasses the next scheduled execution, the job is executed again at the next scheduled slot and not after that. This ensures that the job does not miss scheduled executions.
There is a distinction between runtime failures that do not cause the job to crash and job crashes. In the event of a job crash, the next start calculation follows the same formula, but it is always at least 5 minutes after the job's last finish, to give an operator enough time to disable it before another crash.
Reschedule job ID
1000so that it runs every two days:SELECT alter_job(1000, schedule_interval => INTERVAL '2 days');
Disable scheduling of the compression policy on the
conditionshypertable:SELECT alter_job(job_id, scheduled => false)FROM timescaledb_information.jobsWHERE proc_name = 'policy_compression' AND hypertable_name = 'conditions'
Reschedule continuous aggregate job ID
1000so that it next runs at 9:00:00 on 15 March, 2020:SELECT alter_job(1000, next_start => '2020-03-15 09:00:00.0+00');
Alter a columnstore_policy:
You can pause and restart a columnstore policy, change how often the policy runs and the job scheduling. To do this:
Find the job ID for the columnstore policy:SELECT job_id, hypertable_name, configFROM timescaledb_information.jobsWHERE proc_name = 'policy_compression';
Update the policy:
For example, to change the compression interval after 30 days instead of 7:SELECT alter_job(1000, config => '{"compress_after": "30 days"}');
However, to change the
afteror
created_before, the compression settings, or the hypertable the policy is acting on, you must remove the columnstore policy and add a new one.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
job_id
|INTEGER
|-
|✔
|The ID of the policy job being modified.
schedule_interval
|INTERVAL
|24 hours
|✖
|The interval at which the job runs.
max_runtime
|INTERVAL
|-
|✖
|The maximum amount of time the job is allowed to run by the background worker scheduler before it is stopped.
max_retries
|INTEGER
|-
|✖
|The number of times the job is retried if it fails.
retry_period
|INTERVAL
|-
|✖
|The amount of time the scheduler waits between retries of the job on failure.
scheduled
|BOOLEAN
true
|✖
|Set to
false to exclude this job from being run as a background job.
config
|JSONB
|-
|✖
|Job-specific configuration, passed to the function when it runs. This includes:
next_start
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|-
|✖
|The next time at which to run the job. The job can be paused by setting this value to
infinity, and restarted with a value of
now().
if_exists
|BOOLEAN
false
|✖
|Set to
true to issue a notice instead of an error if the job does not exist.
check_config
|REGPROC
|-
|✖
|A function that takes a single argument, the
JSONB
config structure. The function is expected to raise an error if the configuration is not valid, and return nothing otherwise. Can be used to validate the configuration when updating a job. Only functions, not procedures, are allowed as values for
check_config.
fixed_schedule
|BOOLEAN
false
|✖
|To enable fixed scheduled job runs, set to
true.
initial_start
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|-
|✖
|Set the time when the
fixed_schedule job run starts. For example,
19:10:25-07.
timezone
|TEXT
UTC
|✖
|Address the 1-hour shift in start time when clocks change from Daylight Saving Time to Standard Time. For example,
America/Sao_Paulo.
When a job begins, the
next_start parameter is set to
infinity. This
prevents the job from attempting to be started again while it is running. When
the job completes, whether or not the job is successful, the parameter is
automatically updated to the next computed start time.
Note that altering the
next_start value is only effective for the next
execution of the job in case of fixed schedules. On the next execution, it will
automatically return to the schedule.
|Column
|Type
|Description
job_id
|INTEGER
|The ID of the job being modified
schedule_interval
|INTERVAL
|The interval at which the job runs. Defaults to 24 hours
max_runtime
|INTERVAL
|The maximum amount of time the job is allowed to run by the background worker scheduler before it is stopped
max_retries
|INTEGER
|The number of times the job is retried if it fails
retry_period
|INTERVAL
|The amount of time the scheduler waits between retries of the job on failure
scheduled
|BOOLEAN
|Returns
true if the job is executed by the TimescaleDB scheduler
config
|JSONB
|Job-specific configuration, passed to the function when it runs
next_start
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|The next time to run the job
check_config
|TEXT
|The function used to validate updated job configurations
