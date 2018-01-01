Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Self-hosted products
MST
You back up and restore each self-hosted Postgres database with TimescaleDB enabled using the native
Postgres
pg_dump and
pg_restore commands. This also works for compressed hypertables,
you don't have to decompress the chunks before you begin.
If you are using
pg_dump to backup regularly, make sure you keep
track of the versions of Postgres and TimescaleDB you are running. For more
information, see Versions are mismatched when dumping and restoring a database.
This page shows you how to:
You can also upgrade between different versions of TimescaleDB.
- A source database to backup from, and a target database to restore to.
- Install the
psqland
pg_dumpPostgres client tools on your migration machine.
You backup and restore an entire database using
pg_dump and
psql.
In terminal:
Set your connection strings
These variables hold the connection information for the source database to backup from and the target database to restore to:export SOURCE=postgres://<user>:<password>@<source host>:<source port>/<db_name>export TARGET=postgres://<user>:<password>@<source host>:<source port>
Backup your databasepg_dump -d "$SOURCE" \-Fc -f <db_name>.bak
You may see some errors while
pg_dumpis running. See Troubleshooting self-hosted TimescaleDB to check if they can be safely ignored.
Restore your database from the backup
Connect to your target database:psql -d "$TARGET"
Create a new database and enable TimescaleDB:CREATE DATABASE <restoration database>;\c <restoration database>CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS timescaledb;
Put your database in the right state for restoring:SELECT timescaledb_pre_restore();
Restore the database:pg_restore -Fc -d <restoration database> <db_name>.bak
Return your database to normal operations:SELECT timescaledb_post_restore();
Do not use
pg_restorewith the
-joption. This option does not correctly restore the TimescaleDB catalogs.
pg_dump provides flags that allow you to specify tables or schemas
to back up. However, using these flags means that the dump lacks necessary
information that TimescaleDB requires to understand the relationship between
them. Even if you explicitly specify both the hypertable and all of its
constituent chunks, the dump would still not contain all the information it
needs to recreate the hypertable on restore.
To backup individual hypertables, backup the database schema, then backup only the tables you need. You also use this method to backup individual plain tables.
Set your connection strings
These variables hold the connection information for the source database to backup from and the target database to restore to:export SOURCE=postgres://<user>:<password>@<source host>:<source port>/<db_name>export TARGET=postgres://<user>:<password>@<source host>:<source port>/<db_name>
Backup the database schema and individual tables
Back up the hypertable schema:pg_dump -s -d $SOURCE --table <table-name> > schema.sql
Backup hypertable data to a CSV file:
For each hypertable to backup:psql -d $SOURCE \-c "\COPY (SELECT * FROM <table-name>) TO <table-name>.csv DELIMITER ',' CSV"
Restore the schema to the target databasepsql -d $TARGET < schema.sql
Restore hypertables from the backup
For each hypertable to backup:
Recreate the hypertable:psql -d $TARGET -c "SELECT create_hypertable(<table-name>, <partition>)"
When you create the new hypertable, you do not need to use the same parameters as existed in the source database. This can provide a good opportunity for you to re-organize your hypertables if you need to. For example, you can change the partitioning key, the number of partitions, or the chunk interval sizes.
Restore the data:psql -d $TARGET -c "\COPY <table-name> FROM <table-name>.csv CSV"
The standard
COPYcommand in Postgres is single threaded. If you have a lot of data, you can speed up the copy using the timescaledb-parallel-copy.
Best practice is to backup and restore a database at a time. However, if you have superuser access to
Postgres instance with TimescaleDB installed, you can use
pg_dumpall to back up all Postgres databases in a
cluster, including global objects that are common to all databases, namely database roles, tablespaces,
and privilege grants. You restore the Postgres instance using
psql. For more information, see the
Postgres documentation.
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.