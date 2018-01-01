Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

When you run TimescaleDB in a containerized environment, you can use continuous archiving with a WAL-E container. These containers are sometimes referred to as sidecars, because they run alongside the main container. A WAL-E sidecar image works with TimescaleDB as well as regular Postgres. In this section, you can set up archiving to your local filesystem with a main TimescaleDB container called timescaledb , and a WAL-E sidecar called wale . When you are ready to implement this in your production deployment, you can adapt the instructions here to do archiving against cloud providers such as AWS S3, and run it in an orchestration framework such as Kubernetes.

Try for free on Tiger Cloud Tiger Cloud is a fully managed service with automatic backup and restore, high availability with replication, seamless scaling and resizing, and much more. You can try Tiger Cloud free for thirty days. Try for free

To make TimescaleDB use the WAL-E sidecar for archiving, the two containers need to share a network. To do this, you need to create a Docker network and then launch TimescaleDB with archiving turned on, using the newly created network. When you launch TimescaleDB, you need to explicitly set the location of the write-ahead log ( POSTGRES_INITDB_WALDIR ) and data directory ( PGDATA ) so that you can share them with the WAL-E sidecar. Both must reside in a Docker volume, by default a volume is created for /var/lib/postgresql/data . When you have started TimescaleDB, you can log in and create tables and data.

Deprecation This section describes a feature that is deprecated. We strongly recommend that you do not use this feature in a production environment. If you need more information, contact us .

Running the TimescaleDB container in Docker Create the docker container: docker network create timescaledb-net Copy Launch TimescaleDB, with archiving turned on: docker run \ --name timescaledb \ --network timescaledb-net \ -e POSTGRES_PASSWORD=insecure \ -e POSTGRES_INITDB_WALDIR=/var/lib/postgresql/data/pg_wal \ -e PGDATA=/var/lib/postgresql/data/pg_data \ timescale/timescaledb:latest-pg10 postgres \ -cwal_level=archive \ -carchive_mode=on \ -carchive_command="/usr/bin/wget wale/wal-push/%f -O -" \ -carchive_timeout=600 \ -ccheckpoint_timeout=700 \ -cmax_wal_senders=1 Copy Run TimescaleDB within Docker: docker exec -it timescaledb psql -U postgres Copy

The WAL-E Docker image runs a web endpoint that accepts WAL-E commands across an HTTP API. This allows Postgres to communicate with the WAL-E sidecar over the internal network to trigger archiving. You can also use the container to invoke WAL-E directly. The Docker image accepts standard WAL-E environment variables to configure the archiving backend, so you can issue commands from services such as AWS S3. For information about configuring, see the official WAL-E documentation .

To enable the WAL-E docker image to perform archiving, it needs to use the same network and data volumes as the TimescaleDB container. It also needs to know the location of the write-ahead log and data directories. You can pass all this information to WAL-E when you start it. In this example, the WAL-E image listens for commands on the timescaledb-net internal network at port 80, and writes backups to ~/backups on the Docker host.

Performing the backup using the WAL-E sidecar Start the WAL-E container with the required information about the container. In this example, the container is called timescaledb-wale : docker run \ --name wale \ --network timescaledb-net \ --volumes-from timescaledb \ -v ~/backups:/backups \ -e WALE_LOG_DESTINATION=stderr \ -e PGWAL=/var/lib/postgresql/data/pg_wal \ -e PGDATA=/var/lib/postgresql/data/pg_data \ -e PGHOST=timescaledb \ -e PGPASSWORD=insecure \ -e PGUSER=postgres \ -e WALE_FILE_PREFIX=file://localhost/backups \ timescale/timescaledb-wale:latest Copy Start the backup: docker exec wale wal-e backup-push /var/lib/postgresql/data/pg_data Copy Alternatively, you can start the backup using the sidecar's HTTP endpoint. This requires exposing the sidecar's port 80 on the Docker host by mapping it to an open port. In this example, it is mapped to port 8080: curl http://localhost:8080/backup-push Copy

You should do base backups at regular intervals daily, to minimize the amount of WAL-E replay, and to make recoveries faster. To make new base backups, re-trigger a base backup as shown here, either manually or on a schedule. If you run TimescaleDB on Kubernetes, there is built-in support for scheduling cron jobs that can invoke base backups using the WAL-E container's HTTP API.

To recover the database instance from the backup archive, create a new TimescaleDB container, and restore the database and configuration files from the base backup. Then you can relaunch the sidecar and the database.

Restoring database files from backup Create the docker container: docker create \ --name timescaledb-recovered \ --network timescaledb-net \ -e POSTGRES_PASSWORD=insecure \ -e POSTGRES_INITDB_WALDIR=/var/lib/postgresql/data/pg_wal \ -e PGDATA=/var/lib/postgresql/data/pg_data \ timescale/timescaledb:latest-pg10 postgres Copy Restore the database files from the base backup: docker run -it --rm \ -v ~/backups:/backups \ --volumes-from timescaledb-recovered \ -e WALE_LOG_DESTINATION=stderr \ -e WALE_FILE_PREFIX=file://localhost/backups \ timescale/timescaledb-wale:latest \wal-e \ backup-fetch /var/lib/postgresql/data/pg_data LATEST Copy Recreate the configuration files. These are backed up from the original database instance: docker run -it --rm \ --volumes-from timescaledb-recovered \ timescale/timescaledb:latest-pg10 \ cp /usr/local/share/postgresql/pg_ident.conf.sample /var/lib/postgresql/data/pg_data/pg_ident.conf docker run -it --rm \ --volumes-from timescaledb-recovered \ timescale/timescaledb:latest-pg10 \ cp /usr/local/share/postgresql/postgresql.conf.sample /var/lib/postgresql/data/pg_data/postgresql.conf docker run -it --rm \ --volumes-from timescaledb-recovered \ timescale/timescaledb:latest-pg10 \ sh -c 'echo "local all postgres trust" > /var/lib/postgresql/data/pg_data/pg_hba.conf' Copy Create a recovery.conf file that tells Postgres how to recover: docker run -it --rm \ --volumes-from timescaledb-recovered \ timescale/timescaledb:latest-pg10 \ sh -c 'echo "restore_command='\''/usr/bin/wget wale/wal-fetch/%f -O -'\''" > /var/lib/postgresql/data/pg_data/recovery.conf' Copy

When you have recovered the data and the configuration files, and have created a recovery configuration file, you can relaunch the sidecar. You might need to remove the old one first. When you relaunch the sidecar, it replays the last WAL segments that might be missing from the base backup. The you can relaunch the database, and check that recovery was successful.