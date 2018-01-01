Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

For full instance physical backups (which are especially useful for starting up new replicas), pg_basebackup works with all TimescaleDB installation types. You can also use any of several external backup and restore managers such as pg_backrest , or barman . For ongoing physical backups, you can use wal-e , although this method is now deprecated. These tools all allow you to take online, physical backups of your entire instance, and many offer incremental backups and other automation options.