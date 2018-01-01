Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Self-hosted products
MST
You can migrate data to TimescaleDB from InfluxDB using the Outflux tool. Outflux is an open source tool built by Tiger Data for fast, seamless migrations. It pipes exported data directly to self-hosted TimescaleDB, and manages schema discovery, validation, and creation.
Important
Outflux works with earlier versions of InfluxDB. It does not work with InfluxDB version 2 and later.
Before you start, make sure you have:
- A running instance of InfluxDB and a means to connect to it.
- An self-hosted TimescaleDB instance and a means to connect to it.
- Data in your InfluxDB instance.
To import data from Outflux, follow these procedures:
- Install Outflux
- Discover, validate, and transfer schema to self-hosted TimescaleDB (optional)
- Migrate data to Timescale
Install Outflux from the GitHub repository. There are builds for Linux, Windows, and MacOS.
- Go to the releases section of the Outflux repository.
- Download the latest compressed tarball for your platform.
- Extract it to a preferred location.
Note
If you prefer to build Outflux from source, see the Outflux README for instructions.
To get help with Outflux, run
./outflux --help from the directory
where you installed it.
Outflux can:
- Discover the schema of an InfluxDB measurement
- Validate whether a table exists that can hold the transferred data
- Create a new table to satisfy the schema requirements if no valid table exists
Note
Outflux's
migrate command does schema transfer and data migration in one step.
For more information, see the migrate section.
Use this section if you want to validate and transfer your schema independently
of data migration.
To transfer your schema from InfluxDB to Timescale, run
outflux
schema-transfer:
outflux schema-transfer <DATABASE_NAME> <INFLUX_MEASUREMENT_NAME> \--input-server=http://localhost:8086 \--output-conn="dbname=tsdb user=tsdbadmin"
To transfer all measurements from the database, leave out the measurement name argument.
Note
This example uses the
postgres user and database to connect to the self-hosted TimescaleDB instance. For other connection options and configuration, see the Outflux
Github repo.
Outflux's
schema-transfer can use 1 of 4 schema strategies:
ValidateOnly: checks that self-hosted TimescaleDB is installed and that the specified database has a properly partitioned hypertable with the correct columns, but doesn't perform modifications
CreateIfMissing: runs the same checks as
ValidateOnly, and creates and properly partitions any missing hypertables
DropAndCreate: drops any existing table with the same name as the measurement, and creates a new hypertable and partitions it properly
DropCascadeAndCreate: performs the same action as
DropAndCreate, and also executes a cascade table drop if there is an existing table with the same name as the measurement
You can specify your schema strategy by passing a value to the
--schema-strategy option in the
schema-transfer command. The default
strategy is
CreateIfMissing.
By default, each tag and field in InfluxDB is treated as a separate column in
your TimescaleDB tables. To transfer tags and fields as a single JSONB column,
use the flag
--tags-as-json.
Transfer your schema and migrate your data all at once with the
migrate
command.
For example, run:
outflux migrate <DATABASE_NAME> <INFLUX_MEASUREMENT_NAME> \--input-server=http://localhost:8086 \--output-conn="dbname=tsdb user=tsdbadmin"
The schema strategy and connection options are the same as for
schema-transfer. For more information, see
Discover, validate, and transfer schema.
In addition,
outflux migrate also takes the following flags:
--limit: Pass a number,
N, to
--limitto export only the first
Nrows, ordered by time.
--fromand
to: Pass a timestamp to
--fromor
--toto specify a time window of data to migrate.
chunk-size: Changes the size of data chunks transferred. Data is pulled from the InfluxDB server in chunks of default size 15 000.
batch-size: Changes the number of rows in an insertion batch. Data is inserted into a self-hosted TimescaleDB database in batches that are 8000 rows by default.
For more flags, see the Github documentation for
outflux
migrate. Alternatively, see the command line help:
outflux migrate --help
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.