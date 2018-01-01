Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

You can migrate data to TimescaleDB from InfluxDB using the Outflux tool. Outflux is an open source tool built by Tiger Data for fast, seamless migrations. It pipes exported data directly to self-hosted TimescaleDB, and manages schema discovery, validation, and creation.

Important Outflux works with earlier versions of InfluxDB. It does not work with InfluxDB version 2 and later.

Before you start, make sure you have:

A running instance of InfluxDB and a means to connect to it.

An self-hosted TimescaleDB instance and a means to connect to it.

Data in your InfluxDB instance.

To import data from Outflux, follow these procedures:

Install Outflux from the GitHub repository. There are builds for Linux, Windows, and MacOS.

Go to the releases section of the Outflux repository. Download the latest compressed tarball for your platform. Extract it to a preferred location. Note If you prefer to build Outflux from source, see the Outflux README for instructions.

To get help with Outflux, run ./outflux --help from the directory where you installed it.

Outflux can:

Discover the schema of an InfluxDB measurement

Validate whether a table exists that can hold the transferred data

Create a new table to satisfy the schema requirements if no valid table exists

Note Outflux's migrate command does schema transfer and data migration in one step. For more information, see the migrate section. Use this section if you want to validate and transfer your schema independently of data migration.

To transfer your schema from InfluxDB to Timescale, run outflux schema-transfer :

outflux schema-transfer <DATABASE_NAME> <INFLUX_MEASUREMENT_NAME> \ --input-server=http://localhost:8086 \ --output-conn="dbname=tsdb user=tsdbadmin" Copy

To transfer all measurements from the database, leave out the measurement name argument.

Note This example uses the postgres user and database to connect to the self-hosted TimescaleDB instance. For other connection options and configuration, see the Outflux Github repo .

Outflux's schema-transfer can use 1 of 4 schema strategies:

ValidateOnly : checks that self-hosted TimescaleDB is installed and that the specified database has a properly partitioned hypertable with the correct columns, but doesn't perform modifications

: checks that self-hosted TimescaleDB is installed and that the specified database has a properly partitioned hypertable with the correct columns, but doesn't perform modifications CreateIfMissing : runs the same checks as ValidateOnly , and creates and properly partitions any missing hypertables

: runs the same checks as , and creates and properly partitions any missing hypertables DropAndCreate : drops any existing table with the same name as the measurement, and creates a new hypertable and partitions it properly

: drops any existing table with the same name as the measurement, and creates a new hypertable and partitions it properly DropCascadeAndCreate : performs the same action as DropAndCreate , and also executes a cascade table drop if there is an existing table with the same name as the measurement

You can specify your schema strategy by passing a value to the --schema-strategy option in the schema-transfer command. The default strategy is CreateIfMissing .

By default, each tag and field in InfluxDB is treated as a separate column in your TimescaleDB tables. To transfer tags and fields as a single JSONB column, use the flag --tags-as-json .

Transfer your schema and migrate your data all at once with the migrate command.

For example, run:

outflux migrate <DATABASE_NAME> <INFLUX_MEASUREMENT_NAME> \ --input-server=http://localhost:8086 \ --output-conn="dbname=tsdb user=tsdbadmin" Copy

The schema strategy and connection options are the same as for schema-transfer . For more information, see Discover, validate, and transfer schema.

In addition, outflux migrate also takes the following flags:

--limit : Pass a number, N , to --limit to export only the first N rows, ordered by time.

: Pass a number, , to to export only the first rows, ordered by time. --from and to : Pass a timestamp to --from or --to to specify a time window of data to migrate.

and : Pass a timestamp to or to specify a time window of data to migrate. chunk-size : Changes the size of data chunks transferred. Data is pulled from the InfluxDB server in chunks of default size 15 000.

: Changes the size of data chunks transferred. Data is pulled from the InfluxDB server in chunks of default size 15 000. batch-size : Changes the number of rows in an insertion batch. Data is inserted into a self-hosted TimescaleDB database in batches that are 8000 rows by default.

For more flags, see the Github documentation for outflux migrate . Alternatively, see the command line help: