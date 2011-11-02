Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Migrate larger databases by migrating your schema first, then migrating the data. This method copies each table or chunk separately, which allows you to restart midway if one copy operation fails.

Note For smaller databases, it may be more convenient to migrate your entire database at once. For more information, see the section on choosing a migration method.

Warning This method does not retain continuous aggregates calculated using already-deleted data. For example, if you delete raw data after a month but retain downsampled data in a continuous aggregate for a year, the continuous aggregate loses any data older than a month upon migration. If you must keep continuous aggregates calculated using deleted data, migrate your entire database at once. For more information, see the section on choosing a migration method.

The procedure to migrate your database requires these steps:

Warning Depending on your database size and network speed, steps that involve copying data can take a very long time. You can continue reading from your source database during this time, though performance could be slower. To avoid this problem, fork your database and migrate your data from the fork. If you write to the tables in your source database during the migration, the new writes might not be transferred to TimescaleDB. To avoid this problem, see the section on migrating an active database.

Before you begin, check that you have:

Installed the Postgres pg_dump and pg_restore utilities.

and utilities. Installed a client for connecting to Postgres. These instructions use psql , but any client works.

, but any client works. Created a new empty database in a self-hosted TimescaleDB instance. For more information, see the Install TimescaleDB. Provision your database with enough space for all your data.

Checked that any other Postgres extensions you use are compatible with TimescaleDB. For more information, see the list of compatible extensions. Install your other Postgres extensions.

Checked that you're running the same major version of Postgres on both your self-hosted TimescaleDB instance and your source database. For information about upgrading Postgres on your source database, see the upgrade instructions for self-hosted TimescaleDB and Managed Service for TimescaleDB .

. Checked that you're running the same major version of TimescaleDB on both your target and source database. For more information, see upgrading TimescaleDB.

Migrate your pre-data from your source database to self-hosted TimescaleDB. This includes table and schema definitions, as well as information on sequences, owners, and settings. This doesn't include TimescaleDB-specific schemas.

Migrating schema pre-data Dump the schema pre-data from your source database into a dump_pre_data.bak file, using your source database connection details. Exclude TimescaleDB-specific schemas. If you are prompted for a password, use your source database credentials: pg_dump -U <SOURCE_DB_USERNAME> -W \ -h <SOURCE_DB_HOST> -p <SOURCE_DB_PORT> -Fc -v \ --section=pre-data --exclude-schema="_timescaledb*" \ -f dump_pre_data.bak <DATABASE_NAME> Copy Restore the dumped data from the dump_pre_data.bak file into your self-hosted TimescaleDB instance, using your self-hosted TimescaleDB connection details. To avoid permissions errors, include the --no-owner flag: pg_restore -U tsdbadmin -W \ -h <HOST> -p <PORT> --no-owner -Fc \ -v -d tsdb dump_pre_data.bak Copy

After pre-data migration, your hypertables from your source database become regular Postgres tables in TimescaleDB. Recreate your hypertables in your self-hosted TimescaleDB instance to restore them.

Restoring hypertables in your self-hosted TimescaleDB instance Connect to your self-hosted TimescaleDB instance: psql "postgres://<USERNAME>:<PASSWORD>@<HOST>:<PORT>/<DATABSE>?sslmode=require" Copy Restore the hypertable: SELECT create_hypertable ( '<TABLE_NAME>' , by_range ( '<COLUMN_NAME>' , INTERVAL '<CHUNK_INTERVAL>' ) ) ; Copy

Note The by_range dimension builder is an addition to TimescaleDB 2.13.

After restoring your hypertables, return to your source database to copy your data, table by table.

Copying data from your source database Connect to your source database: psql "postgres://<SOURCE_DB_USERNAME>:<SOURCE_DB_PASSWORD>@<SOURCE_DB_HOST>:<SOURCE_DB_PORT>/<SOURCE_DB_NAME>?sslmode=require" Copy Dump the data from the first table into a .csv file: \COPY ( SELECT * FROM < TABLE_NAME > ) TO < TABLE_NAME > . csv CSV Copy Repeat for each table and hypertable you want to migrate.

Note If your tables are very large, you can migrate each table in multiple pieces. Split each table by time range, and copy each range individually. For example: \COPY ( SELECT * FROM < TABLE_NAME > WHERE time > '2021-11-01' AND time < '2011-11-02' ) TO < TABLE_NAME_DATE_RANGE > . csv CSV Copy

When you have copied your data into .csv files, you can restore it to self-hosted TimescaleDB by copying from the .csv files. There are two methods: using regular Postgres COPY , or using the TimescaleDB timescaledb-parallel-copy function. In tests, timescaledb-parallel-copy is 16% faster. The timescaledb-parallel-copy tool is not included by default. You must install the function.

Important Because COPY decompresses data, any compressed data in your source database is now stored uncompressed in your .csv files. If you provisioned your self-hosted TimescaleDB storage for your compressed data, the uncompressed data may take too much storage. To avoid this problem, periodically recompress your data as you copy it in. For more information on compression, see the compression section.

Restoring data into a Tiger Cloud service with timescaledb-parallel-copy At the command prompt, install timescaledb-parallel-copy : go get github.com/timescale/timescaledb-parallel-copy/cmd/timescaledb-parallel-copy Copy Use timescaledb-parallel-copy to import data into your Tiger Cloud service. Set <NUM_WORKERS> to twice the number of CPUs in your database. For example, if you have 4 CPUs, <NUM_WORKERS> should be 8 . timescaledb-parallel-copy \ --connection "host=<HOST> \ user=tsdbadmin password=<PASSWORD> \ port=<PORT> \ dbname=tsdb \ sslmode=require " \ --table <TABLE_NAME> \ --file <FILE_NAME>.csv \ --workers <NUM_WORKERS> \ --reporting-period 30s Copy Repeat for each table and hypertable you want to migrate.

Restoring data into a Tiger Cloud service with COPY Connect to your Tiger Cloud service: psql "postgres://tsdbadmin:<PASSWORD>@<HOST>:<PORT>/tsdb?sslmode=require" Copy Restore the data to your Tiger Cloud service: \copy < TABLE_NAME > FROM '<TABLE_NAME>.csv' WITH ( FORMAT CSV ) ; Copy Repeat for each table and hypertable you want to migrate.

When you have migrated your table and hypertable data, migrate your Postgres schema post-data. This includes information about constraints.

Migrating schema post-data At the command prompt, dump the schema post-data from your source database into a dump_post_data.dump file, using your source database connection details. Exclude Timescale-specific schemas. If you are prompted for a password, use your source database credentials: pg_dump -U <SOURCE_DB_USERNAME> -W \ -h <SOURCE_DB_HOST> -p <SOURCE_DB_PORT> -Fc -v \ --section=post-data --exclude-schema="_timescaledb*" \ -f dump_post_data.dump <DATABASE_NAME> Copy Restore the dumped schema post-data from the dump_post_data.dump file into your Tiger Cloud service, using your connection details. To avoid permissions errors, include the --no-owner flag: pg_restore -U tsdbadmin -W \ -h <HOST> -p <PORT> --no-owner -Fc \ -v -d tsdb dump_post_data.dump Copy

If you see these errors during the migration process, you can safely ignore them. The migration still occurs successfully.

pg_restore: error: could not execute query: ERROR: relation "<relation_name>" already exists Copy

pg_restore: error: could not execute query: ERROR: trigger "ts_insert_blocker" for relation "<relation_name>" already exists Copy

Continuous aggregates aren't migrated by default when you transfer your schema and data separately. You can restore them by recreating the continuous aggregate definitions and recomputing the results on your Tiger Cloud service. The recomputed continuous aggregates only aggregate existing data in your Tiger Cloud service. They don't include deleted raw data.

Recreating continuous aggregates Connect to your source database: psql "postgres://<SOURCE_DB_USERNAME>:<SOURCE_DB_PASSWORD>@<SOURCE_DB_HOST>:<SOURCE_DB_PORT>/<SOURCE_DB_NAME>?sslmode=require" Copy Get a list of your existing continuous aggregate definitions: SELECT view_name , view_definition FROM timescaledb_information . continuous_aggregates ; Copy This query returns the names and definitions for all your continuous aggregates. For example: view_name | view_definition avg_fill_levels | SELECT round ( avg ( fill_measurements . fill_level ) , 2 ) AS avg_fill_level , + | time_bucket ( '01:00:00' :: interval , fill_measurements . "time" ) AS bucket , + | fill_measurements . sensor_id + | FROM fill_measurements + | GROUP BY ( time_bucket ( '01:00:00' :: interval , fill_measurements . "time" ) ) , fill_measurements . sensor_id ; ( 1 row ) Copy Connect to your Tiger Cloud service: psql "postgres://tsdbadmin:<PASSWORD>@<HOST>:<PORT>/tsdb?sslmode=require" Copy Recreate each continuous aggregate definition: CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW < VIEW_NAME > WITH ( timescaledb . continuous ) AS < VIEW_DEFINITION > Copy

By default, policies aren't migrated when you transfer your schema and data separately. Recreate them on your Tiger Cloud service.

Recreating policies Connect to your source database: psql "postgres://<SOURCE_DB_USERNAME>:<SOURCE_DB_PASSWORD>@<SOURCE_DB_HOST>:<SOURCE_DB_PORT>/<SOURCE_DB_NAME>?sslmode=require" Copy Get a list of your existing policies. This query returns a list of all your policies, including continuous aggregate refresh policies, retention policies, compression policies, and reorder policies: SELECT application_name , schedule_interval , retry_period , config , hypertable_name FROM timescaledb_information . jobs WHERE owner = '<SOURCE_DB_USERNAME>' ; Copy Connect to your Tiger Cloud service: psql "postgres://tsdbadmin:<PASSWORD>@<HOST>:<PORT>/tsdb?sslmode=require" Copy Recreate each policy. For more information about recreating policies, see the sections on continuous-aggregate refresh policies, retention policies, Hypercore policies, and reorder policies.

Update your table statistics by running ANALYZE on your entire dataset. Note that this might take some time depending on the size of your database:

ANALYZE ; Copy

If you see errors of the following form when you run ANALYZE , you can safely ignore them:

WARNING: skipping "<TABLE OR INDEX>" --- only superuser can analyze it Copy

The skipped tables and indexes correspond to system catalogs that can't be accessed. Skipping them does not affect statistics on your data.