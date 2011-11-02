Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Migrate larger databases by migrating your schema first, then migrating the data. This method copies each table or chunk separately, which allows you to restart midway if one copy operation fails.
Note
For smaller databases, it may be more convenient to migrate your entire database at once. For more information, see the section on choosing a migration method.
Warning
This method does not retain continuous aggregates calculated using already-deleted data. For example, if you delete raw data after a month but retain downsampled data in a continuous aggregate for a year, the continuous aggregate loses any data older than a month upon migration. If you must keep continuous aggregates calculated using deleted data, migrate your entire database at once. For more information, see the section on choosing a migration method.
The procedure to migrate your database requires these steps:
- Migrate schema pre-data
- Restore hypertables in TimescaleDB
- Copy data from the source database
- Restore data into TimescaleDB
- Migrate schema post-data
- Recreate continuous aggregates (optional)
- Recreate policies (optional)
- Update table statistics
Warning
Depending on your database size and network speed, steps that involve copying data can take a very long time. You can continue reading from your source database during this time, though performance could be slower. To avoid this problem, fork your database and migrate your data from the fork. If you write to the tables in your source database during the migration, the new writes might not be transferred to TimescaleDB. To avoid this problem, see the section on migrating an active database.
Before you begin, check that you have:
- Installed the Postgres
pg_dumpand
pg_restoreutilities.
- Installed a client for connecting to Postgres. These instructions use
psql, but any client works.
- Created a new empty database in a self-hosted TimescaleDB instance. For more information, see the Install TimescaleDB. Provision your database with enough space for all your data.
- Checked that any other Postgres extensions you use are compatible with TimescaleDB. For more information, see the list of compatible extensions. Install your other Postgres extensions.
- Checked that you're running the same major version of Postgres on both your self-hosted TimescaleDB instance and your source database. For information about upgrading Postgres on your source database, see the upgrade instructions for self-hosted TimescaleDB and Managed Service for TimescaleDB.
- Checked that you're running the same major version of TimescaleDB on both your target and source database. For more information, see upgrading TimescaleDB.
Migrate your pre-data from your source database to self-hosted TimescaleDB. This includes table and schema definitions, as well as information on sequences, owners, and settings. This doesn't include TimescaleDB-specific schemas.
Dump the schema pre-data from your source database into a
dump_pre_data.bakfile, using your source database connection details. Exclude TimescaleDB-specific schemas. If you are prompted for a password, use your source database credentials:pg_dump -U <SOURCE_DB_USERNAME> -W \-h <SOURCE_DB_HOST> -p <SOURCE_DB_PORT> -Fc -v \--section=pre-data --exclude-schema="_timescaledb*" \-f dump_pre_data.bak <DATABASE_NAME>
Restore the dumped data from the
dump_pre_data.bakfile into your self-hosted TimescaleDB instance, using your self-hosted TimescaleDB connection details. To avoid permissions errors, include the
--no-ownerflag:pg_restore -U tsdbadmin -W \-h <HOST> -p <PORT> --no-owner -Fc \-v -d tsdb dump_pre_data.bak
After pre-data migration, your hypertables from your source database become regular Postgres tables in TimescaleDB. Recreate your hypertables in your self-hosted TimescaleDB instance to restore them.
Connect to your self-hosted TimescaleDB instance:psql "postgres://<USERNAME>:<PASSWORD>@<HOST>:<PORT>/<DATABSE>?sslmode=require"
Restore the hypertable:SELECT create_hypertable('<TABLE_NAME>',by_range('<COLUMN_NAME>', INTERVAL '<CHUNK_INTERVAL>'));
Note
The
by_range dimension builder is an addition to TimescaleDB 2.13.
After restoring your hypertables, return to your source database to copy your data, table by table.
Connect to your source database:psql "postgres://<SOURCE_DB_USERNAME>:<SOURCE_DB_PASSWORD>@<SOURCE_DB_HOST>:<SOURCE_DB_PORT>/<SOURCE_DB_NAME>?sslmode=require"
Dump the data from the first table into a
.csvfile:\COPY (SELECT * FROM <TABLE_NAME>) TO <TABLE_NAME>.csv CSV
Repeat for each table and hypertable you want to migrate.
Note
If your tables are very large, you can migrate each table in multiple pieces. Split each table by time range, and copy each range individually. For example:
\COPY (SELECT * FROM <TABLE_NAME> WHERE time > '2021-11-01' AND time < '2011-11-02') TO <TABLE_NAME_DATE_RANGE>.csv CSV
When you have copied your data into
.csv files, you can restore it to
self-hosted TimescaleDB by copying from the
.csv files. There are two methods: using
regular Postgres
COPY, or using the TimescaleDB
timescaledb-parallel-copy function. In tests,
timescaledb-parallel-copy is 16% faster. The
timescaledb-parallel-copy tool
is not included by default. You must install the function.
Important
Because
COPY decompresses data, any compressed data in your source
database is now stored uncompressed in your
.csv files. If you
provisioned your self-hosted TimescaleDB storage for your compressed data, the
uncompressed data may take too much storage. To avoid this problem, periodically
recompress your data as you copy it in. For more information on compression, see
the compression section.
At the command prompt, install
timescaledb-parallel-copy:go get github.com/timescale/timescaledb-parallel-copy/cmd/timescaledb-parallel-copy
Use
timescaledb-parallel-copyto import data into your Tiger Cloud service. Set
<NUM_WORKERS>to twice the number of CPUs in your database. For example, if you have 4 CPUs,
<NUM_WORKERS>should be
8.timescaledb-parallel-copy \--connection "host=<HOST> \user=tsdbadmin password=<PASSWORD> \port=<PORT> \dbname=tsdb \sslmode=require" \--table <TABLE_NAME> \--file <FILE_NAME>.csv \--workers <NUM_WORKERS> \--reporting-period 30s
Repeat for each table and hypertable you want to migrate.
Connect to your Tiger Cloud service:psql "postgres://tsdbadmin:<PASSWORD>@<HOST>:<PORT>/tsdb?sslmode=require"
Restore the data to your Tiger Cloud service:\copy <TABLE_NAME> FROM '<TABLE_NAME>.csv' WITH (FORMAT CSV);
Repeat for each table and hypertable you want to migrate.
When you have migrated your table and hypertable data, migrate your Postgres schema post-data. This includes information about constraints.
At the command prompt, dump the schema post-data from your source database into a
dump_post_data.dumpfile, using your source database connection details. Exclude Timescale-specific schemas. If you are prompted for a password, use your source database credentials:pg_dump -U <SOURCE_DB_USERNAME> -W \-h <SOURCE_DB_HOST> -p <SOURCE_DB_PORT> -Fc -v \--section=post-data --exclude-schema="_timescaledb*" \-f dump_post_data.dump <DATABASE_NAME>
Restore the dumped schema post-data from the
dump_post_data.dumpfile into your Tiger Cloud service, using your connection details. To avoid permissions errors, include the
--no-ownerflag:pg_restore -U tsdbadmin -W \-h <HOST> -p <PORT> --no-owner -Fc \-v -d tsdb dump_post_data.dump
If you see these errors during the migration process, you can safely ignore them. The migration still occurs successfully.
pg_restore: error: could not execute query: ERROR: relation "<relation_name>" already exists
pg_restore: error: could not execute query: ERROR: trigger "ts_insert_blocker" for relation "<relation_name>" already exists
Continuous aggregates aren't migrated by default when you transfer your schema and data separately. You can restore them by recreating the continuous aggregate definitions and recomputing the results on your Tiger Cloud service. The recomputed continuous aggregates only aggregate existing data in your Tiger Cloud service. They don't include deleted raw data.
Connect to your source database:psql "postgres://<SOURCE_DB_USERNAME>:<SOURCE_DB_PASSWORD>@<SOURCE_DB_HOST>:<SOURCE_DB_PORT>/<SOURCE_DB_NAME>?sslmode=require"
Get a list of your existing continuous aggregate definitions:SELECT view_name, view_definition FROM timescaledb_information.continuous_aggregates;
This query returns the names and definitions for all your continuous aggregates. For example:view_name | view_definition----------------+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------avg_fill_levels | SELECT round(avg(fill_measurements.fill_level), 2) AS avg_fill_level, +| time_bucket('01:00:00'::interval, fill_measurements."time") AS bucket, +| fill_measurements.sensor_id +| FROM fill_measurements +| GROUP BY (time_bucket('01:00:00'::interval, fill_measurements."time")), fill_measurements.sensor_id;(1 row)
Connect to your Tiger Cloud service:psql "postgres://tsdbadmin:<PASSWORD>@<HOST>:<PORT>/tsdb?sslmode=require"
Recreate each continuous aggregate definition:CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW <VIEW_NAME>WITH (timescaledb.continuous) AS<VIEW_DEFINITION>
By default, policies aren't migrated when you transfer your schema and data separately. Recreate them on your Tiger Cloud service.
Connect to your source database:psql "postgres://<SOURCE_DB_USERNAME>:<SOURCE_DB_PASSWORD>@<SOURCE_DB_HOST>:<SOURCE_DB_PORT>/<SOURCE_DB_NAME>?sslmode=require"
Get a list of your existing policies. This query returns a list of all your policies, including continuous aggregate refresh policies, retention policies, compression policies, and reorder policies:SELECT application_name, schedule_interval, retry_period,config, hypertable_nameFROM timescaledb_information.jobs WHERE owner = '<SOURCE_DB_USERNAME>';
Connect to your Tiger Cloud service:psql "postgres://tsdbadmin:<PASSWORD>@<HOST>:<PORT>/tsdb?sslmode=require"
Recreate each policy. For more information about recreating policies, see the sections on continuous-aggregate refresh policies, retention policies, Hypercore policies, and reorder policies.
Update your table statistics by running
ANALYZE on your entire
dataset. Note that this might take some time depending on the size of your
database:
ANALYZE;
If you see errors of the following form when you run
ANALYZE, you can safely
ignore them:
WARNING: skipping "<TABLE OR INDEX>" --- only superuser can analyze it
The skipped tables and indexes correspond to system catalogs that can't be accessed. Skipping them does not affect statistics on your data.
