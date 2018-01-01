Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Self-hosted products
MST
You can migrate data into a TimescaleDB hypertable from a regular Postgres table. This method assumes that you have TimescaleDB set up in the same database instance as your existing table.
Before beginning, make sure you have installed and set up TimescaleDB.
You also need a table with existing data. In this example, the source table is
named
old_table. Replace the table name with your actual table name. The
example also names the destination table
new_table, but you might want to use
a more descriptive name.
Migrate your data into TimescaleDB from within the same database.
Call CREATE TABLE to make a new table based on your existing table.
You can create your indexes at the same time, so you don't have to recreate them manually. Or you can create the table without indexes, which makes data migration faster.
When you create a hypertable using CREATE TABLE ... WITH ..., the default partitioning column is automatically the first column with a timestamp data type. Also, TimescaleDB creates a columnstore policy that automatically converts your data to the columnstore, after an interval equal to the value of the chunk_interval, defined through
compress_afterin the policy. This columnar format enables fast scanning and aggregation, optimizing performance for analytical workloads while also saving significant storage space. In the columnstore conversion, hypertable chunks are compressed by up to 98%, and organized for efficient, large-scale queries.
You can customize this policy later using alter_job. However, to change
afteror
created_before, the compression settings, or the hypertable the policy is acting on, you must remove the columnstore policy and add a new one.
You can also manually convert chunks in a hypertable to the columnstore.
Insert data from the old table to the new table.INSERT INTO new_tableSELECT * FROM old_table;
If you created your new table without indexes, recreate your indexes now.
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.