You can migrate data into a TimescaleDB hypertable from a regular Postgres table. This method assumes that you have TimescaleDB set up in the same database instance as your existing table.

Before beginning, make sure you have installed and set up TimescaleDB.

You also need a table with existing data. In this example, the source table is named old_table . Replace the table name with your actual table name. The example also names the destination table new_table , but you might want to use a more descriptive name.

Migrate your data into TimescaleDB from within the same database.