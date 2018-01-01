Latest
Warning

Multi-node support is sunsetted.

TimescaleDB v2.13 is the last release that includes multi-node support for Postgres versions 13, 14, and 15.

Grow and shrink multi-node

When you are working within a multi-node environment, you might discover that you need more or fewer data nodes in your cluster over time. You can choose how many of the available nodes to use when creating a distributed hypertable. You can also add and remove data nodes from your cluster, and move data between chunks on data nodes as required to free up storage.

See which data nodes are in use

You can check which data nodes are in use by a distributed hypertable, using this query. In this example, our distributed hypertable is called conditions:

SELECT hypertable_name, data_nodes
FROM timescaledb_information.hypertables
WHERE hypertable_name = 'conditions';

The result of this query looks like this:

hypertable_name |              data_nodes
-----------------+---------------------------------------
conditions      | {data_node_1,data_node_2,data_node_3}

Choose how many nodes to use for a distributed hypertable

By default, when you create a distributed hypertable, it uses all available data nodes. To restrict it to specific nodes, pass the data_nodes argument to create_distributed_hypertable.

Attach a new data node

When you add additional data nodes to a database, you need to add them to the distributed hypertable so that your database can use them.

Attaching a new data node to a distributed hypertable

  1. On the access node, at the psql prompt, add the data node:

    SELECT add_data_node('node3', host => 'dn3.example.com');

  2. Attach the new data node to the distributed hypertable:

    SELECT attach_data_node('node3', hypertable => 'hypertable_name');
Important

When you attach a new data node, the partitioning configuration of the distributed hypertable is updated to account for the additional data node, and the number of hash partitions are automatically increased to match. You can prevent this happening by setting the function parameter repartition to FALSE.

Move data between chunks

ExperimentalExperimental features are not suitable for production environments. They are included under the TimescaleDB experimental schema. Click to learn more.

When you attach a new data node to a distributed hypertable, you can move existing data in your hypertable to the new node to free up storage on the existing nodes and make better use of the added capacity.

Warning

The ability to move chunks between data nodes is an experimental feature that is under active development. We recommend that you do not use this feature in a production environment.

Move data using this query:

CALL timescaledb_experimental.move_chunk('_timescaledb_internal._dist_hyper_1_1_chunk', 'data_node_3', 'data_node_2');

The move operation uses a number of transactions, which means that you cannot roll the transaction back automatically if something goes wrong. If a move operation fails, the failure is logged with an operation ID that you can use to clean up any state left on the involved nodes.

Clean up after a failed move using this query. In this example, the operation ID of the failed move is ts_copy_1_31:

CALL timescaledb_experimental.cleanup_copy_chunk_operation('ts_copy_1_31');

Remove a data node

You can also remove data nodes from an existing distributed hypertable.

Warning

You cannot remove a data node that still contains data for the distributed hypertable. Before you remove the data node, check that is has had all of its data deleted or moved, or that you have replicated the data on to other data nodes.

Remove a data node using this query. In this example, our distributed hypertable is called conditions:

SELECT detach_data_node('node1', hypertable => 'conditions');

Keywords

multi-nodedata nodes

