Warning Multi-node support is sunsetted . TimescaleDB v2.13 is the last release that includes multi-node support for Postgres versions 13, 14, and 15.

In addition to the regular TimescaleDB configuration, it is recommended that you also configure additional settings specific to multi-node operation.

Each of these settings can be configured in the postgresql.conf file on the individual node. The postgresql.conf file is usually in the data directory, but you can locate the correct path by connecting to the node with psql and giving this command:

SHOW config_file ; Copy

After you have modified the postgresql.conf file, reload the configuration to see your changes:

pg_ctl reload Copy

If not already set, ensure that max_prepared_transactions is a non-zero value on all data nodes is set to 150 as a starting point.

On the access node, set the enable_partitionwise_aggregate parameter to on . This ensures that queries are pushed down to the data nodes, and improves query performance.

On the access node, set jit to off . Currently, JIT does not work well with distributed queries. However, you can enable JIT on the data nodes successfully.

On the data nodes, disable statement_timeout . If you need to enable this, enable and configure it on the access node only. This setting is disabled by default in Postgres, but can be useful if your specific environment is suited.

On the data nodes, set the wal_level to logical or higher to move or copy chunks between data nodes. If you are moving many chunks in parallel, consider increasing max_wal_senders and max_replication_slots as well.