Warning Multi-node support is sunsetted . TimescaleDB v2.13 is the last release that includes multi-node support for Postgres versions 13, 14, and 15.

Various maintenance activities need to be carried out for effective upkeep of the distributed multi-node setup. You can use cron or another scheduling system outside the database to run these below maintenance jobs on a regular schedule if you prefer. Also make sure that the jobs are scheduled separately for each database that contains distributed hypertables.

A distributed transaction runs across multiple data nodes, and can remain in a non-completed state if a data node reboots or experiences temporary issues. The access node keeps a log of distributed transactions so that nodes that haven't completed their part of the distributed transaction can complete it later when they become available. This transaction log requires regular cleanup to remove transactions that have completed, and complete those that haven't. We highly recommended that you configure the access node to run a maintenance job that regularly cleans up any unfinished distributed transactions. For example:

On distributed hypertables, the table statistics need to be kept updated. This allows you to efficiently plan your queries. Because of the nature of distributed hypertables, you can't use the auto-vacuum tool to gather statistics. Instead, you can explicitly ANALYZE the distributed hypertable periodically using a maintenance job, like this:

CREATE OR REPLACE PROCEDURE distributed_hypertables_analyze ( job_id int , config jsonb ) LANGUAGE plpgsql AS $$ DECLARE r record ; BEGIN FOR r IN SELECT hypertable_schema , hypertable_name FROM timescaledb_information . hypertables WHERE is_distributed ORDER BY 1 , 2 LOOP EXECUTE format ( 'ANALYZE %I.%I' , r . hypertable_schema , r . hypertable_name ) ; END LOOP ; END $$ ; SELECT add_job ( 'distributed_hypertables_analyze' , '12h' ) ; Copy

You can merge the jobs in this example into a single maintenance job if you prefer. However, analyzing distributed hypertables should be done less frequently than remote transaction healing activity. This is because the former could analyze a large number of remote chunks everytime and can be expensive if called too frequently.