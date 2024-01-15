Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

A comprehensive RESTful API for managing Tiger Cloud resources including VPCs, services, and read replicas.

API Version: 1.0.0

Base URL: https://console.cloud.timescale.com/public/api/v1

The Tiger REST API uses HTTP Basic Authentication. Include your access key and secret key in the Authorization header.

Authorization: Basic <base64(access_key:secret_key)> Copy

# Using cURL curl -X GET "https://console.cloud.timescale.com/public/api/v1/projects/{project_id}/services" \ -H "Authorization: Basic $(echo -n 'your_access_key:your_secret_key' | base64)" Copy

You use this endpoint to create a Tiger Cloud service with one of more of the following addons:

time-series : a Tiger Cloud service optimized for real-time analytics. For time-stamped data like events, prices, metrics, sensor readings, or any information that changes over time.

: a Tiger Cloud service optimized for real-time analytics. For time-stamped data like events, prices, metrics, sensor readings, or any information that changes over time. ai : a Tiger Cloud service instance with vector extensions.

To have multiple addons when you create a new service, set "addons": ["time-series", "ai"] . To create a vanilla Postgres instance, set addons to an empty list [] .

GET /projects/{project_id}/services Copy

Retrieve all services within a project.

Response: 200 OK

[ { "service_id" : "p7zm9wqqii" , "project_id" : "jz22xtzemv" , "name" : "my-production-db" , "region_code" : "eu-central-1" , "service_type" : "TIMESCALEDB" , "status" : "READY" , "created" : "2024-01-15T10:30:00Z" , "paused" : false , "resources" : [ { "id" : "resource-1" , "spec" : { "cpu_millis" : 1000 , "memory_gbs" : 4 , "volume_type" : "gp2" } } ] , "endpoint" : { "host" : "my-service.com" , "port" : 5432 } } ] Copy

POST /projects/{project_id}/services Copy

Create a new Tiger Cloud service. This is an asynchronous operation.

Request Body:

{ "name" : "test-2" , "addons" : [ "time-series" ] , "region_code" : "eu-central-1" , "cpu_millis" : 1000 , "memory_gbs" : 4 } Copy

Response: 202 Accepted

{ "service_id" : "p7zm9wqqii" , "project_id" : "jz22xtzemv" , "name" : "test-2" , "region_code" : "eu-central-1" , "service_type" : "TIMESCALEDB" , "created" : "2025-09-04T20:46:46.265680278Z" , "paused" : false , "status" : "READY" , "resources" : [ { "id" : "100927" , "spec" : { "cpu_millis" : 1000 , "memory_gbs" : 4 , "volume_type" : "" } } ] , "metadata" : { "environment" : "PROD" } , "endpoint" : { "host" : "p7zm8wqqii.jz4qxtzemv.tsdb.cloud.timescale.com" , "port" : 35482 } , "initial_password" : "oamv8ch9t4ar2j8g" } Copy

Service Types:

TIMESCALEDB : a Tiger Cloud service instance optimized for real-time analytics service For time-stamped data like events, prices, metrics, sensor readings, or any information that changes over time

: a Tiger Cloud service instance optimized for real-time analytics service For time-stamped data like events, prices, metrics, sensor readings, or any information that changes over time POSTGRES : a vanilla Postgres instance

: a vanilla Postgres instance VECTOR : a Tiger Cloud service instance with vector extensions

GET /projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id} Copy

Retrieve details of a specific service.

Response: 200 OK

{ "service_id" : "p7zm9wqqii" , "project_id" : "jz22xtzemv" , "name" : "test-2" , "region_code" : "eu-central-1" , "service_type" : "TIMESCALEDB" , "created" : "2025-09-04T20:46:46.26568Z" , "paused" : false , "status" : "READY" , "resources" : [ { "id" : "100927" , "spec" : { "cpu_millis" : 1000 , "memory_gbs" : 4 , "volume_type" : "" } } ] , "metadata" : { "environment" : "DEV" } , "endpoint" : { "host" : "p7zm8wqqii.jz4qxtzemv.tsdb.cloud.timescale.com" , "port" : 35482 } } Copy

Service Status:

QUEUED : Service creation is queued

: Service creation is queued DELETING : Service is being deleted

: Service is being deleted CONFIGURING : Service is being configured

: Service is being configured READY : Service is ready for use

: Service is ready for use DELETED : Service has been deleted

: Service has been deleted UNSTABLE : Service is in an unstable state

: Service is in an unstable state PAUSING : Service is being paused

: Service is being paused PAUSED : Service is paused

: Service is paused RESUMING : Service is being resumed

: Service is being resumed UPGRADING : Service is being upgraded

: Service is being upgraded OPTIMIZING : Service is being optimized

DELETE /projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id} Copy

Delete a specific service. This is an asynchronous operation.

Response: 202 Accepted

POST /projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/resize Copy

Change CPU and memory allocation for a service.

Request Body:

{ "cpu_millis" : 2000 , "memory_gbs" : 8 } Copy

Response: 202 Accepted

POST /projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/updatePassword Copy

Set a new master password for the service.

Request Body:

{ "password" : "a-very-secure-new-password" } Copy

Response: 204 No Content

POST /projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/setEnvironment Copy

Set the environment type for the service.

Request Body:

{ "environment" : "PROD" } Copy

Environment Values:

PROD : Production environment

: Production environment DEV : Development environment

Response: 200 OK

{ "message" : "Environment set successfully" } Copy

POST /projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/setHA Copy

Change the HA configuration for a service. This is an asynchronous operation.

Request Body:

{ "replica_count" : 1 } Copy

Response: 202 Accepted

POST /projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/stop Copy

Stop a running service. This is an asynchronous operation.

Response: 202 Accepted

{ "service_id" : "p7zm9wqqii" , "project_id" : "jz22xtzemv" , "name" : "test-2" , "region_code" : "eu-central-1" , "service_type" : "TIMESCALEDB" , "created" : "2025-09-04T20:46:46.26568Z" , "paused" : false , "status" : "PAUSING" , "resources" : [ { "id" : "100927" , "spec" : { "cpu_millis" : 1000 , "memory_gbs" : 4 , "volume_type" : "" } } ] , "endpoint" : { "host" : "p7zm8wqqii.jz4qxtzemv.tsdb.cloud.timescale.com" , "port" : 35482 } } Copy

POST /projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/start Copy

Start a stopped service. This is an asynchronous operation.

Response: 202 Accepted

{ "service_id" : "p7zm9wqqii" , "project_id" : "jz22xtzemv" , "name" : "test-2" , "region_code" : "eu-central-1" , "service_type" : "TIMESCALEDB" , "created" : "2025-09-04T20:46:46.26568Z" , "paused" : false , "status" : "RESUMING" , "resources" : [ { "id" : "100927" , "spec" : { "cpu_millis" : 1000 , "memory_gbs" : 4 , "volume_type" : "" } } ] , "endpoint" : { "host" : "p7zm8wqqii.jz4qxtzemv.tsdb.cloud.timescale.com" , "port" : 35482 } } Copy

POST /projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/enablePooler Copy

Activate the connection pooler for a service.

Response: 200 OK

{ "message" : "Connection pooler enabled successfully" } Copy

POST /projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/disablePooler Copy

Deactivate the connection pooler for a service.

Response: 200 OK

{ "message" : "Connection pooler disabled successfully" } Copy

POST /projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/forkService Copy

Create a new, independent service by taking a snapshot of an existing one.

Request Body:

{ "name" : "fork-test2" , "region_code" : "eu-central-1" , "cpu_millis" : 1000 , "memory_gbs" : 4 } Copy

Response: 202 Accepted

{ "service_id" : "otewd3pem2" , "project_id" : "jz22xtzemv" , "name" : "fork-test2" , "region_code" : "eu-central-1" , "service_type" : "TIMESCALEDB" , "created" : "2025-09-04T20:54:09.53380732Z" , "paused" : false , "status" : "READY" , "resources" : [ { "id" : "100929" , "spec" : { "cpu_millis" : 1000 , "memory_gbs" : 4 , "volume_type" : "" } } ] , "forked_from" : { "project_id" : "jz22xtzemv" , "service_id" : "p7zm9wqqii" , "is_standby" : false } , "initial_password" : "ph33bl5juuri5gem" } Copy

Manage read replicas for improved read performance.

GET /projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/replicaSets Copy

Retrieve all read replica sets associated with a primary service.

Response: 200 OK

[ { "id" : "l5alxb3s2g" , "name" : "replica-set-test2" , "status" : "active" , "nodes" : 1 , "cpu_millis" : 1000 , "memory_gbs" : 4 , "endpoint" : { "host" : "l5alxb3s2g.jz4qxtzemv.tsdb.cloud.timescale.com" , "port" : 38448 } , "connection_pooler" : { "endpoint" : { "host" : "l5alxb3s2g.jz4qxtzemv.tsdb.cloud.timescale.com" , "port" : 38543 } } , "metadata" : { "environment" : "DEV" } } ] Copy

Replica Set Status:

creating : Replica set is being created

: Replica set is being created active : Replica set is active and ready

: Replica set is active and ready resizing : Replica set is being resized

: Replica set is being resized deleting : Replica set is being deleted

: Replica set is being deleted error : Replica set encountered an error

POST /projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/replicaSets Copy

Create a new read replica set. This is an asynchronous operation.

Request Body:

{ "name" : "replica-set-test2" , "cpu_millis" : 1000 , "memory_gbs" : 4 , "nodes" : 1 } Copy

Response: 202 Accepted

{ "id" : "dsldm715t2" , "name" : "replica-set-test2" , "status" : "active" , "nodes" : 1 , "cpu_millis" : 1000 , "memory_gbs" : 4 } Copy

DELETE /projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/replicaSets/{replica_set_id} Copy

Delete a specific read replica set. This is an asynchronous operation.

Response: 202 Accepted

POST /projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/replicaSets/{replica_set_id}/resize Copy

Change resource allocation for a read replica set. This operation is async.

Request Body:

{ "cpu_millis" : 500 , "memory_gbs" : 2 , "nodes" : 2 } Copy

Response: 202 Accepted

{ "message" : "Replica set resize request accepted" } Copy

POST /projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/replicaSets/{replica_set_id}/enablePooler Copy

Activate the connection pooler for a read replica set.

Response: 200 OK

{ "message" : "Connection pooler enabled successfully" } Copy

POST /projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/replicaSets/{replica_set_id}/disablePooler Copy

Deactivate the connection pooler for a read replica set.

Response: 200 OK

{ "message" : "Connection pooler disabled successfully" } Copy

POST /projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/replicaSets/{replica_set_id}/setEnvironment Copy

Set the environment type for a read replica set.

Request Body:

{ "environment" : "PROD" } Copy

Response: 200 OK

{ "message" : "Environment set successfully" } Copy

Virtual Private Clouds (VPCs) provide network isolation for your TigerData services.

GET /projects/{project_id}/vpcs Copy

List all Virtual Private Clouds in a project.

Response: 200 OK

[ { "id" : "1234567890" , "name" : "my-production-vpc" , "cidr" : "10.0.0.0/16" , "region_code" : "eu-central-1" } ] Copy

POST /projects/{project_id}/vpcs Copy

Create a new VPC.

Request Body:

{ "name" : "my-production-vpc" , "cidr" : "10.0.0.0/16" , "region_code" : "eu-central-1" } Copy

Response: 201 Created

{ "id" : "1234567890" , "name" : "my-production-vpc" , "cidr" : "10.0.0.0/16" , "region_code" : "eu-central-1" } Copy

GET /projects/{project_id}/vpcs/{vpc_id} Copy

Retrieve details of a specific VPC.

Response: 200 OK

{ "id" : "1234567890" , "name" : "my-production-vpc" , "cidr" : "10.0.0.0/16" , "region_code" : "eu-central-1" } Copy

POST /projects/{project_id}/vpcs/{vpc_id}/rename Copy

Update the name of a specific VPC.

Request Body:

{ "name" : "my-renamed-vpc" } Copy

Response: 200 OK

{ "id" : "1234567890" , "name" : "my-renamed-vpc" , "cidr" : "10.0.0.0/16" , "region_code" : "eu-central-1" } Copy

DELETE /projects/{project_id}/vpcs/{vpc_id} Copy

Delete a specific VPC.

Response: 204 No Content

Manage peering connections between VPCs across different accounts and regions.

GET /projects/{project_id}/vpcs/{vpc_id}/peerings Copy

Retrieve all VPC peering connections for a given VPC.

Response: 200 OK

[ { "id" : "1234567890" , "peer_account_id" : "acc-12345" , "peer_region_code" : "eu-central-1" , "peer_vpc_id" : "1234567890" , "provisioned_id" : "1234567890" , "status" : "active" , "error_message" : null } ] Copy

POST /projects/{project_id}/vpcs/{vpc_id}/peerings Copy

Create a new VPC peering connection.

Request Body:

{ "peer_account_id" : "acc-12345" , "peer_region_code" : "eu-central-1" , "peer_vpc_id" : "1234567890" } Copy

Response: 201 Created

{ "id" : "1234567890" , "peer_account_id" : "acc-12345" , "peer_region_code" : "eu-central-1" , "peer_vpc_id" : "1234567890" , "provisioned_id" : "1234567890" , "status" : "pending" } Copy

GET /projects/{project_id}/vpcs/{vpc_id}/peerings/{peering_id} Copy

Retrieve details of a specific VPC peering connection.

DELETE /projects/{project_id}/vpcs/{vpc_id}/peerings/{peering_id} Copy

Delete a specific VPC peering connection.

Response: 204 No Content

POST /projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/attachToVPC Copy

Associate a service with a VPC.

Request Body:

{ "vpc_id" : "1234567890" } Copy

Response: 202 Accepted

POST /projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/detachFromVPC Copy

Disassociate a service from its VPC.

Request Body:

{ "vpc_id" : "1234567890" } Copy

Response: 202 Accepted

{ "id" : "string" , "name" : "string" , "cidr" : "string" , "region_code" : "string" } Copy

{ "service_id" : "string" , "project_id" : "string" , "name" : "string" , "region_code" : "string" , "service_type" : "TIMESCALEDB|POSTGRES|VECTOR" , "created" : "2024-01-15T10:30:00Z" , "initial_password" : "string" , "paused" : false , "status" : "READY|CONFIGURING|QUEUED|..." , "resources" : [ { "id" : "string" , "spec" : { "cpu_millis" : 1000 , "memory_gbs" : 4 , "volume_type" : "string" } } ] , "metadata" : { "environment" : "PROD|DEV" } , "endpoint" : { "host" : "string" , "port" : 5432 } , "connection_pooler" : { "endpoint" : { "host" : "string" , "port" : 5432 } } } Copy

{ "id" : "string" , "peer_account_id" : "string" , "peer_region_code" : "string" , "peer_vpc_id" : "string" , "provisioned_id" : "string" , "status" : "string" , "error_message" : "string" } Copy

{ "id" : "string" , "name" : "string" , "status" : "creating|active|resizing|deleting|error" , "nodes" : 2 , "cpu_millis" : 1000 , "memory_gbs" : 4 , "metadata" : { "environment" : "PROD|DEV" } , "endpoint" : { "host" : "string" , "port" : 5432 } , "connection_pooler" : { "endpoint" : { "host" : "string" , "port" : 5432 } } } Copy

Tiger Cloud REST API uses standard HTTP status codes and returns error details in JSON format.

{ "code" : "ERROR_CODE" , "message" : "Human-readable error description" } Copy

400 Bad Request : Invalid request parameters or malformed JSON

: Invalid request parameters or malformed JSON 401 Unauthorized : Missing or invalid authentication credentials

: Missing or invalid authentication credentials 403 Forbidden : Insufficient permissions for the requested operation

: Insufficient permissions for the requested operation 404 Not Found : Requested resource does not exist

: Requested resource does not exist 409 Conflict : Request conflicts with current resource state

: Request conflicts with current resource state 500 Internal Server Error : Unexpected server error