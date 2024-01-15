Tiger REST API reference

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free

Self-hosted products

MST

A comprehensive RESTful API for managing Tiger Cloud resources including VPCs, services, and read replicas.

Overview

API Version: 1.0.0
Base URL: https://console.cloud.timescale.com/public/api/v1

Authentication

The Tiger REST API uses HTTP Basic Authentication. Include your access key and secret key in the Authorization header.

Basic Authentication

Authorization: Basic <base64(access_key:secret_key)>

Example

# Using cURL
curl -X GET "https://console.cloud.timescale.com/public/api/v1/projects/{project_id}/services" \
  -H "Authorization: Basic $(echo -n 'your_access_key:your_secret_key' | base64)"

Service Management

You use this endpoint to create a Tiger Cloud service with one of more of the following addons:

  • time-series: a Tiger Cloud service optimized for real-time analytics. For time-stamped data like events, prices, metrics, sensor readings, or any information that changes over time.
  • ai: a Tiger Cloud service instance with vector extensions.

To have multiple addons when you create a new service, set "addons": ["time-series", "ai"]. To create a vanilla Postgres instance, set addons to an empty list [].

List All Services

GET /projects/{project_id}/services

Retrieve all services within a project.

Response: 200 OK

[
  {
    "service_id": "p7zm9wqqii",
    "project_id": "jz22xtzemv",
    "name": "my-production-db",
    "region_code": "eu-central-1",
    "service_type": "TIMESCALEDB",
    "status": "READY",
    "created": "2024-01-15T10:30:00Z",
    "paused": false,
    "resources": [
      {
        "id": "resource-1",
        "spec": {
          "cpu_millis": 1000,
          "memory_gbs": 4,
          "volume_type": "gp2"
        }
      }
    ],
    "endpoint": {
      "host": "my-service.com",
      "port": 5432
    }
  }
]

Create a Service

POST /projects/{project_id}/services

Create a new Tiger Cloud service. This is an asynchronous operation.

Request Body:

{
  "name": "test-2",
  "addons": ["time-series"],
  "region_code": "eu-central-1",
  "cpu_millis": 1000,
  "memory_gbs": 4
}

Response: 202 Accepted

{
  "service_id": "p7zm9wqqii",
  "project_id": "jz22xtzemv",
  "name": "test-2",
  "region_code": "eu-central-1",
  "service_type": "TIMESCALEDB",
  "created": "2025-09-04T20:46:46.265680278Z",
  "paused": false,
  "status": "READY",
  "resources": [
      {
          "id": "100927",
          "spec": {
              "cpu_millis": 1000,
              "memory_gbs": 4,
              "volume_type": ""
          }
      }
  ],
  "metadata": {
      "environment": "PROD"
  },
  "endpoint": {
      "host": "p7zm8wqqii.jz4qxtzemv.tsdb.cloud.timescale.com",
      "port": 35482
  },
  "initial_password": "oamv8ch9t4ar2j8g"
}

Service Types:

  • TIMESCALEDB: a Tiger Cloud service instance optimized for real-time analytics service For time-stamped data like events, prices, metrics, sensor readings, or any information that changes over time
  • POSTGRES: a vanilla Postgres instance
  • VECTOR: a Tiger Cloud service instance with vector extensions

Get a Service

GET /projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}

Retrieve details of a specific service.

Response: 200 OK

{
  "service_id": "p7zm9wqqii",
  "project_id": "jz22xtzemv",
  "name": "test-2",
  "region_code": "eu-central-1",
  "service_type": "TIMESCALEDB",
  "created": "2025-09-04T20:46:46.26568Z",
  "paused": false,
  "status": "READY",
  "resources": [
      {
          "id": "100927",
          "spec": {
              "cpu_millis": 1000,
              "memory_gbs": 4,
              "volume_type": ""
          }
      }
  ],
  "metadata": {
      "environment": "DEV"
  },
  "endpoint": {
      "host": "p7zm8wqqii.jz4qxtzemv.tsdb.cloud.timescale.com",
      "port": 35482
  }
}

Service Status:

  • QUEUED: Service creation is queued
  • DELETING: Service is being deleted
  • CONFIGURING: Service is being configured
  • READY: Service is ready for use
  • DELETED: Service has been deleted
  • UNSTABLE: Service is in an unstable state
  • PAUSING: Service is being paused
  • PAUSED: Service is paused
  • RESUMING: Service is being resumed
  • UPGRADING: Service is being upgraded
  • OPTIMIZING: Service is being optimized

Delete a Service

DELETE /projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}

Delete a specific service. This is an asynchronous operation.

Response: 202 Accepted

Resize a Service

POST /projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/resize

Change CPU and memory allocation for a service.

Request Body:

{
  "cpu_millis": 2000,
  "memory_gbs": 8
}

Response: 202 Accepted

Update Service Password

POST /projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/updatePassword

Set a new master password for the service.

Request Body:

{
  "password": "a-very-secure-new-password"
}

Response: 204 No Content

Set Service Environment

POST /projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/setEnvironment

Set the environment type for the service.

Request Body:

{
  "environment": "PROD"
}

Environment Values:

  • PROD: Production environment
  • DEV: Development environment

Response: 200 OK

{
    "message": "Environment set successfully"
}

Configure High Availability

POST /projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/setHA

Change the HA configuration for a service. This is an asynchronous operation.

Request Body:

{
  "replica_count": 1
}

Response: 202 Accepted

Stop a Service

POST /projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/stop

Stop a running service. This is an asynchronous operation.

Response: 202 Accepted

{
  "service_id": "p7zm9wqqii",
  "project_id": "jz22xtzemv",
  "name": "test-2",
  "region_code": "eu-central-1",
  "service_type": "TIMESCALEDB",
  "created": "2025-09-04T20:46:46.26568Z",
  "paused": false,
  "status": "PAUSING",
  "resources": [
      {
          "id": "100927",
          "spec": {
              "cpu_millis": 1000,
              "memory_gbs": 4,
              "volume_type": ""
          }
      }
  ],
  "endpoint": {
      "host": "p7zm8wqqii.jz4qxtzemv.tsdb.cloud.timescale.com",
      "port": 35482
  }
}

Start a Service

POST /projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/start

Start a stopped service. This is an asynchronous operation.

Response: 202 Accepted

{
  "service_id": "p7zm9wqqii",
  "project_id": "jz22xtzemv",
  "name": "test-2",
  "region_code": "eu-central-1",
  "service_type": "TIMESCALEDB",
  "created": "2025-09-04T20:46:46.26568Z",
  "paused": false,
  "status": "RESUMING",
  "resources": [
      {
          "id": "100927",
          "spec": {
              "cpu_millis": 1000,
              "memory_gbs": 4,
              "volume_type": ""
          }
      }
  ],
  "endpoint": {
      "host": "p7zm8wqqii.jz4qxtzemv.tsdb.cloud.timescale.com",
      "port": 35482
  }
}

Connection Pooler Management

Enable Connection Pooler

POST /projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/enablePooler

Activate the connection pooler for a service.

Response: 200 OK

{
  "message": "Connection pooler enabled successfully"
}

Disable Connection Pooler

POST /projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/disablePooler

Deactivate the connection pooler for a service.

Response: 200 OK

{
  "message": "Connection pooler disabled successfully"
}

Fork a Service

POST /projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/forkService

Create a new, independent service by taking a snapshot of an existing one.

Request Body:

{
    "name": "fork-test2",
    "region_code": "eu-central-1",
    "cpu_millis": 1000,
    "memory_gbs": 4
}

Response: 202 Accepted

{
    "service_id": "otewd3pem2",
    "project_id": "jz22xtzemv",
    "name": "fork-test2",
    "region_code": "eu-central-1",
    "service_type": "TIMESCALEDB",
    "created": "2025-09-04T20:54:09.53380732Z",
    "paused": false,
    "status": "READY",
    "resources": [
        {
            "id": "100929",
            "spec": {
                "cpu_millis": 1000,
                "memory_gbs": 4,
                "volume_type": ""
            }
        }
    ],
    "forked_from": {
        "project_id": "jz22xtzemv",
        "service_id": "p7zm9wqqii",
        "is_standby": false
    },
    "initial_password": "ph33bl5juuri5gem"
}

Read Replica Sets

Manage read replicas for improved read performance.

List Read Replica Sets

GET /projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/replicaSets

Retrieve all read replica sets associated with a primary service.

Response: 200 OK

[
  {
    "id": "l5alxb3s2g",
    "name": "replica-set-test2",
    "status": "active",
    "nodes": 1,
    "cpu_millis": 1000,
    "memory_gbs": 4,
    "endpoint": {
        "host": "l5alxb3s2g.jz4qxtzemv.tsdb.cloud.timescale.com",
        "port": 38448
    },
    "connection_pooler": {
        "endpoint": {
            "host": "l5alxb3s2g.jz4qxtzemv.tsdb.cloud.timescale.com",
            "port": 38543
        }
    },
    "metadata": {
        "environment": "DEV"
    }
  }
]

Replica Set Status:

  • creating: Replica set is being created
  • active: Replica set is active and ready
  • resizing: Replica set is being resized
  • deleting: Replica set is being deleted
  • error: Replica set encountered an error

Create a Read Replica Set

POST /projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/replicaSets

Create a new read replica set. This is an asynchronous operation.

Request Body:

{
  "name": "replica-set-test2",
  "cpu_millis": 1000,
  "memory_gbs": 4,
  "nodes": 1
}

Response: 202 Accepted

{
  "id": "dsldm715t2",
  "name": "replica-set-test2",
  "status": "active",
  "nodes": 1,
  "cpu_millis": 1000,
  "memory_gbs": 4
}

Delete a Read Replica Set

DELETE /projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/replicaSets/{replica_set_id}

Delete a specific read replica set. This is an asynchronous operation.

Response: 202 Accepted

Resize a Read Replica Set

POST /projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/replicaSets/{replica_set_id}/resize

Change resource allocation for a read replica set. This operation is async.

Request Body:

{
  "cpu_millis": 500,
  "memory_gbs": 2,
  "nodes": 2
}

Response: 202 Accepted

{
    "message": "Replica set resize request accepted"
}

Read Replica Set Connection Pooler

Enable Replica Set Pooler

POST /projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/replicaSets/{replica_set_id}/enablePooler

Activate the connection pooler for a read replica set.

Response: 200 OK

{
  "message": "Connection pooler enabled successfully"
}

Disable Replica Set Pooler

POST /projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/replicaSets/{replica_set_id}/disablePooler

Deactivate the connection pooler for a read replica set.

Response: 200 OK

{
  "message": "Connection pooler disabled successfully"
}

Set Replica Set Environment

POST /projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/replicaSets/{replica_set_id}/setEnvironment

Set the environment type for a read replica set.

Request Body:

{
  "environment": "PROD"
}

Response: 200 OK

{
  "message": "Environment set successfully"
}

VPC Management

Virtual Private Clouds (VPCs) provide network isolation for your TigerData services.

List All VPCs

GET /projects/{project_id}/vpcs

List all Virtual Private Clouds in a project.

Response: 200 OK

[
  {
    "id": "1234567890",
    "name": "my-production-vpc",
    "cidr": "10.0.0.0/16",
    "region_code": "eu-central-1"
  }
]

Create a VPC

POST /projects/{project_id}/vpcs

Create a new VPC.

Request Body:

{
  "name": "my-production-vpc",
  "cidr": "10.0.0.0/16",
  "region_code": "eu-central-1"
}

Response: 201 Created

{
  "id": "1234567890",
  "name": "my-production-vpc",
  "cidr": "10.0.0.0/16",
  "region_code": "eu-central-1"
}

Get a VPC

GET /projects/{project_id}/vpcs/{vpc_id}

Retrieve details of a specific VPC.

Response: 200 OK

{
  "id": "1234567890",
  "name": "my-production-vpc",
  "cidr": "10.0.0.0/16",
  "region_code": "eu-central-1"
}

Rename a VPC

POST /projects/{project_id}/vpcs/{vpc_id}/rename

Update the name of a specific VPC.

Request Body:

{
  "name": "my-renamed-vpc"
}

Response: 200 OK

{
  "id": "1234567890",
  "name": "my-renamed-vpc",
  "cidr": "10.0.0.0/16",
  "region_code": "eu-central-1"
}

Delete a VPC

DELETE /projects/{project_id}/vpcs/{vpc_id}

Delete a specific VPC.

Response: 204 No Content

VPC Peering

Manage peering connections between VPCs across different accounts and regions.

List VPC Peerings

GET /projects/{project_id}/vpcs/{vpc_id}/peerings

Retrieve all VPC peering connections for a given VPC.

Response: 200 OK

[
  {
    "id": "1234567890",
    "peer_account_id": "acc-12345",
    "peer_region_code": "eu-central-1",
    "peer_vpc_id": "1234567890",
    "provisioned_id": "1234567890",
    "status": "active",
    "error_message": null
  }
]

Create VPC Peering

POST /projects/{project_id}/vpcs/{vpc_id}/peerings

Create a new VPC peering connection.

Request Body:

{
  "peer_account_id": "acc-12345",
  "peer_region_code": "eu-central-1",
  "peer_vpc_id": "1234567890"
}

Response: 201 Created

{
  "id": "1234567890",
  "peer_account_id": "acc-12345",
  "peer_region_code": "eu-central-1",
  "peer_vpc_id": "1234567890",
  "provisioned_id": "1234567890",
  "status": "pending"
}

Get VPC Peering

GET /projects/{project_id}/vpcs/{vpc_id}/peerings/{peering_id}

Retrieve details of a specific VPC peering connection.

Delete VPC Peering

DELETE /projects/{project_id}/vpcs/{vpc_id}/peerings/{peering_id}

Delete a specific VPC peering connection.

Response: 204 No Content

Service VPC Operations

Attach Service to VPC

POST /projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/attachToVPC

Associate a service with a VPC.

Request Body:

{
  "vpc_id": "1234567890"
}

Response: 202 Accepted

Detach Service from VPC

POST /projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/detachFromVPC

Disassociate a service from its VPC.

Request Body:

{
  "vpc_id": "1234567890"
}

Response: 202 Accepted

Data Models

VPC Object

{
  "id": "string",
  "name": "string",
  "cidr": "string",
  "region_code": "string"
}

Service Object

{
  "service_id": "string",
  "project_id": "string",
  "name": "string",
  "region_code": "string",
  "service_type": "TIMESCALEDB|POSTGRES|VECTOR",
  "created": "2024-01-15T10:30:00Z",
  "initial_password": "string",
  "paused": false,
  "status": "READY|CONFIGURING|QUEUED|...",
  "resources": [
    {
      "id": "string",
      "spec": {
        "cpu_millis": 1000,
        "memory_gbs": 4,
        "volume_type": "string"
      }
    }
  ],
  "metadata": {
    "environment": "PROD|DEV"
  },
  "endpoint": {
    "host": "string",
    "port": 5432
  },
  "connection_pooler": {
    "endpoint": {
      "host": "string",
      "port": 5432
    }
  }
}

Peering Object

{
  "id": "string",
  "peer_account_id": "string",
  "peer_region_code": "string",
  "peer_vpc_id": "string",
  "provisioned_id": "string",
  "status": "string",
  "error_message": "string"
}

Read Replica Set Object

{
  "id": "string",
  "name": "string",
  "status": "creating|active|resizing|deleting|error",
  "nodes": 2,
  "cpu_millis": 1000,
  "memory_gbs": 4,
  "metadata": {
    "environment": "PROD|DEV"
  },
  "endpoint": {
    "host": "string",
    "port": 5432
  },
  "connection_pooler": {
    "endpoint": {
      "host": "string",
      "port": 5432
    }
  }
}

Error Handling

Tiger Cloud REST API uses standard HTTP status codes and returns error details in JSON format.

Error Response Format

{
  "code": "ERROR_CODE",
  "message": "Human-readable error description"
}

Common Error Codes

  • 400 Bad Request: Invalid request parameters or malformed JSON
  • 401 Unauthorized: Missing or invalid authentication credentials
  • 403 Forbidden: Insufficient permissions for the requested operation
  • 404 Not Found: Requested resource does not exist
  • 409 Conflict: Request conflicts with current resource state
  • 500 Internal Server Error: Unexpected server error

Example Error Response

{
  "code": "INVALID_REQUEST",
  "message": "The service_type field is required"
}

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

PreviousAPI Reference Tag OverviewNextGlossary

Related Content

TimescaleDB API reference
See the full list of SQL functions and views that TimescaleDB provides to help you interact with and manage your data
Tiger Data glossary of terms
Find definitions of the key terms used in Tiger Data documentation, real-time analytics, and database industry
Hypercore
Reference information about the TimescaleDB hybrid row-columnar storage engine
Hypertables and chunks
TigerAPI reference for dealing with hypertables and chunks. Includes all SQL functions and views related to managing hypertables, chunks, dimensions, tablespaces, and indexing
Compression
TimescaleDB API reference for compressing your data. Includes SQL functions for compressing and decompressing chunks, managing compression policies, and getting compression stats
Service configuration
Use the default PostgreSQL server configuration settings for your Tiger Cloud service, or customize them as needed