Hypercore is a hybrid row-columnar storage engine in TimescaleDB. It is designed specifically for real-time analytics and powered by time-series data. The advantage of hypercore is its ability to seamlessly switch between row-oriented and column-oriented storage, delivering the best of both worlds:

Hypercore solves the key challenges in real-time analytics:

High ingest throughput

Low-latency ingestion

Fast query performance

Efficient handling of data updates and late-arriving data

Streamlined data management

Hypercore’s hybrid approach combines the benefits of row-oriented and column-oriented formats:

Fast ingest with rowstore : new data is initially written to the rowstore, which is optimized for high-speed inserts and updates. This process ensures that real-time applications easily handle rapid streams of incoming data. Mutability—upserts, updates, and deletes happen seamlessly.

Efficient analytics with columnstore : as the data cools and becomes more suited for analytics, it is automatically converted to the columnstore. This columnar format enables fast scanning and aggregation, optimizing performance for analytical workloads while also saving significant storage space.

Faster queries on compressed data in columnstore : in the columnstore conversion, hypertable chunks are compressed by up to 98%, and organized for efficient, large-scale queries. Combined with chunk skipping, this helps you save on storage costs and keeps your queries operating at lightning speed.

Fast modification of compressed data in columnstore : just use SQL to add or modify data in the columnstore. TimescaleDB is optimized for superfast INSERT and UPSERT performance.

Full mutability with transactional semantics: regardless of where data is stored, hypercore provides full ACID support. Like in a vanilla Postgres database, inserts and updates to the rowstore and columnstore are always consistent, and available to queries as soon as they are completed.

For an in-depth explanation of how hypertables and hypercore work, see the Data model.

