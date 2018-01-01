Warning
Multi-node support is sunsetted.
TimescaleDB v2.13 is the last release that includes multi-node support for Postgres versions 13, 14, and 15.
Distributed hypertables ( Sunsetted v2.14.x)CommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.
Distributed hypertables are an extension of regular hypertables, available when using a multi-node installation of TimescaleDB. Distributed hypertables provide the ability to store data chunks across multiple data nodes for better scale-out performance.
Most management APIs used with regular hypertable chunks also work with distributed hypertables as documented in this section. There are a number of APIs for specifically dealing with data nodes and a special API for executing SQL commands on data nodes.
