Warning Multi-node support is sunsetted . TimescaleDB v2.13 is the last release that includes multi-node support for Postgres versions 13, 14, and 15.

Distributed hypertables are an extension of regular hypertables, available when using a multi-node installation of TimescaleDB. Distributed hypertables provide the ability to store data chunks across multiple data nodes for better scale-out performance.

Most management APIs used with regular hypertable chunks also work with distributed hypertables as documented in this section. There are a number of APIs for specifically dealing with data nodes and a special API for executing SQL commands on data nodes.