These administrative APIs help you prepare a database before and after a restore event. They also help you keep track of your TimescaleDB setup data.
To help when asking for support and reporting bugs, TimescaleDB includes an SQL dump script. It outputs metadata from the internal TimescaleDB tables, along with version information.
This script is available in the source distribution in
scripts/. To use it, run:
psql [your connect flags] -d your_timescale_db < dump_meta_data.sql > dumpfile.txt
Inspect
dumpfile.txt before sending it together with a bug report or support question.
Returns the background telemetry string sent to Tiger Data.
If telemetry is turned off, it sends the string that would be sent if telemetry were enabled.
View the telemetry report:
SELECT get_telemetry_report();
Perform the required operations after you have finished restoring the database using
pg_restore. Specifically, this resets the
timescaledb.restoring GUC and restarts any background workers.
For more information, see Migrate using pg_dump and pg_restore.
Prepare the database for normal use after a restore:
SELECT timescaledb_post_restore();
Perform the required operations so that you can restore the database using
pg_restore. Specifically, this sets the
timescaledb.restoring GUC to
on and stops any background workers which could have been performing tasks.
The background workers are stopped until the timescaledb_post_restore() function is run, after the restore operation is complete.
For more information, see Migrate using pg_dump and pg_restore.
Important
After using
timescaledb_pre_restore(), you need to run
timescaledb_post_restore() before you can use the database normally.
Prepare to restore the database:
SELECT timescaledb_pre_restore();
