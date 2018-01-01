Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

These administrative APIs help you prepare a database before and after a restore event. They also help you keep track of your TimescaleDB setup data.

To help when asking for support and reporting bugs, TimescaleDB includes an SQL dump script. It outputs metadata from the internal TimescaleDB tables, along with version information.

This script is available in the source distribution in scripts/ . To use it, run:

psql [your connect flags] -d your_timescale_db < dump_meta_data.sql > dumpfile.txt Copy

Inspect dumpfile.txt before sending it together with a bug report or support question.

Returns the background telemetry string sent to Tiger Data.

If telemetry is turned off, it sends the string that would be sent if telemetry were enabled.

View the telemetry report:

SELECT get_telemetry_report ( ) ; Copy

Perform the required operations after you have finished restoring the database using pg_restore . Specifically, this resets the timescaledb.restoring GUC and restarts any background workers.

For more information, see Migrate using pg_dump and pg_restore.

Prepare the database for normal use after a restore:

SELECT timescaledb_post_restore ( ) ; Copy

Perform the required operations so that you can restore the database using pg_restore . Specifically, this sets the timescaledb.restoring GUC to on and stops any background workers which could have been performing tasks.

The background workers are stopped until the timescaledb_post_restore() function is run, after the restore operation is complete.

For more information, see Migrate using pg_dump and pg_restore.

Important After using timescaledb_pre_restore() , you need to run timescaledb_post_restore() before you can use the database normally.

Prepare to restore the database: