Administrative Functions

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free

Self-hosted products

MST

These administrative APIs help you prepare a database before and after a restore event. They also help you keep track of your TimescaleDB setup data.

Dump TimescaleDB meta data

To help when asking for support and reporting bugs, TimescaleDB includes an SQL dump script. It outputs metadata from the internal TimescaleDB tables, along with version information.

This script is available in the source distribution in scripts/. To use it, run:

psql [your connect flags] -d your_timescale_db < dump_meta_data.sql > dumpfile.txt

Inspect dumpfile.txt before sending it together with a bug report or support question.

get_telemetry_report()

Returns the background telemetry string sent to Tiger Data.

If telemetry is turned off, it sends the string that would be sent if telemetry were enabled.

Sample usage

View the telemetry report:

SELECT get_telemetry_report();

timescaledb_post_restore()

Perform the required operations after you have finished restoring the database using pg_restore. Specifically, this resets the timescaledb.restoring GUC and restarts any background workers.

For more information, see Migrate using pg_dump and pg_restore.

Sample usage

Prepare the database for normal use after a restore:

SELECT timescaledb_post_restore();

timescaledb_pre_restore()

Perform the required operations so that you can restore the database using pg_restore. Specifically, this sets the timescaledb.restoring GUC to on and stops any background workers which could have been performing tasks.

The background workers are stopped until the timescaledb_post_restore() function is run, after the restore operation is complete.

For more information, see Migrate using pg_dump and pg_restore.

Important

After using timescaledb_pre_restore(), you need to run timescaledb_post_restore() before you can use the database normally.

Sample usage

Prepare to restore the database:

SELECT timescaledb_pre_restore();

Keywords

administration

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

PreviousGrand Unified Configuration (GUC) parametersNextAPI Reference Tag Overview

Related Content

TimescaleDB API reference
See the full list of SQL functions and views that TimescaleDB provides to help you interact with and manage your data
Tiger Data glossary of terms
Find definitions of the key terms used in Tiger Data documentation, real-time analytics, and database industry
Hypercore
Reference information about the TimescaleDB hybrid row-columnar storage engine
Hypertables and chunks
TigerAPI reference for dealing with hypertables and chunks. Includes all SQL functions and views related to managing hypertables, chunks, dimensions, tablespaces, and indexing
Compression
TimescaleDB API reference for compressing your data. Includes SQL functions for compressing and decompressing chunks, managing compression policies, and getting compression stats
Data retention
TimescaleDB API reference for data retention. Includes SQL functions for adding and removing data retention policies that run on a schedule that you define