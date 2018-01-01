Data Retention

An intrinsic part of time-series data is that new data is accumulated and old data is rarely, if ever, updated. This means that the relevance of the data diminishes over time. It is therefore often desirable to delete old data to save disk space.

With TimescaleDB, you can manually remove old chunks of data or implement policies using these APIs.

For more information about creating a data retention policy, see the data retention section.

