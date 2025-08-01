Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

UUIDv7 is a time-ordered UUID that includes a Unix timestamp with millisecond precision in its first 48 bits. Like other UUIDs it uses 6 bits for version and variant info. The remaining 74 bits are random.

UUIDv7 is ideal anywhere you create lots of records over time. Advantages are:

No extra column required to partition by time with sortability : you can sort UUIDv7 instances by their value. This is useful for ordering records by creation time without the need for a separate timestamp column.

: you can sort UUIDv7 instances by their value. This is useful for ordering records by creation time without the need for a separate timestamp column. Indexing performance : UUIDv7s increase with time, so new rows are appended near the end of a B-tree. This results in fewer page splits, less fragmentation, faster inserts, and efficient time-range scans.

: UUIDv7s increase with time, so new rows are appended near the end of a B-tree. This results in fewer page splits, less fragmentation, faster inserts, and efficient time-range scans. Easy keyset pagination : WHERE id > :cursor and natural sharding.

: and natural sharding. UUID: safe across services, replicas, and unique across distributed systems.

UUIDv7 also increases query speed by reducing the number of chunks scanned during queries. For example, in a database with 25 million rows, the following query runs in 25 seconds:

WITH ref AS ( SELECT now ( ) AS t0 ) SELECT count ( * ) AS cnt_ts_filter FROM events e , ref WHERE uuid_timestamp ( e . event_id ) >= ref . t0 - INTERVAL '2 days' ; Copy

Using UUIDv7 means that chunks are excluded at startup, and the query time is reduced to 550 ms:

WITH ref AS ( SELECT now ( ) AS t0 ) SELECT count ( * ) AS cnt_boundary_filter FROM events e , ref WHERE e . event_id >= to_uuidv7_boundary ( ref . t0 - INTERVAL '2 days' ) Copy

You use UUIDvs for events, orders, messages, uploads, runs, jobs, spans, and more.

High-rate event logs for observability and metrics : UUIDv7 gives you globally unique IDs for traceability and time windows such as “last hour”, without the need for a separate created_at column. UUIDv7 creates less churn because inserts land at the end of the index, and you can filter by time using UUIDv7 objects. Last hour: SELECT count ( * ) FROM logs WHERE id >= to_uuidv7_boundary ( now ( ) - interval '1 hour' ) ; Copy Keyset pagination SELECT * FROM logs WHERE id > to_uuidv7 ( $last_seen'::timestamptz , true ) ORDER BY id LIMIT 1000 ; Copy

Workflow / durable execution runs : Each run needs a stable ID for joins and retries. UUIDs help by serving both as the primary key and a time cursor. For example: SELECT run_id , status FROM runs WHERE run_id >= to_uuidv7_boundary ( now ( ) - interval '5 minutes' ) Copy

Orders / activity feeds / messages (SaaS apps): Human-readable timestamps are not mandatory in a table. However, you still need time-ordered pages and day/week ranges. UUIDv7 enables clean date windows and cursor pagination with just the ID. For example: SELECT * FROM orders WHERE id >= to_uuidv7 ( '2025-08-01' ::timestamptz , true ) AND id < to_uuidv7 ( '2025-08-02' ::timestamptz , true ) ORDER BY id ; Copy