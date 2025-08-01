UUIDv7 functions

UUIDv7 is a time-ordered UUID that includes a Unix timestamp with millisecond precision in its first 48 bits. Like other UUIDs it uses 6 bits for version and variant info. The remaining 74 bits are random.

UUIDv7 microseconds

UUIDv7 is ideal anywhere you create lots of records over time. Advantages are:

  • No extra column required to partition by time with sortability: you can sort UUIDv7 instances by their value. This is useful for ordering records by creation time without the need for a separate timestamp column.
  • Indexing performance: UUIDv7s increase with time, so new rows are appended near the end of a B-tree. This results in fewer page splits, less fragmentation, faster inserts, and efficient time-range scans.
  • Easy keyset pagination: WHERE id > :cursor and natural sharding.
  • UUID: safe across services, replicas, and unique across distributed systems.

UUIDv7 also increases query speed by reducing the number of chunks scanned during queries. For example, in a database with 25 million rows, the following query runs in 25 seconds:

WITH ref AS (SELECT now() AS t0)
SELECT count(*) AS cnt_ts_filter
FROM events e, ref
WHERE uuid_timestamp(e.event_id) >= ref.t0 - INTERVAL '2 days';

Using UUIDv7 means that chunks are excluded at startup, and the query time is reduced to 550 ms:

WITH ref AS (SELECT now() AS t0)
SELECT count(*) AS cnt_boundary_filter
FROM events e, ref
WHERE e.event_id >= to_uuidv7_boundary(ref.t0 - INTERVAL '2 days')

You use UUIDvs for events, orders, messages, uploads, runs, jobs, spans, and more.

Examples

  • High-rate event logs for observability and metrics:

    UUIDv7 gives you globally unique IDs for traceability and time windows such as “last hour”, without the need for a separate created_at column. UUIDv7 creates less churn because inserts land at the end of the index, and you can filter by time using UUIDv7 objects.

    • Last hour:
      SELECT count(*) FROM logs WHERE id >= to_uuidv7_boundary(now() - interval '1 hour');
    • Keyset pagination
      SELECT * FROM logs WHERE id > to_uuidv7($last_seen'::timestamptz, true) ORDER BY id LIMIT 1000;

  • Workflow / durable execution runs:

    Each run needs a stable ID for joins and retries. UUIDs help by serving both as the primary key and a time cursor. For example:

    SELECT run_id, status
    FROM runs
    WHERE run_id >= to_uuidv7_boundary(now() - interval '5 minutes')

  • Orders / activity feeds / messages (SaaS apps):

    Human-readable timestamps are not mandatory in a table. However, you still need time-ordered pages and day/week ranges. UUIDv7 enables clean date windows and cursor pagination with just the ID. For example:

    SELECT * FROM orders
    WHERE id >= to_uuidv7('2025-08-01'::timestamptz, true)
    AND id <  to_uuidv7('2025-08-02'::timestamptz, true)
    ORDER BY id;

Functions

Keywords

jobs

